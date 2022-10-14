ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — One of the biggest issues to be decided in the midterms is what party will control the U.S. Senate, and with only days left, it’s a toss-up. Some of the country’s closest Senate races include the contests in Georgia and Pennsylvania, but perhaps one of the most surprisingly close races is in Utah.
