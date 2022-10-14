ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Three in Horry County were charged with human trafficking of a minor, more victims possible

By Sun News staff
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, SLED, charged three people from Longs with trafficking in persons under 18 years old, according to a release.

The arrests were made Thursday, Oct. 13 in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies.

Arrested and charged were Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, for criminal sexual conduct in the first degree; trafficking in persons, victim under 18 - 1st offense; Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37 for criminal sexual conduct in the first degree; trafficking in persons, victim under 18 – 1st offense; and Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, trafficking in persons, victim under 18 – 1st offense, according to the news release.

The subjects were booked at the J. Ruben Long Detention Center in Horry County.

Law enforcement partners on the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force believe there may be more victims involved.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police investigate reported shooting near Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a reported shooting Saturday morning near Socastee. It happened near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond Road, and authorities said no one was hurt. Community members may see officers and bloodhounds in the area during the investigation, police said. No additional information was […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Person in Mullins home injured by stray bullet, police say

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was wounded Saturday by a stray bullet that entered their home in Mullins, according to police. The incident happened as two men were shooting on E. McIntyre Street, Mullins police said. No arrests have been reported. The injured person was treated for what was believed to be a non-life-threatening […]
MULLINS, SC
carolinacoastonline.com

AB Police announces reward for information in homicide case

The Atlantic Beach Police Department will hold a press conference on Monday, October 17, at 11:30 a.m. in the Atlantic Beach Town Hall Boardroom at 125 W. Fort Macon Rd. ABPD will announce an information reward and will describe a vehicle of interest. The victim's family will also be making a statement.
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

Police: Florence woman reported missing found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman reported missing from Florence who was last heard from on Thursday was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been deleted.
FLORENCE, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
7K+
Followers
143
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy