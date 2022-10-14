Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
County Seeking Public Comment on Silver Spring Recreation & Aquatic Center
The county is seeking public comment on the upcoming Silver Spring Recreation & Aquatic Center, which is scheduled to open next year in downtown Silver Spring. A public forum will be held at the Silver Spring Civic Building at 1 Veterans Place on Thursday, November 3. Beginning at 7 p.m. and following a brief presentation, residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.
GW Hatchet
Column: Metro’s job is to transport people, not discriminate with unfair fines
In theory, public transportation is for everyone, regardless of income. But while GW students mindlessly tap in and out of Metro stations and buses with U-Pass, some low-income residents face the heavy burden of transit costs, racial profiling and, later this fall, fare evasion fines. These fines represent a turn away from a truly public transportation system. If Metro fails to recognize the harm of ticketing on D.C’s low-income residents, then the D.C. Council must address Metro’s shortcomings and pass transit legislation that protects all D.C. residents’ right to use the city’s public transit.
mocoshow.com
Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
foresthillsconnection.com
Neighborhood in the News: 25 mph on Connecticut Ave.; Whittle School ordered to pay $35 million
DDOT announced on September 16th that the speed limit on Connecticut Avenue and other major thoroughfares had been lowered to 25 miles per hour. Several outlets covered the change, including WTOP, WUSA9 and WAMU/DCist. The Washington Post reported on the lower speed limits, too, but what caught our eye was...
fox5dc.com
Carjacker steals and crashes vehicle with infant inside
WASHINGTON - A carjacker in D.C. stole a vehicle with an infant inside Monday evening and crashed it several times, according to police. D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew confirmed the thieves took a vehicle earlier in the day and dumped it at 33rd Street and Dubois Place in Southeast. After...
Police Investigating Stabbing in Downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday evening in downtown Silver Spring. Officers responded to Fenton Street & Ellsworth Drive at approximately 8:10 p.m. Sunday evening after being notified of a stabbing that had occurred after an altercation, according to reports. The Source will update this story...
mocoshow.com
Sugarloaf Mountain Owner Will Close Mountain to Public if Frederick County Council Does Not Amend County Plan
Stronghold, a non-profit corporation organized in 1946 by the late Gordon Strong, owns and operates the Sugarloaf mountain property “for the public’s enjoyment and education in an appreciation of natural beauty.” The Frederick County Council is scheduled to vote in today’s meeting (October 18th) on whether to approve the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan that includes standards for development in the plan area and prohibits certain uses, including carnivals, shooting ranges and landfills, per the Frederick News Post.
Police: Man wanted for rape at hotel in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released security images and video of a man they say raped a woman at Hawthorn Suites Hotel in the Vienna area on Oct. 1. The Fairfax County Police Department said the man entered an unlocked room at the hotel, located on Westwood Center Drive, and raped the […]
mocoshow.com
Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital
Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
WTOP
Police: Child found inside stolen car in Southeast DC, 1 arrested
D.C. police have arrested a person who stole a car with a child inside Monday evening. According to police, the suspect took the car on 33rd and Dubois streets in Southeast D.C. just before 6 p.m. The person later drove onto Interstate 295, where the car crashed several times before...
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
NBC Washington
Maryland's Sugarloaf Mountain Could Close to Public With Council Vote
The Frederick County council will vote Tuesday on zoning changes to Sugarloaf Mountain in Maryland. The proposal is called the Sugarloaf Plan, and the nonprofit that owns the land says if changes are approved, it will close the mountain to the public. Stronghold Corporation owns the land but allows public...
WJLA
Woman raped at gunpoint at Tysons Corner hotel, Fairfax police release photos of suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives are asking for the community’s help to identify a man wanted in the rape of a woman in her hotel room in the Tysons Corner area. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Sex Abuse Squad are investigating a...
WJLA
Two more had water in gas tank after fueling at Sterling 7-Eleven, Va. confirms complaint
STERLING, Va. (7News) — Just days after 7News first reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Sterling 7-Eleven, two more people provide documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station while the state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
Police Investigating Attempted Armed Carjacking
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect involved in an attempted carjacking that occurred on October 11 in the 8000 block of 13th Street in Silver Spring. At approximately 8:41 p.m. on October 11, officers from the 3rd District responded to a report of...
Wbaltv.com
14-year-old boy fatally shot Saturday in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday morning in Frederick, police said. City police said officers were called around 10:38 a.m. to an apartment in the unit block of Waverley Drive, where a teenager was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
fox5dc.com
Car stolen, crashed with baby in back seat in Northeast DC; 14-year-old suspect arrested
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old female has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside and crashing the car in Northeast D.C. According to the police report, the victim stopped her car in the 3200 block of Dubois Pl SE with her baby in the backseat.
Silver Spring Man Charged with Series of Armed Robberies in Bethesda
Montgomery County Police say they have arrested and charged 29-year-old Donnell Harris of Silver Spring with a series of armed robberies that occurred in Bethesda. A series of armed robberies have occurred in Bethesda in the areas of Rosemary Hills Drive, 16th St., and East-West Highway since August 10, according to MCPD. In each of the eight incidents, the victims described the suspect as a Black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a mask, and armed with a handgun equipped with a green laser.
WTOP
2-vehicle collision leaves 8 injured in Montgomery Co.
Eight people were hurt during a two-vehicle collision in Damascus, Maryland, where a car flipped and a utility pole was damaged on Sunday night. The crash was on Ridge Road and Highview Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said in a tweet. Responders...
Beware: Tow Truck Car Thieves Are Back It Again In The District
The Tow truck car thieves are still out there! So far this year over 2,700 cars have been stolen in D.C...
Source of the Spring
Silver Spring, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT
Serving Silver Spring & Takoma Park, MDhttps://www.sourceofthespring.com
Comments / 1