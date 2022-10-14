Three in Horry County were charged with human trafficking of a minor, more victims possible

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, SLED, charged three people from Longs with trafficking in persons under 18 years old, according to a release.

The arrests were made Thursday, Oct. 13 in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies.

Arrested and charged were Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, for criminal sexual conduct in the first degree; trafficking in persons, victim under 18 - 1st offense; Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37 for criminal sexual conduct in the first degree; trafficking in persons, victim under 18 – 1st offense; and Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, trafficking in persons, victim under 18 – 1st offense, according to the news release.

The subjects were booked at the J. Ruben Long Detention Center in Horry County.

Law enforcement partners on the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force believe there may be more victims involved.