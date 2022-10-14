Driver rescued from vehicle in median on I-79 overnight

An accident delayed traffic along I-79 overnight.

The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-79 at mile marker 159. Calls went out just past midnight Friday for the traffic collision.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the median of the highway and the driver entrapped. Additional manpower and emergency crews from Edinboro were needed to rescue the driver.

State police are investigating the cause of the accident.

