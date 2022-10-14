ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source of the Spring

County Seeking Public Comment on Silver Spring Recreation & Aquatic Center

The county is seeking public comment on the upcoming Silver Spring Recreation & Aquatic Center, which is scheduled to open next year in downtown Silver Spring. A public forum will be held at the Silver Spring Civic Building at 1 Veterans Place on Thursday, November 3. Beginning at 7 p.m. and following a brief presentation, residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.
SILVER SPRING, MD
GW Hatchet

Column: Metro’s job is to transport people, not discriminate with unfair fines

In theory, public transportation is for everyone, regardless of income. But while GW students mindlessly tap in and out of Metro stations and buses with U-Pass, some low-income residents face the heavy burden of transit costs, racial profiling and, later this fall, fare evasion fines. These fines represent a turn away from a truly public transportation system. If Metro fails to recognize the harm of ticketing on D.C’s low-income residents, then the D.C. Council must address Metro’s shortcomings and pass transit legislation that protects all D.C. residents’ right to use the city’s public transit.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Carjacker steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside

WASHINGTON - A carjacker in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it several times, according to police. D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew confirmed the thieves took a vehicle earlier in the day and dumped it at 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast. After...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan

Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Police: Man wanted for rape at hotel in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released security images and video of a man they say raped a woman at Hawthorn Suites Hotel in the Vienna area on Oct. 1. The Fairfax County Police Department said the man entered an unlocked room at the hotel, located on Westwood Center Drive, and raped the […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital

Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
DAMASCUS, MD
WTOP

Police: Child found inside stolen car in Southeast DC, 1 arrested

D.C. police have arrested a person who stole a car with a child inside Monday evening. According to police, the suspect took the car on 33rd and Dubois streets in Southeast D.C. just before 6 p.m. The person later drove onto Interstate 295, where the car crashed several times before...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Two more had water in gas tank after fueling at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. confirms complaint

STERLING, Va. (7News) — Just days after 7News first reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Sterling 7-Eleven, two more people provide documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station while the state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA
Wbaltv.com

14-year-old boy fatally shot Saturday in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday morning in Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 10:38 a.m. to an apartment in the unit block of Waverley Drive, where a teenager was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
FREDERICK, MD
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Man Charged with Series of Armed Robberies in Bethesda

Montgomery County Police say they have arrested and charged 29-year-old Donnell Harris of Silver Spring with a series of armed robberies that occurred in Bethesda. A series of armed robberies have occurred in Bethesda in the areas of Rosemary Hills Drive, 16th St., and East-West Highway since August 10, according to MCPD. In each of the eight incidents, the victims described the suspect as a Black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a mask, and armed with a handgun equipped with a green laser.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

2-vehicle collision leaves 8 injured in Montgomery Co.

Eight people were hurt during a two-vehicle collision in Damascus, Maryland, where a car flipped and a utility pole was damaged on Sunday night. The crash was on Ridge Road and Highview Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said in a tweet. Responders...
DAMASCUS, MD
