FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Cameron Brate ruled out for rest of Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has been ruled out for the rest of the team's Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brate was stretchered off the field after seeming to take a hard hit to the head. The team hasn't officially stated why he has been ruled out, but it's expected he'll be tested for a concussion. After the scary hit, the team also made a point of mentioning Brate has movement in all his extremeties. Cade Otton will step in as the next option at tight end.
numberfire.com
Cardinals trade for Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson
The Arizona Cardinals have traded for former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson. As the Panthers headed into their Week 6 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams, news came out that the team would begin trading away some of their veteran players as they begin the process of rebuilding their franchise. While names like Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore drew more initial speculation, Anderson seemed destined to have played his final snap as a Panther after interim head coach Steve Wilks shockingly had the receiver removed from the sidelines in Sunday's game. He'll get a fresh start in Arizona, who could use additional talent at the position after Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending injury in Week 6.
numberfire.com
Steelers' Kenny Pickett headed to locker room; Mitchell Trubisky back at quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brought to the locker room in the team's Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett took a very hard hit and was brought to the locker room after a short visit to the injury tent. He is officially questionable to return, and Mitchell Trubisky is back in at quarterback.
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, 15 Transactions for Week 7
Is Raheem Mostert for real? Is it time to drop Elijah Moore? How should we be handling the Rams backfield? Those questions -- and more -- are answered on this week's 15 Transactions episode.
numberfire.com
Arizona's James Conner (ribs) DNP on Tuesday
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) did not practice on Tuesday. Conner's Week Seven status is heading in the wrong direction after Arizona's running back was unable to participate in Tuesday's session and Week Six's division contest. Look for Eno Benjamin to play a lead role in Arizona's backfield...
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP for Saints' Tuesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice. Landry has been unable to practice in almost two weeks after suffering an ankle injury. Look for Tre'Quan Smith to see more time in the slot versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked sixth (22.3) in FanDuel points per game allowed to wide receivers this season.
numberfire.com
Denver's Russell Wilson (hamstring) to undergo MRI on Tuesday
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. Wilson reportedly could be dealing with "a fairly significant injury" after a hamstring ailment suffered on Monday night. Brett Rypien could be the next man up at quarterback against a New York Jets' unit allowing 15.7 FanDuel points per game if Wilson is forced to sit in Week Seven.
numberfire.com
Washington's Taylor Heinicke will start in Week 7
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start in Week Seven's game against the Green Bay Packers. Heinicke will make his first start this season after Carson Wentz was diagnosed with a four-to-six week injury with a fractured finger. In a matchup against a Green Bay defense ranked second (11.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Heinicke to score 13.7 FanDuel points.
How the Cowboys remain in the hunt in the NFC East
Only four teams in the NFC have a winning record, and three of them are in the NFC East (Cowboys at 4-2, Eagles at 6-0, Giants at 5-1). The Vikings are the other team in the conference with a winning record of 5-1.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 7
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
numberfire.com
Ravens sign wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. Despite considering retirement earlier this season, Jackson will play for his sixth career team after he signed with the Ravens. On 198 receiving snaps last season, Jackson registered a 95.7% route participation percentage and 2.29 yards per route...
numberfire.com
Cooper Kupp (foot) good to go for Rams in Week 6
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (foot) is active for the team's Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers. Kupp was dealing with a minor foot injury during the week, but it won't keep him out of this afternoon's game against the Panthers. Kupp has a $9,400 salary on FanDuel,...
numberfire.com
Saints' Andy Dalton (back) limited Monday
The New Orleans Saints listed quarterback Andy Dalton (back) as a limited participant in their Monday walkthrough practice. The Saints, who will square off against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in Week 7, listed Dalton as a limited participant for Monday's estimated practice report. The veteran quarterback played for most of the team's Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and was notably on the field for the final drive of the game, so it seems like he should be able to suit up for Thursday's game.
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) still not practicing Monday
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (foot) did not practice in the team's Monday walkthrough ahead of their Week 7 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas has been sidelined since Week 4 with a foot injury, and now appears to be in danger of missing a fourth game as the Saints take on the Cardinals on Thursday night. Reports on Thomas have seemed to imply that he'll be able to return to the field soon, but he'll need to put in at least one limited practice before he can reasonably return to the field.
numberfire.com
Panthers' Baker Mayfield (ankle) inactive for Week 6
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) will not play in the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers held onto some optimism that Mayfield would be able to suit up in some capacity for Week 6, but he'll sit out the team's first game without Matt Rhule as he recovers from his sprained ankle. P.J. Walker will get the start at quarterback in Week 6.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith (knee) questionable for Wednesday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards. If he's active, our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against Washington. Smith's Wednesday projection includes 15.1...
numberfire.com
Steelers rule out Kenny Pickett (concussion) for rest of Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) for the remainder of their Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett was evaluated for a concussion and shut down for the remainder of the game after spending some time in the locker room. The rookie quarterback helped the Steelers stay competitive with the Bucs until his departure.
numberfire.com
Tyler Higbee (ankle) expected to play in Rams' Week 6 tilt
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) is expected to play in the team's Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers. Higbee is dealing with an ankle injury and was limited in practice this week, but is expected to suit up against the Panthers this afternoon. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (knee) questionable for Heat opener
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's season-opener against the Chicago Bulls, per head coach Erik Spoelstra. Oladipo is managing some knee tendinitis, which will likely be a recurring issue throughout the season. Tyler Herro should see a boost on offense, while guys like Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, and Gabe Vincent could benefit as well.
numberfire.com
Tomlin: Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett (concussion) will start in Week 7 if he clears protocol
According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) will start in Week Seven's game against the Miami Dolphins if he clears protocol. What It Means:. Per Tomlin, Pittsburgh's rookie quarterback is expected to practice on Wednesday and will remain their starter in Week Seven if available....
