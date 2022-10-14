ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

KK
3d ago

Thank God ;They have these two eviler peoples off the street now they can reap what they have sow .Sending my condolences 💐 to the families of the victims I’m so sorry for your loss praying.

Jerry Savage
3d ago

You really have to do everything you can to watch your back around people. Especially when they look like these two idiot criminals. It's sad to say, but it's the truth.

Barbara Andros
4d ago

All that is going on in the world and these two dumb nuts kill!! they need the book at them

Alabama Now

Fight at Alabama food truck leaves two dead

An early morning fight at an Alabama food truck left two people dead Sunday. Police said they were called to a food truck outside a Birmingham nightclub at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday. When they got there officers found one man lying dead on the sidewalk across from one of a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

17-year-old shot several times at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot several times on Monday evening. The Birmingham Police Department says the teen was standing outside of an apartment building on Sunrise Lane when a car drove up. He was shot several times. The teen was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man who shot Hoover officer randomly fired at family on I-459, police say

The suspect involved in a shootout with Hoover police officers first fired multiple shots at a family on Interstate 459 in what authorities said appears to have been random. Evan Rashad Lewis, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted murder in the Sunday incident, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. on I-459 between Morgan Road and John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis announced Tuesday.
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Four arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Four people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 11 – 17, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

2 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, North precinct officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North on the call of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama

Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Midfield man killed in house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Midfield man was killed in a house fire last week. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Midfield Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire on the 900 block of 15th Street around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. Fire personnel said the home was fully engulfed when […]
MIDFIELD, AL
AL.com

Gunfire outside Birmingham club leaves 1 dead

An early-morning shooting outside a Birmingham nightclub left one person dead. Off-duty Birmingham officers working security at Playhouse II got on the police radio at 2:40 a.m. Saturday to report a person had been shot in an alley in the 200 block of Fourth Street North. North Precinct officers arrived...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

2 killed in Sunday traffic crashes on Birmingham-area interstates

A man and woman were killed in separate traffic crashes Sunday in Jefferson County. The first wreck happened at 12:59 a.m. on Interstate 59/20 near the Five Points West Avenue exit in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 55-year-old Douglas Edward Washington, of Center Point, stopped his Chevrolet...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5-year-old Birmingham boy drowns in hotel pool

A boy found unresponsive in the indoor pool at a Birmingham hotel has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Jamir Ali-Shabazz-Hawkins. He was 5 and lived in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to Embassy Suites on Woodcrest Place, which is off Red...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
