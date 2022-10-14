Blink-182 releases new single and music video

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blink-182 has released a new single called "Edging," marking the band's first song with Tom DeLonge in over 10 years.

The track features both DeLonge and Mark Hoppus handling lead vocals in the verses while harmonizing together in the chorus and features some classic Blink juvenile humor.

"I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say and most importantly how it would sound production wise in 2022," drummer Travis Barker, who produced "Edging," said in a statement.

The accompanying music video for the new single premiered Friday at noon ET.

Earlier this week, Blink announced that they'd reunited with DeLonge, who'd been out of the band since 2015.

The trio will embark on a worldwide tour in 2023 and plans to release a new album that DeLonge calls the "best album of our career."

In DeLonge's absence, Blink featured Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba on guitar and vocals. Following the reunion news, DeLonge shared a message he sent Skiba thanking him for "all that you have done to keep the band alive and thriving."

"Emotions between the three of us in blink have always been complicated, but Mark's cancer really put things in perspective," he wrote. "But to be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day. So from my heart to yours, thank you for being a member of our band."

