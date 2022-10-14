Charlie Cullen appeared to be a perfectly normal nurse to the average patient or employee. To the outside observer, he had a loving family and a positive working relationship and was just a friendly face to make one's stay at the hospital just a bit more bearable. But behind that warm exterior, even those who would consider Cullen among their closest friends could have never predicted the reality of the man who would go on to become one of the most notorious serial killers in modern history. The story of his crimes and how they were exposed is now getting the feature film treatment with The Good Nurse (2022), directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War) and based on the book of the same name by Charles Graeber. Starring two Academy Award winners with Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything) as Charlie Cullen and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) as Amy Loughren, the film is already being received decently well by critics, with a positive Rotten Tomatoes score of 77%.

2 HOURS AGO