Letter to the editor: send Sen. Baldwin back to Charleston

By WV Daily News
 4 days ago
Dear Editor:
Your readers are fortunate to be able to vote to send Senator Stephen Baldwin back to the West Virginia Legislature in the upcoming general election.

I know I am not from your county. But the views of someone who has been on the inside of the Legislature should be particularly valuable to your readers. Over the years I have lobbied the Legislature about consumer issues like used car warranties, about the rights of surface owners and small mineral owners when the oil and gas drillers come calling, about improvements in
divorce courts and laws, and so on. I have done these things as board president of a statewide consumer organization and as a lawyer for a public interest law firm. I even worked once for the Legislature as a lawyer drafting bills for the legislators.

I have had the privilege of working with Reverend Baldwin on some of these issues when he has been elected to the Legislature. Reverend Baldwin listens hard, thinks hard, makes his own decisions, and then he works hard to do what is best for your readers in his district and for the State of West Virginia. And I know from following him that he is the family oriented kind of person that your county people are. And as a pastor he brings the kind of perspective to the Legislature that other legislators need to hear.

Our state and our state government have problems. We have those problems because there are not enough folks like Senator Baldwin in the Legislature from other parts of West Virginia. I urge your readers to vote in the upcoming election to send Senator Stephen Baldwin back to the Legislature! It will be good for your readers and for the rest of West Virginia.

Sincerely,

David B. McMahon, J.D.

Charleston

