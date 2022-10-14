ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man who sold $20 million in counterfeit military gear to US gets 40 months in prison

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7I9A_0iZADna600
National Guard members take a staircase toward the U.S. Capitol building before a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration in Washington, Jan. 18, 2021. Patrick Semansky, AP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A Brooklyn clothing wholesaler who sold $20 million in Chinese-made counterfeit military uniforms and gear to the U.S. government was sentenced to 40 months in prison Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced.

Ramin Kohanbash, 52, will also have to make restitution to the companies he victimized, including a Rhode Island company that reported a loss of more than $639,000 in profits and damage to its relationships with long-standing military clients, according to a news release from Cunha's office.

Kohanbash pleaded guilty in June 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and trafficking in counterfeit goods, according to Cunha.

Kohanbash, who was charged with two others, directed the development, manufacturing and importation of the counterfeit U.S. military uniforms and gear that were passed off as genuine American-made products, according to Cunha.

U.S. law requires that military uniforms are produced in the United States. The scheme ran from January 2013 until October 2018, according to court filings.

The counterfeit goods, including parkas, hoods and fleece shirts, were sold to the U.S. government for use by the Air Force. Some of the uniforms lacked important safety features or failed to meet safety specifications, endangering servicemen and women, according to Cunha.

Jail not evacuated during Ian: Hurricane renews focus on 'life and death' struggle for prisoners during a disaster

For example, prosecutors said, the military bought at least 13,332 counterfeit jackets that weren't obscure to enemies' night-vision goggles, and 18,597 hoods that weren't flame resistant.

"American servicemen and women risk their lives every day in defense of the nation,” Cunha said. "But the risks they face should never come from the uniforms they wear, and the equipment they carry. In this case, defendants’ actions did exactly that, substituting substandard, foreign-made knockoffs for American products. I am tremendously pleased that the defendants charged in this matter are being held accountable for their actions."

Man finds pearl: A Pennsylvania man found a purple pearl in a restaurant clam. It's worth thousands

Among Kohanbash's victims, according to court documents, was United Associates Limited of North Kingstown, which manufactures and sells protective clothing to the military and other government agencies.

As part of an investigative purchase, counterfeit goods were sold to the Rhode Island National Guard in East Greenwich, the U.S. Attorney's Office said previously.

A co-defendant, Bernard Klein, 41, of Brooklyn, was sentenced in April 2021 to 18 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also fined and ordered to pay restitution.

A third defendant, Terry Roe, 49, of Burlington, North Dakota, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20. He pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and traffic in counterfeit goods.

Follow Jack Perry on Twitter: @jgregoryperry

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man who sold $20 million in counterfeit military gear to US gets 40 months in prison

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Heavy Luggage: Ringleader Gets 10 Years For Smuggling 330 Pounds Of Coke Into Teterboro Airport

A Puerto Rican resident who coordinated a private shipment of more than 300 pounds of cocaine into Teterboro Airport is headed to federal prison for a mandatory 10 years. Mariano Enrique Arroyo Perez – also known as “Humilde” – took a deal from the government rather than risk a trial. He’ll have to serve out the entire plea-bargained term because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.
TETERBORO, NJ
iheart.com

NY Man Goes To Prison For "Made In America" Scheme

A clothing and goods wholesaler is being sentenced to over three years in federal prison for importing counterfeit United States military uniforms and gear, and putting soldiers at risk around the globe. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rhode Island announced the sentence Thursday against Ramin Kohanbash of Brooklyn, New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYPD Announces Proposed Rules for Obtaining a Firearm License

The NYPD announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that the agency is releasing proposed rules concerning the issuance of firearm licenses. According to agency, the proposed rules seek to amend gun licensing standards in light of the Supreme Court decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), as well as recent statewide legislation governing gun licensing. If adopted, the agency’s proposed rules will make emergency rules, issued in August and September of 2022, permanent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

'Hit Squad' Gang Member Sold Hundreds Of Opioids Laced With Fentanyl In Suffolk County: Feds

A suspected gang member is facing federal charges for allegedly selling hundreds of counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl on Long Island. Fernando Cooper, age 21, of Ronkonkoma, is charged with conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Suffolk County, according to an indictment unsealed Friday, Oct. 14, in federal court in Central Islip.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

US Customs Tip Leads To Major Drug, Weapons Bust In Brick

A tip from a U.S. Customs agent led to a major bust in Ocean County. At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, detectives from the Brick Street Crimes Unit, along with detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, agents from the U.S. Postal Service, and agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a warranted search at the Mantoloking Road home of Lucian Demarco, 37, Brick police said.
yonkerstimes.com

Massive Drug Bust: DEA Siezes 300,000 Rainbow Fentanyl Pills and10 Kilos of Fentanyl in the Bronx

Tec-9 semi-automatic assault weapon, hydraulic door opener and 11 GPS devices also recovered. Two individuals are charged in connection with the seizure of approximately 300,000 fentanyl pills in assorted colors and another 20 pounds of fentanyl in powdered form from a drug stash location in the Bronx. The apartment, situated adjacent to the Bronx River Parkway, near the border of Westchester County, also contained a Tec-9 semi-automatic assault weapon, a hydraulic door opener and 11 GPS devices. Some of the fentanyl pills resembled pharmaceutical drugs, including oxycodone and Xanax.
BRONX, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Take Down Interstate Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring and Fraudulent Credit Card Operation

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell today announced the takedown of a luxury vehicle theft ring and fraudulent credit card operation in New York City. As outlined in the indictment, four individuals are charged with 76 counts for their roles in the auto-theft and export operation. During a three-year joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division, law enforcement uncovered a scheme in which these individuals used stolen credit card information and stolen identifications to steal high-end vehicles from residences and rental car lots in New York and other states. After stealing the rental vehicles, the members of this theft ring drove the stolen vehicles into the greater New York City area, leaving them for a period of time to “cool off.” Crew members then drove the vehicles to South Florida where the stolen cars were loaded into shipping containers headed to West Africa to be sold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: $800,000 worth of jewelry stolen from high-end store in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police say burglars stole $800,000 worth of jewelry from a high-end jewelry store in midtown Manhattan.Surveillance video shows the suspects smashed their way inside Cellini Jewelers on Park Avenue early Saturday and ransacked the display cases. The stolen jewelry includes an undisclosed number of high-end watches, according to police. Police are searching for three men who left the scene in a gray sedan. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Tsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges Following Raid On New Jersey Home

Tsu Surf has been arrested in New Jersey on federal racketeering charges in connection with a DEA case, following a raid by authorities. According to Fox 5 New York, the battle rapper (real name Rahjon Cox) was apprehended on Thursday (October 13) by the U.S. Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force at a home in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily News

Suspect nabbed for 2019 Manhattan shooting death of 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member

A suspect has been nabbed for the 2019 Manhattan shooting death of a 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member, police said Thursday. Jerson Acosta-Batista was extradited to the city Wednesday from New Jersey. He was grabbed Oct. 1 at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving on a flight from the Dominican Republic. Acosta-Batista, 22, is charged with criminally negligent homicide, ...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Suspects smash into Manhattan jewelry store

NEW YORK - The search is on for at least three people who burglarized a high-end jewelry store in midtown Manhattan. Police released video of the brazen break-in at Cellini Jewelers on Park Avenue and 56th Street at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. We're told the suspects smashed through the glass doors and broke open multiple cases, then stole jewelry and ran from the store. It was not immediately clear how much the stolen jewelry is worth. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
wrnjradio.com

Morris County woman charged with prescription fraud

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County was charged after she allegedly obtained prescription medication fraudulently in Denville Township, according to police. On September 28, police received information that a suspect identified as Kristen Amabile, 42, of Denville Township was obtaining prescription medication in a fraudulent manner,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark

A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said. Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

BANG BANG: Three Wounded In Sudden Series Of Paterson Shootings

Three men were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson less than 18 hours apart, authorities confirmed. A 27-year-old city man was shot in the leg near the corner of Carroll and Fulton streets shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
PATERSON, NJ
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

643K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy