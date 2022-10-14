Goats on the Slope clearing vegetation at Wyman Park Dell

Lawn work combined with a meal at Wyman Park Dell. Goats will be grazing on the BMA slope in North Baltimore starting on Friday until the job is done.

This program started in 2020 because this particular slope is too steep for human volunteers to cut it back or mow it. That's where the goats come in. They have no problem scaling the hill to get to the food.

This is part of the Goats on the Slope program through The Friends of Wyman Park Dell funded by donations.

The goats are from Prosperity Acres in Calvert County. The goats will be on the slope all weekend long eating and sleeping on site until the job is done. Organizers think that could be Monday or Tuesday.

If you're interested in supporting the program you can click here .