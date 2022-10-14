ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Man hit, killed on Interstate 55 in Jackson

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was killed after being hit by a car on Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, October 14.

Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department said Kimberly Griffin, 52, was driving north in a gray Chevy Impala near High Street when she struck a man who was walking on the side of the roadway.

Woman dies in crash on Highway 471

Brown said the car stopped after colliding with a Mercedez-Benz in the Herrin-Gear BMW parking lot.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

WJTV 12

JPD investigate Greenwood Avenue homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside his vehicle Monday night in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, police received a call at 9:14 p.m. about the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Christopher Wansley, 43, inside his SUV vehicle suffering […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after shooting on Greenwood Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside his SUV. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers received a call about a shooting just after 9:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17. The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Several Crashes on Sunday in Leake

2:01 a.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol responded to a call reporting a crash on Hwy 35 North near the Forestry Department. No injuries were reported. 2:01 a.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, Barnes Volunteers, and MS Hwy Patrol were called to a crash on Hwy 25 North near Reformation Rd. One lane of traffic was blocked by the wreckage. Only minor injuries were reported.
CARTHAGE, MS
WAPT

Police investigate shooting in North Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Jackson. Investigators said a man was shot in the leg before 10:30 a.m. in the 5800 of Canton Park Drive. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man found dead in bed of his truck shot multiple times, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say a man was found dead in the bed of his truck marking the city's 108th homicide for the year. Police say the body of Thelvin Carr, 62, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Newton and J.R. Lynch streets. Neighbors...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man found shot, killed in truck on Lynch Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened near Newton and Lynch Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers found Thelvin Carr, 62, dead inside his truck from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the incident is drug related. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department Homicide […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Highway 51 to temporarily close in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 will temporarily close in Madison County. The highway’s southbound lanes between Park Drive and Yandell Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 for cross drain repair. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Tucker Road car chase ends in crash and arrest

A car chase ends in a crash on Tucker Road on Sunday morning. “Just before 10 a.m. this morning, Deputy David Culbertson met a black Buick Regal northbound on Tucker Road at a high rate of speed. Deputy Culbertson turned around and got behind the vehicle, engaged lights and siren attempting to stop the vehicle. The vehicle, instead of stopping, sped up,” said Sheriff Martin Pace in a live report with the Vicksburg Daily News. “Several blocks down the road it actually side-swiped an oncoming vehicle and then, in about the 1700 block the fleeing vehicle apparently became disabled, pulled to the side of the road.”
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Child dies in 4-wheeler crash in Leake County

A five-year-old girl from Leake County was killed in a four-wheeler wreck over the weekend. Emergency Medical Services and Leake County Deputies responded to a call at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th reporting a four-wheeler accident involving a child. The crash happened in a field near the family’s residence...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crews work to repair ‘major’ water leak in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders reported a major water leak in South Jackson on Tuesday. They said crews are working to make repairs to the leak on a 20-inch water line on McDowell Road near the Henley Young Juvenile Justice Center. According to leaders, the leak is impacting water pressure in parts of South Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VIDEO: RV fire on Burnt House Road

An RV is a total loss after a fire on Burnt House Road on Monday. About 15 minutes to 6 p.m., an RV caught fire on Burnt House Road near its intersection with Mallet Road. The owner of the RV was moving it from a nearby location when a mechanical issue caused a fire to start in the front of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was able to park the RV on the side of the road and escape without injury.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Pedestrian hit and killed walking across I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. They said the person was walking along I-55 near High Street when they were hit around 6 a.m. Friday by a gray Chevy Impala. The driver of the vehicle, a 52-year-old woman, then drove off the...
JACKSON, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

$20K worth of items stolen from Camp Kamassa

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Camp Kamassa in Copiah County are searching for the suspects who they said stole multiple items from the campground. Camp Kamassa is Mississippi’s handicap accessible camp facility for children and adults with special needs. Director of Development Tanya Mohawk said more than $20,000 worth of items were stolen […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man faces charges after multiple carjackings

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man is facing multiple charges in connection to a series of carjackings that happened on Tuesday, October 11 in Jackson, Vicksburg and Warren County. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the first carjacking happened near Jackson State University. The next carjacking occurred around 4:00 a.m. at the Circle K […]
JACKSON, MS
