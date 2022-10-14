ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Goats on the Slope clearing vegetation at Wyman Park Dell

By Siobhan Garrett
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8bkm_0iZADiAT00

Lawn work combined with a meal at Wyman Park Dell. Goats will be grazing on the BMA slope in North Baltimore starting on Friday until the job is done.

This program started in 2020 because this particular slope is too steep for human volunteers to cut it back or mow it. That's where the goats come in. They have no problem scaling the hill to get to the food.

This is part of the Goats on the Slope program through The Friends of Wyman Park Dell funded by donations.

The goats are from Prosperity Acres in Calvert County. The goats will be on the slope all weekend long eating and sleeping on site until the job is done. Organizers think that could be Monday or Tuesday.

If you're interested in supporting the program you can click here .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Goats return to Wyman Park slope for vegetation removal project

If you saw goats roaming at Wyman Park over the weekend, it wasn’t your imagination. The Friends of Wyman Park Dell, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, brought goats back to help landscape the 16-acre park across from the Baltimore Museum of Art. The four-legged landscapers grazed the slopes during Goats...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Dulaney Valley to dedicate pet loss center

A Baltimore County cemetery is dedicating a new place for pet owners to mourn their dead pets. Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium will dedicate a new pet loss center in a ceremony on Saturday. "It's a place where people can grieve and say goodbye to their loved ones," said...
TIMONIUM, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Developers, residents and politicians flock to Druid Hill Park anticipating “historic amount of investment”

Last week’s kick-off of the Druid Hill Park Partnership was less about the details of the plan to remake the one-time reservoir and more about “networking”. “The Future of Druid Hill Park” was billed as a chance to mingle with neighbors, developers and city officials and learn about the upcoming multi-million-dollar, largely taxpayer-funded overhaul of Baltimore’s oldest park.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Devastated by floods in recent years, Ellicott City unveils new defense

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WBFF) — State and Howard County officials celebrated the completion of a new pond designed to protect flood-prone Ellicott City from dangerous waters. The pond -- which can hold enough stormwater to cover a football field 13 feet high -- will be dry most of the year. But its upstream location will allow it to collect excess stormwater before its reaches the historic mill town.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Massive flood control project opens to help protect Historic Ellicott City

Howard County and state officials on Monday officially opened the largest stormwater retention project to date to protect Historic Ellicott City from devastating flooding. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball led a ceremony to celebrate the completion of a project that is known as the H-7 Pond. The pond is essentially a dam built in a clover-leaf interchange where U.S. 29 intersects with Baltimore National Pike, near the top of the Tiber River watershed and upstream from the historic town, and can hold 4.2 million gallons of water during a heavy rain event.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan

Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WOLB 1010AM

‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore

    Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating after a burned body was found Sunday morning in East Baltimore. According to reports, neighbors complained of a “burning plastic smell”  before the discovery was made. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2wDBWCDPk0 Officers were called to the 1100 block of East 20th Street Sunday morning near the back of an empty lot […] The post ‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Diesel fuel stolen in White Marsh, power tools stolen in Kingsville

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two commercial burglaries that were reported last week. Sometime between 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, an individual entered a construction site in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at Silver Oak Drive in White Marsh. The suspect then...
KINGSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Early week cold blast will bring killer frost

The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
WASHINGTON, DC
soundingsonline.com

Krogen 36 Manatee

I met Mary and Chris Kelleher aboard their Krogen 36 Manatee on a hot, sunny afternoon in Annapolis, Maryland. They were only days away from realizing a longtime dream—crossing their own wake in New York Harbor to complete their first Great Loop, which began in May of 2021. Both had grown up near the water, and when they moved to the south shore of Long Island in New York, they bought their first boat, a Boston Whaler Montauk 17. This was followed by a Luhrs 28, on which they introduced their three children to boating, exploring the coast all the way out to Montauk.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy