11:57 PM MONDAY: That’s Jason, whose cousin Emily hopes you can help his family find him. Emily says Jason has been missing since October 5:. He was last seen taking the 165 metro bus from Kent, on his way to White Center. He often visited parks and churches in the West Seattle area in the night hours to walk but always returned home or texted us back. … He was last known to be at Fauntleroy Church on 9/27, but we are hoping that maybe he has visited familiar places in the meantime since he was missing.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO