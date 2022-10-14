ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

KOEL 950 AM

#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools

If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
IOWA STATE
UI President: Support Student-Athletes Despite Rough Season

Bear with me. I'm trying to be nice. Iowa's football team sits at 3-3 going into its game this weekend against Ohio St. and it's natural after a 10-win season last year, for fans to expect a lot better. There's a lot of blame being unloaded on anyone on the sideline named Ferentz, but the University of Iowa's president says she'd like you to keep it away from the players and continue to support the team.
IOWA CITY, IA
Eastern Iowa Trick-or Treat Times 2022 [LIST]

There are many Halloween-related events happening the rest of this month, from area haunted houses you can visit, to the return of the Cedar Rapids Halloween parade. For many, the good old-fashioned trick-or-treating tradition is still King, and we have seen several Eastern Iowa communities announce designated hours for that to take place as we approach "All Hallow's Eve".
IOWA STATE
Mississippi River So Low People Are Walking To Midwest Island

As drought conditions continue here in Iowa and throughout the Midwest, river levels are plummeting. This includes the mighty Mississippi River. In fact, the Mississippi is so low there are places that were once only accessible by boat that Midwesterners are now walking to!. CNN reports that people are flocking...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Restaurants to See “Dramatic Change” in Inspection Schedule

According to Iowa Capital Dispatch, a new rule will "dramatically change" how often restaurants in the state are subject to health department inspections. Instead of the current inspection schedule of every three years, it will be rolled back to every five. In addition to inspections every three years, they are also checked following ownership changes and directly in response to complaints. Those will continue, but "in the absence of those issues, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals intends to visit each Iowa restaurant no more than once every five years under a set of new rules." Those new rules take effect on November 9.
IOWA STATE
Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location

This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
IOWA CITY, IA
These Popular Iowa Businesses Will Be Closed Thanksgiving

The holiday season is just about upon us once again! As Halloween is quickly approaching, Thanksgiving will be upon us soon! It's Thursday, November 24 this year. So, what does that mean for the average Iowan? Family time, perhaps travel, and for many... shopping deals. In recent years, more and...
IOWA STATE
Is It Legal To Bury A Loved One In Your Yard in Iowa?

While no one chooses to be faced with the death of a friend or family member, the sad reality is, it's part of life. Unless there is some magic pill created by science in the future, it's something everyone will have to go through. Back in April of this year, we were wondering if it was legal to bury a pet in your yard in Iowa. I'm now wondering, could you do this with a friend or family member?
IOWA STATE
The Top Predator in Iowa is Unbelievably Cute

I'm a grown adult. A man with no kids, and no so I no longer buy stuffed animals. That said, I had a close encounter on I-380 this morning with a cute lil... predator. Today, I nearly smoked a coyote who was farting around on the side of the road.
IOWA STATE
Do You Have the Most Common Last Name in Iowa?

A lot of people in the radio business go by "stage names". They do it because they either think their real name isn't cool enough, or because they don't want to be stalked. I have no delusions about the latter, and I might be biased, but you can't really go wrong with a name like Eric Stone. It's a real solid (see what I did there?) name, whether pronouncing it, writing it or screaming it in adoration. At least, that's what I've been told.
IOWA STATE
Multiple Mountain Lion Sightings Caught on Camera in Iowa [VIDEO]

Mountain lion sightings are pretty rare in the Hawkeye State -- to the point that the species isn't considered native to Iowa. Mountain lions have no legal wildlife status in Iowa. That means that they can be taken and possessed by anyone at anytime as long as legal methods and means are used to take the animal. Mountain lions and black bears are not listed in the Iowa Code as designated wildlife species, because they were extirpated before fish and game legislation became prominent.
IOWA STATE
