After the fight: Deontay Wilder punches his way to a title shot

After the fight: Who is next in line for Deontay Wilder after that huge one-punch knockout over Robert Helenius?. One of the most explosive punchers of our time, Deontay Wilder (43-2-1), sent the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, into a frenzy on Saturday night when he knocked out Robert Helenius (31-4) with just one punch. It wasn’t something he hadn’t done before, but boxing fans will never get tired of seeing it and will have similar reactions each time.
‘Best women’s fight I’ve ever seen’: Pros react to Claressa Shields’ wild revenge win over Savannah Marshall

For Claressa Shields, revenge was on the menu Saturday in London. The two-time Olympic champion and part-time PFL fighter dominated Savannah Marshall in a clear-cut unanimous decision to avenge her 2012 loss in the amateur ranks and give Shields the third undisputed world title of her already legendary boxing career. Following 10 exciting rounds of back-and-forth action, Shields won by scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93.
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius full fight video highlights

Watch Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius full fight video highlights from the main event of Wilder vs. Helenius, courtesy of FITE TV and other outlets. Wilder vs. Helenius took place Oct. 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder (43-2-1) and Robert Helenius (31-4) faced off in the night’s main event, which aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
