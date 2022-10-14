Driver rescued from vehicle in median on I-79 overnight
An accident delayed traffic along I-79 overnight.
The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-79 at mile marker 159. Calls went out just past midnight Friday for the traffic collision.
When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the median of the highway and the driver entrapped. Additional manpower and emergency crews from Edinboro were needed to rescue the driver.
