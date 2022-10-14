Blake Harris named Alex Bowman’s crew chief for 2023

Blake Harris will be the crew chief for Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team in 2023.

Hendrick Motorsports made the announcement Friday.

Harris, 35, will replace Greg Ives, who announced in August that he was stepping down from the position at the end of the season.

Harris has spent the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season as the crew chief for Michael McDowell, who set a career high with 12 top-10 finishes through 32 starts.

“Blake brings a tremendous amount of talent to our organization,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “In our conversations, it quickly became clear that he’s an excellent culture fit and believes in the way we approach competing and winning.

“He and Alex have already developed a relationship, so we’re excited to see how they grow together. Greg has assembled a winning team, and we believe Blake is the perfect person to continue that work.”

Harris, who will join Hendrick Motorsports in mid-November, previously worked as the car chief for drivers Kurt Busch (2013) and Martin Truex Jr. (2014-18).

–Field Level Media

