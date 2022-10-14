Read full article on original website
Watch The Terrifying Trailer For The New Horror Film ‘M3GAN’
Check out the first look of the new horror film that introduces us to the scariest toy we've seen in recent memory, M3GAN!
Horror film 'Terrifier 2' is causing viewers to puke, faint in theater; producer warns of 'graphic violence'
A low-budget sequel film in the "Terrifier" film series is causing visceral reactions from moviegoers - with many viewers sharing they puked or passed out due to the goriness of the movie. "Terrifier 2," a horror film written and directed by Damien Leone, follows a resurrected Art the Clown that...
Collider
Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Otto' Sets New 2023 Release Date
Fresh off his performances in Elvis and Pinocchio, Tom Hanks has continued to be one of America’s favorite actors. But, it seems we will all have to wait a few extra weeks to see him on the big screen again. Hanks’ next film, A Man Called Otto, has had its release date pushed back, from early December to a wide release on January 13, 2023.
‘Freaky’ Director Slams ‘Halloween Ends’ Release on Peacock: ‘Stop Gambling With Filmmakers’
“Halloween Ends” has become the latest film that Universal has moved to a day-and-date release strategy with a simultaneous rollout in theaters and on its streaming service Peacock. But Christopher Landon, who directed the Blumhouse horror films “Happy Death Day” and “Freaky” for Universal, is sick of Hollywood using the strategy at the expense of directors.
The Dish: ‘Twisters’ Forecast For Spring Start As Universal, Amblin Finalize Director For Sequel
EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are meeting with directors hoping for a spring start on Twisters, a big-scale sequel to the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster. Universal and Warner Bros are co-financing, with Universal taking the creative lead on the picture. Frank Marshall is producing. Here’s what The Dish has heard: Amblin’s Steven Spielberg himself flipped for the script by The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith, and his enthusiasm provided the impetus for the fast-tracked film. Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski was going to direct, but he fell off the film when he committed to the Formula One racing movie...
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released
“I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear…” The full trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 is here,… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released appeared first on Outsider.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
ComicBook
A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer Teaser: Ralphie Returns
Legendary and Warner Bros. have unwrapped the first trailer teaser for A Christmas Story Christmas, the decades-later sequel to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story. Peter Billingsley — who played the embattled nine-year-old whose wish was for Santa to gift him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — returns to play a grown-up Ralphie Parker, narrator of the original film (voiced by author Jean Shepherd). The first footage, which you can see below, teases a trip back to Cleveland Street when the Christmas Story sequel is streaming November 17th on HBO Max.
netflixjunkie.com
Where Are ‘The Watcher’ Couple Now? Here’s What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus
In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
Collider
'Twister 2': Helen Hunt Might Return for Sequel Filming Next Year
A new Twister movie is on the way, with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment in meetings with potential directors. Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 film, will be produced by Frank Marshall with filming forecasted to start in spring. There is also hope that a main character will reprise their role in the new film.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9: Every Easter Egg and Secret
House of the Dragon has an amazing opening credits sequence, but it’s not static. Each episode, the opening changes to reflect the events of that episode, which characters will be spotlighted, what alliances have been formed or broken, and who has recently perished. That’s just one of the little...
‘Yellowstone’: Season 5 Trailer Shatters Streaming Records; More Than 14 Million Watch John Dutton Swear In As Governor
EXCLUSIVE: When a network starts releasing the statistics on views for a trailer, then you know anticipation for a show is pretty freaking big. That’s what the Paramount Network experienced with the release of the season 5 teaser for Yellowstone, which begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in as Montana’s governor. Watch it above. Paramount reports the trailer shattered records with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its Sept. 29 release. That’s three times as many organic views and six times more organic engagements versus the trailer for Season 4. There was also...
‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Monet Will Probably Kill Lorenzo in Season 3
'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 is slated to premiere soon and fans believe that Monet will kill Lorenzo once she finds out about Zeke.
John Wayne Hated His Movies Where He Had to Look Like Western Legend Ken Maynard
Actor John Wayne once explained why he hated dressing up to look like Ken Maynard in some of his early B-movies.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Good Nurse' Starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne
Charlie Cullen appeared to be a perfectly normal nurse to the average patient or employee. To the outside observer, he had a loving family and a positive working relationship and was just a friendly face to make one's stay at the hospital just a bit more bearable. But behind that warm exterior, even those who would consider Cullen among their closest friends could have never predicted the reality of the man who would go on to become one of the most notorious serial killers in modern history. The story of his crimes and how they were exposed is now getting the feature film treatment with The Good Nurse (2022), directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War) and based on the book of the same name by Charles Graeber. Starring two Academy Award winners with Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything) as Charlie Cullen and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) as Amy Loughren, the film is already being received decently well by critics, with a positive Rotten Tomatoes score of 77%.
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
John Wayne’s Only Horror Movie Bored Critics to Tears
Actor John Wayne starred in only 1 horror movie over the course of his long-running career, but it didn't land much of an impact with critics.
Twister Sequel Twisters in the Works 26 Years Later with The Revenant Screenwriter
Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit when it debuted back in 1996 A sequel to 1996's Twister is on its way. PEOPLE confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up, titled Twisters, 26 years after Twister hit theaters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, has signed on to write the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing. Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and became a hit earning over $494 million at...
