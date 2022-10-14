Read full article on original website
KK
3d ago
Thank God ;They have these two eviler peoples off the street now they can reap what they have sow .Sending my condolences 💐 to the families of the victims I’m so sorry for your loss praying.
Reply(1)
24
Jerry Savage
3d ago
You really have to do everything you can to watch your back around people. Especially when they look like these two idiot criminals. It's sad to say, but it's the truth.
Reply
15
Barbara Andros
4d ago
All that is going on in the world and these two dumb nuts kill!! they need the book at them
Reply(1)
18
