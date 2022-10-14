Man hit, killed on Interstate 55 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was killed after being hit by a car on Interstate 55 in Jackson on Friday, October 14.

Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department said Kimberly Griffin, 52, was driving north in a gray Chevy Impala near High Street when she struck a man who was walking on the side of the roadway.

Brown said the car stopped after colliding with a Mercedez-Benz in the Herrin-Gear BMW parking lot.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

