Chesapeake Shores - All or Nothing at All - Review
A sweet goodbye, this last episode was. Where we ended right were it all started as a family around the campfire, with flashbacks even, except this time around the family has grown quite a bit. Not only did the family grow in size over the past six season, those characters grew as individuals as well. It doesn’t seem fitting to only talk about this last episode, therefore we will look back on the past six seasons of Chesapeake Shores.
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.06 - Glowing Up is Hard to Do - Press Release
--Welcome To Flatch - (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) CC- HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer Discretion is advised. ROMANCE IS IN THE AIR IN AN ALL-NEW WELCOME TO FLATCH THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, ON FOX. Shrub has broken "The Cuz Code" with Kelly by dating her boss, Barb, and Kelly is annoyed....
Grey's Anatomy - Wasn't Expecting That - Review
“My mother always used to say that you could tell the difference between an intern and a second-year resident by their sutures. One of the more common mistakes an intern makes is tying their sutures too tightly, which causes tension. The more tension, the longer it takes the wound to heal. It decreases blood flow, increases scar formation, and even necroses the skin. So even though they may have technically closed the wound, they may have opened the door to even more problems.”
The Rookie: Feds - Episode 1.06 - The Reaper - Press Release
“The Reaper” – When Simone and Carter go undercover to find an international assassin known as The Reaper, a prisoner seeking bail recognizes Carter and nearly blows his cover. Laura and Brendon trace a lead on The Reaper’s assault rifle while Brendon works to heal his relationship with his father. Meanwhile, Simone’s demanding work schedule puts a strain on her relationship with Dina on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, NOV. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Good Doctor - Episode 6.05 - Growth Opportunities - Press Release
The Good Doctor: Growth Opportunities (10/31) “Growth Opportunities” – Shaun, Asher and Powell treat a young patient on Halloween with a rare hereditary disease, sending them down an uncharted path. Meanwhile, Glassman and Shaun must overcome their differences to work together to try and find a solution for Lim’s paralysis on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
The Conners - Episode 5.07 - Take This Job And Shove It Twice - Press Release
“Take This Job and Shove It Twice” – Darlene receives a promotion at her company, but she quickly learns the fancy title is not all it’s cracked up to be. Meanwhile, when Louise loses her job at Casita Bonita, an opportunity arises to work with Jackie at the Lunch Box on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
"House Of The Dragon" Producer Sara Hess Said She Doesn't Understand Everyone's Obsession With Daemon: "He Ain't Paul Rudd"
"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt [Smith] isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role," House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess said. "But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!"
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.06 - Call Me The Hot Chick Two - Press Release
DREAMS DO COME TRUE FOR KAT ON AN ALL-NEW CALL ME KAT THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, ON FOX. Kat and Max finally go on a first date, after a steamy hookup, but they can't seem to act like themselves. Carter attempts to train his son, CJ for track, but realizes Randi might make a better coach in the all-new "Call Me The Hot Chick Two" episode of Call Me Kat airing Thursday, Nov. 3 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-306) (TV-14 D,L,S)
Step Up - Episode 3.05 - Never Scared - Press Release
EPISODE 305 – “NEVER SCARED”. At Sage’s evidentiary hearings, courtroom testimonies provoke betrayals and hostility. The D.A.’s strategy is working and Sage could be tried for murder. Things are increasingly dicey between Sage and Collette as they both struggle to assert Sage’s innocence. Meanwhile things heat up between Marquise and Angel, but their fragile relationship is headed for trouble.
La Brea - Episode 2.05 - The Heist - Press Release
10/25/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Eve, Gavin and others attempt to commandeer a shipment of black rock to gain access to the mysterious Building, where they believe they may find a way to bring Josh and Riley home. In 1988, Josh and Riley must act swiftly to prevent Caroline from altering the timeline.
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.05 - I Have No Idea What You're Talking About, Eileen - Press Release
When someone from Eileen’s past comes to Alaska, she goes against orders, causing a frenetic scene which has some unexpected consequences. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz gain a new lead on Gloria’s case.
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 3.09 - Trusted Sources - Press Release
Episode 309: “Trusted Sources” (Available to stream on 10/20/22) A visiting reporter on the Cerritos puts Captain Freeman on edge.
Doom Patrol - Season 4 - Sendhil Ramamurthy to Recur
Sendhil Ramamurthy will recur in the upcoming fourth season of HBO Max’s Doom Patrol as Mr. 104, officially described as a “charming and mysterious man of many elements,” TVLine has confirmed exclusively. Doom Patrol returns on Thursday, Dec. 8 with the first two episodes of Season 4....
SEAL Team - Episode 6.06 - Watch Your 6 (100th Episode) - Press Release
EPISODE 6: WATCH YOUR 6 (Available to stream Sunday, October 23rd) Back home from Syria, Bravo unexpectedly finds themselves on a deeply personal mission.
Station 19 - Episode 6.05 - Pick Up The Pieces - Press Release
Station 19: Pick Up The Pieces (11/3) “Pick Up The Pieces” – The Station 19 crew works against the clock to rescue a group of employees trapped inside of a malfunctioning battery recycling plant. Carina plans a special surprise in an attempt to reconnect with Maya; Travis gets caught in the crosshairs of dirty politics, and Jack turns up at clinic day only to be confronted with new details about his past on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, NOV. 3 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
CSI: Vegas - Episode 2.05 - In Harm's Way - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“In Harm’s Way” – After all the guests attending an upscale fundraising soiree for the science department at a local university fall ill, the CSI team gears up to investigate. Also, Catherine enlists Grace’s roommate to help her find clues after Grace disappears, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Oct. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Ghosts - Jay's Friends - Review: F.R.I.E.N.D.S in a Cult
This week's episode of Ghosts uses the show's favorite gimmick, switching between Sam and Jay's POV in an instant, to reveal just how lonely Jay is. It's a plotline that the show hasn't touched on as much lately, presumably because this is an ensemble show with so many characters, but it makes a lovely and much appreciated return this week when Jay makes a few new friends, including The Other Two's Drew Tarver as Micah. Within the first few minutes of this character's introduction, as well as his wacky friends, it's abundantly clear that this is a cult, but the writers do a good job at making it believable that Jay, who left all his friends in the city last year and now just watches his wife talk to cool, invisible friends, is isolated enough to fall for the cult. The result is a mix of hilarious hijinks and ridiculous contracts.
BMF - Season 2 - First Look Promotional Photos + Press Release
STARZ releases a sneak peek from hit drama series “BMF” with first-look images of its dynamic season two cast including Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (Demetrius Flenory Sr.), Da’Vinchi (Terry Flenory), Russell Hornsby (Charles Flenory), Michole Briana White (Lucille Flenory), Myles Truitt (B-Mickie), LaLa Anthony (Markisha), Mo’Nique (Goldie), Leslie Jones (Special Agent in Charge Tracy Chambers), and Caresha “Yung Miami'' Brownlee (Deanna Washington).
MOVIES (LFF 2022): One Fine Morning - Review
Amazing! An intricate portrayal of a parental generational gap, an affair - all set against the different seasons in Paris making wonderful use of the city of lights. It's an advert for the French capital the way only movie magic can represent - and there are few better at creating movie magic than Mia Hansen-Løve, whose Bergman Island is one of the finest features of 2022 so far - and if this film comes out theatrically in the UK in 2022 there will be two films by the director in my best of the year list. She's just perfect - and arguably the finest European director around right now.
