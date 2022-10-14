Browns’ Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney ruled out for Patriots game; Mac Jones questionable

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Browns defensive issues are bigger than just the coordinator
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With 5:39 left in the third quarter on Sunday, Patriots third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe dropped back, executing a fake handoff to Rhamondre Stevenson. Tight end Hunter Henry started to engage safety Grant Delpit like he was going to block him and then juked past him, Delpit spinning to the ground in his wake.
What they said during Browns’ blowout loss vs. Patriots: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are now on a three-game losing streak as they were blown out at home by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, 38-15, on Sunday. Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in just his second start. The Patriots’ defense sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett four times and forced four turnovers.
Should the Browns bench Jacoby Brissett for Joshua Dobbs in Week 7 against the Ravens? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett had his worst game of the 2022 season for the Browns on Sunday vs. the Patriots. He turned it over three times, including an interception on the second play of the game, in Cleveland’s 38-15 loss to New England. Brissett had played well...
Watch Ja’Marr Chase’s 60-yard touchdown catch and run to give the Bengals a lead vs. the Saints
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Ja’Marr Chase just gave the Bengals their first lead against the Saints. It was the only one they needed as the Bengals left New Orleans with a 30-26 victory. After the Bengals defense forced a three-and-out, Joe Burrow completed a pass to Ja’Marr Chase near the...
Cleveland Browns lose to New England, and the problems are getting worse: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns lost to the New England Patriots 38-15 on Sunday, and Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Doug Lesmerises are here to talk about what’s wrong with the 2-4 Browns. First up, a big picture look at what might be...
‘They see Bill Belichick and it’s over!’ - Browns fan says after blowout loss (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After six games, the Browns possess a dismal 2-4 record for the 2022 season. Sunday’s loss was the most lopsided thus far, with the New England Patriots handing them a 38-15 smackdown at home at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns fans being interviewed by cleveland.com this season have repeatedly lamented the lack of running plays given to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
This is a Cavaliers column I never expected to write a year ago, or even in the spring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself as the Cavaliers prepare to open the season Wednesday:. QUESTION: How many games will the Cavs win this season?. ANSWER: I usually hate that question. Q: Why?. A: When LeBron James was here, the number of regular season victories was almost meaningless. The...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow sports Ja’Marr Chase throwback jersey ahead of Bengals vs. Saints
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s pre-game wardrobe continues to catch attention. Known for his typically flashy attire, Burrow instead opted to wear something more classic ahead the Bengals matchup with New Orleans later this afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals shared a tweet of Burrow showing up to the Caesars Superdome wearing a Ja’Marr Chase throwback Louisiana State national championship jersey.
Kevin Stefanski and Jacoby Brissett are failing each other, and Bill Belichick exposed it: Doug Lesmerises
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nothing exposes a lack of professional competence like playing against Bill Belichick. In each of the last two seasons, the Cleveland Browns have faced the New England Patriots while they started a rookie quarterback. Combined, Mac Jones last season and Bailey Zappe on Sunday went 43 of 57 for 507 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.
Is there hope for the Browns? Do I need professional help? – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the New England Patriots:. 1. Last week, I wrote my pregame scribbles under the headline: I MAY NEED PROFESSIONAL HELP, BUT I THINK THE BROWNS CAN WIN THIS GAME. Oh, boy. They lost to the Chargers, 30-28. Cade York missed two field goals – 46 and 54 yards. The defense was embarrassed by giving up 238 yards rushing to the worst rushing team in the NFL. Jacoby Brissett threw one of his dreaded late-game interceptions.
Injury updates, operating from the shotgun and more: Zac Taylor transcript
“Right now we’re hopeful it’s week to week but we’re gonna get some more information here today and tomorrow and so I’ll probably have a better update for you on Wednesday.”. What about Josh Tupou?. “Josh would be a couple of weeks at least.”. When you...
Logan Wilson in limbo as Bengals seek more information on injured shoulder
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The scene at the Superdome on Sunday was the worst kind of deja-vu for Logan Wilson. The Bengals starting linebacker injured his right shoulder tackling Saints running back Alvin Kamara early in the fourth quarter. Wilson’s arms were fully extended when pulled Kamara to the ground by the running back’s legs.
How the Cowboys remain in the hunt in the NFC East
Only four teams in the NFC have a winning record, and three of them are in the NFC East (Cowboys at 4-2, Eagles at 6-0, Giants at 5-1). The Vikings are the other team in the conference with a winning record of 5-1.
Titans fans upset they'll have to pay up to keep season tickets in new stadium
To attend every home game of the Tennessee Titans, there's a step beyond just buying tickets. You have to own a personal seat license, but it only lasts the lifetime of a stadium.
Trey Hendrickson’s rare gaffe an ‘outlier’ in another impactful performance
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Trey Hendrickson didn’t need to apologize to his coaches and teammates. The Bengals defensive end just went back to work. Hendrickson was called for roughing the passer early in the third quarter with the Saints backed up on third and 25 after three consecutive penalties.
Previewing the Cavaliers’ 2022 season, Browns vs. Ravens: Tim Bielik, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com recaps the Browns’...
Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys fall short in comeback bid vs. Eagles; Noah Brown nearly makes acrobatic catch: Ohio State NFL roundup
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys were their latest victim on Sunday night, losing in Philadelphia, 27-16. The Cowboys started off poorly, facing a 20-3 deficit at halftime. But the Cowboys mounted a rally to cut the deficit to within three early in the fourth quarter.
Bengals’ defensive line looks to readjust, refocus ahead of matchup with Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio - After escaping the weekend with a second half rebound over the Saints, the Cincinnati Bengals’ hobbled defensive line’s gameplan could look much more different this week. With injured defensive tackle D.J. Reader’s status in the air and his backup, Josh Tupou, out for the foreseeable...
How Daxton Hill, Chidobe Awuzie and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Saints
NEW ORLEANS, LA -- The Bengals defense stayed solid during Sunday’s 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints. On only three snaps, cornerback Daxton Hill led the Bengals in overall defensive grading, with a 90.7 rating, according to Pro Football Focus. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson led the way with...
Cleveland.com photographer’s favorite photos from the Cleveland Browns loss to the New England Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Sunday was a tough day for Cleveland sports fans, with two losses to east coast teams in one evening. The Browns set the mood early, with an embarrassing 38-15 loss to the New England Patriots, followed by the Guardians falling to the New York Yankees. The Browns defense...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0