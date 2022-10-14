Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder & fiancee Telli Swift talk special ringwalk and endeavors
In this FanSided exclusive, former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder discusses surprise music video while his fiancee Telli Swift goes into Boxing WAGS and new fragrance, D’Telli. Heavyweight Boxing returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, as FOX PPV hosts a night that will feature some intriguing matchups but...
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall must come to US for a rematch, but she would return to UK for Natasha Jonas fight
If Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields, she’ll have to travel to the USA to take on the undisputed middleweight champion once again. Shields defeated Marshall in an epic battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday in a show that broke viewing records.
After the fight: Deontay Wilder punches his way to a title shot
After the fight: Who is next in line for Deontay Wilder after that huge one-punch knockout over Robert Helenius?. One of the most explosive punchers of our time, Deontay Wilder (43-2-1), sent the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, into a frenzy on Saturday night when he knocked out Robert Helenius (31-4) with just one punch. It wasn’t something he hadn’t done before, but boxing fans will never get tired of seeing it and will have similar reactions each time.
MMA Fighting
‘Best women’s fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Claressa Shields’ wild revenge win over Savannah Marshall
For Claressa Shields, revenge was on the menu Saturday in London. The two-time Olympic champion and part-time PFL fighter dominated Savannah Marshall in a clear-cut unanimous decision to avenge her 2012 loss in the amateur ranks and give Shields the third undisputed world title of her already legendary boxing career. Following 10 exciting rounds of back-and-forth action, Shields won by scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93.
MMA Fighting
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius full fight video highlights
Watch Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius full fight video highlights from the main event of Wilder vs. Helenius, courtesy of FITE TV and other outlets. Wilder vs. Helenius took place Oct. 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder (43-2-1) and Robert Helenius (31-4) faced off in the night’s main event, which aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
What TV channel is Celtics-76ers? NBA season live stream, how to watch online, time
The NBA season starts Tuesday, Oct. 18 when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers. The game will be live streamed on SlingTV, which offers 50 percent off the first month. Nobody can be certain how the Boston Celtics will perform under their third coach in three years, or whether...
