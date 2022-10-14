ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver accused of killing family of 4 set to go on trial

By Scott Sutton, Dave Bohman
 4 days ago
A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago is set to go on trial.

Delray Beach police said Paul Streater was driving about 107 mph in a Chevy Silverado on April 28, 2018, when he hit a car, killing two adults and two children. The speed limit is 45 mph where the wreck occurred on South Federal Highway near Lamat Avenue.

Toxicology results revealed that Streater’s blood showed the presence of the main ingredient found in Dust-Off — a can of compressed air often used for cleaning computers and other electronics. Police said once it is inhaled it produces mind-altering effects.

Dave Goodwin
Paul Streater was arrested on April 28, 2018, after a Chevy Silverado he was driving at a high-speed hit and killed four people in Delray Beach.

Investigators said Streater, who was 21 at the time of the crash, was driving his 2010 Chevy Silverado at more than 100 mph when he rear-ended a 2018 Dodge Caravan.

The occupants of the van were Jorge Raschiotto, 50, of Argentina, his sister, Veronica Raschiotto, 42, of Mexico and her two children, Diego, 8, and Mia, 6. All four died in the wreck.

Streater, a Delray Beach resident, was arrested in July 2018 on multiple charges including four counts of DUI manslaughter and four counts of vehicular homicide.

Family photos
Mia, 6, Veronica Raschiotto, 42, Diego, 8, and Jorge Raschiotto, 50, (left to right) were killed after a truck driven by Paul Streater hit their 2018 Dodge Caravan.

His attorneys claim that the gas pedal of his Silverado was stuck, causing the vehicle to accelerate.

Streater faces a prison term of up to 180 years.

Jury selection began Friday in the case, which is expected to begin Monday.

Streater's attorney said the trial was mostly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The court record shows that six pre-trial hearings were canceled.

The pandemic closed down courts in Palm Beach County, postponing jury trials out of concern.

There are also civil lawsuits connected to the crash. The victims' family is suing Streater. Also, Streater and the victims' relatives are both suing General Motors.

Whoever
4d ago

I’m glad justice will be served according to the evidence they got. Rules are made to keep people safe. I hope the jurors don’t disappoint us, as it happened with rich people like Epstein who was “in prison” but used his influence to spend time in hotels doing his usual crimes. I’m not happy with Florida’s justice system lately.

