‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died
Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
Harry Potter’s Robbie Coltrane’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death Is Staggering
Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for portraying Hagrid in the Harry Potter movie franchise, died on Friday, October 14, his agency, WME, confirmed to In Touch. He was 72 years old. Though Coltrane is most recognizable as the beloved character in the Harry Potter films, he’s had an impressive career throughout the decades, and his net worth at the time of his death proves it. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Robbie Coltrane’s net worth.
Daniel Radcliffe Mourns ‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane After His Death: ‘One Of The Funniest People I’ve Met’
Daniel Radcliffe has issued a statement following the death of Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane, who died on Oct. 14 at the age of 72. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” the 33-year-old actor said in a statement obtained by HollywoodLife. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint said he'll always remember the smell of Robbie Coltrane's cigars and beard glue
"No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie," Grint wrote in an Instagram tribute to the late actor on Saturday.
Robbie Coltrane broke down in tears talking about his death, saying Hagrid will live on
LEGENDARY Brit actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. In January, the Harry Potter actor was in tears as he as he told fans "I won't be here, but Hagrid will". Robbie - who was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid - opened up about the legacy of his character during the special HBO Reunion show nine months ago.
Late Actor Robbie Coltrane Was a Father of 2 Kids: Everything We Know About the ‘Harry Potter’ Actor’s Family
Family man. Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane was the father to a son and daughter with his ex-wife, Rhona Gemmell. Keep reading to find out everything we know about his family after his heartbreaking death. How...
Harry Potter star Emma Watson is paying tribute to her late costar Robbie Coltrane, after the Hagrid actor died Friday at the age of 72. The Hermione actress shared a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram story, writing about Coltrane's talent and kindness and how he always made her feel welcome on the Harry Potter set. Watson and Coltrane starred together in all eight Harry Potter movies, stretching 10 years from 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone up to 2011's Deathly Hallows Part 2.
Emma Watson & Rupert Grint Join Daniel Radcliffe in Remembering Robbie Coltrane
Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are joining their "Harry Potter" co-star Daniel Radcliffe in fondly remembering Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the film series. After hearing of Coltrane's death on October 14 at 72, Grint posted an image of Coltrane in character as Hagrid, writing, "Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination."
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Special Tribute to Robbie Coltrane Added to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure
Universal Orlando Resort Team Members have paid tribute to the late Robbie Coltrane at Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Robbie Coltrane, known for playing Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” films, passed away last week at age 72. Team Members placed flowers near the Hagrid audio-animatronic figure,...
