Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
matadornetwork.com
This Luxurious Seattle Hotel Brings High Design and Unmatched Views To Downtown
After multiple delays and hours of listening to my seatmate complain about being stuck in the airport for 36 hours, I finally made it to Seattle, stepped outside, and embraced the immediate temperature difference from my home state of hot and humid Florida. I took in the city’s atmosphere on the drive to my hotel until I came to a halt. At first, I was confused as to why we had pulled up to a church.
Video shows curious black bears poking around Woodinville man's backyard
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — What appears to be a mother and two juvenile black bears were caught on camera romping through a Woodinville man's backyard on Sunday. Different angles show the bears examining the man's koi pond, climbing over his potted plants and taking a stroll down one of the garden paths just after 2 p.m.
urbnlivn.com
Private mid-century in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop neighborhood
14811 SE 55th St in Bellevue is private mid-century retreat in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop community. In one of Washington’s first neighborhoods with underground electrical wires, this four bedroom, 2,190 square foot home sits on a large 1.2 acre lot with nothing but trees and the PNW surrounding it. Having just received a studs-out remodel, this home is ready for modern living in a mid-century layout.
Rise in pocket neighborhoods in Seattle comes with mixed reviews
SEATTLE — Pocket neighborhoods are popping up more and more across Seattle, and they are getting mixed reactions from neighbors and nearby residents. Finding the perfect place to live is no easy feat, especially when you've honed into one neighborhood. “It’s a community where people live and plan on...
SouthSoundTalk
End of the Line in Tacoma: Orphans Rode the Rails To Escape East Coast Blight
Puget Sound played a little-known role in a unique time in history when East Coast orphan found their way on trains bound for farm families in the Midwest and West Coast for almost a century. This is the story of America’s “Orphan Trains.” They operated between 1854 and 1929, with...
'Inspansion': With no room to build out, Sea-Tac Airport is building upward
SEATTLE — It’s always a rush at the airport, from parking to getting through security. The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has grown exponentially when it comes to passengers. “It reflects the growth that’s taking place in the region which is a good thing,” said Managing Director of Aviation at...
This Seattle Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
westseattleblog.com
MISSING: Have you seen Jason?
11:57 PM MONDAY: That’s Jason, whose cousin Emily hopes you can help his family find him. Emily says Jason has been missing since October 5:. He was last seen taking the 165 metro bus from Kent, on his way to White Center. He often visited parks and churches in the West Seattle area in the night hours to walk but always returned home or texted us back. … He was last known to be at Fauntleroy Church on 9/27, but we are hoping that maybe he has visited familiar places in the meantime since he was missing.
myedmondsnews.com
Five Corners food truck and street festival set for Oct. 23
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Edmonds Jazz Combo. 1 p.m. Pets in Costume Contest – prizes from All the Best Pets. 2:30 p.m. Kids in Costume Contest – prizes from assorted local businesses. Those unable to arrive on foot or bike are invited to park in the...
The Suburban Times
The Tacoma Link is now back in service
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
macaronikid.com
Great Hikes in Kitsap County for Kids - Dickerson Falls
Did you know there’s a waterfall hike in Bremerton? I didn’t, either. Dickerson Falls is a local’s best kept secret, and a great, family hike closer to home. The trail is located on the Ueland Tree Farm in Bremerton, a parcel of private property that is so generously made available to the public for responsible, non-motorized recreation. The falls can be reached via two main trails: the Dickerson Falls Trail, a 1.6-mile gravel road or the South Loop Trail, a 3 mile loop of generally gentle grade terrain weaving through forests and wetlands. The trail system is also popular for mountain biking and hiking.
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal Halloween decorations from Tacoma family
TACOMA, Wash. - Weeks before Halloween, a Tacoma family had their holiday decorations stolen from their yard again and this time they caught the thieves on camera. Mikalyn Sharp and her kids decorate their home for Halloween every year. "I have people that come around and they take pictures and...
seattlemag.com
Sound House: This home in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood offers views of Puget Sound, for a family to rival the Bradys
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. For nearly two decades, Brandon Ebel dreamed of building a compound in a modern steel and concrete style. He found a steep double lot in Magnolia with a plateau featuring a satisfying 360-degree view of Seattle, but he...
Police: No, there isn’t a serial killer in South Seattle
Social media posts about a potential serial killer in Seattle set off ripples of concern throughout the area this weekend, but several law enforcement agencies said it simply isn’t true. The story appears to have started with an email from a manager of a Seattle bar to the staff,...
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
KOMO News
'People listened': CID residents react to King County stopping expansion of SODO shelter
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday at Hing Hay Park in Seattle, Chinatown-International District residents held a community event, one day after King County halted plans to expand a nearby homeless shelter. Elected leaders, residents and their supporters recognized the role that seniors in the community played in protests that were...
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
thurstontalk.com
Flaming Pig BBQ Brings Tumwater Community Together Through Their Southern Style Cuisine
Chad Smith, the owner of Flaming Pig BBQ, has been in the restaurant industry for over 30 years, but he only landed in Tumwater 4 years ago. “I’ve been doing stuff in restaurants for most of my life. I started as a wee little prep cook as a teenager and then worked my way up the ladder to be an executive chef,” he explains. “I’ve also done a lot of different styles of cooking up and down the west coast, from high-end steak houses to kosher cooking.”
southsoundbiz.com
Comcast Boosts Speeds for Xfinity Internet Customers
Beginning this week, more than 1.3 million Washington households with Xfinity will have faster Internet. A total of nearly 115,000 households in Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Sammamish, Issaquah, and Woodinville will receive internet speed increases. In addition, more than 65,000 households in Tacoma will have faster Internet this week, a release said.
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
