Chicago's Top Doc Predicts ‘We're Going to See a COVID Surge' This Winter
As was the case the past two years, the U.S. could be in for another COVID-19 surge this winter as the colder weather drives people to spend more time indoors and the risk of transmission rises. Chicago's top doctor said while she hasn't seen "anything really scary yet on the...
United Airlines bullish on air travel despite inflation
United Airlines reported strong third-quarter results Tuesday and said it does not expect inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds to derail the travel industry's comeback. United pointed to three "durable" industry-wide trends that it expects to override economic headwinds: continuing pent-up travel demand after the coronavirus pandemic; the beneficial impact of hybrid work on travel demand; and "external supply challenges" that will limit industry supply.
This Is the Worst Year for Stock and Bond Investors Since 1969—Here's What to Do With Your Money
So far in 2022, both the stock and bond markets have posted serious losses. To find another market that looks like this one, you'd have to go all the way back to 1969, according to data from BlackRock. The S&P 500 is down nearly 24% year-to-date, and the Bloomberg Barclays...
Goldman CEO David Solomon Says There's a Good Chance of a Recession and So It's Time to Be Cautious
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon cautioned Tuesday that the U.S. economy might be headed for a downturn that could make investing and business decisions more difficult. "That environment heading into 2023 is one that you've got to be cautious and prepared for," he told CNBC. His remarks came just a...
Adobe Stock Jumps on Estimates for Next Year as Strong Dollar Cuts Into Growth
Adobe called for about 9% growth in the upcoming fiscal year, compared with almost 13% growth in the most recent quarter. But the forecast would have been 4% higher if it were not for the stronger U.S. dollar, Adobe said. CEO Shantanu Narayen said the company continues to succeed in...
Can One-Star Amazon Reviews for Yankee Candles Actually Predict the Next Covid Surge?
As bizarre as it might sound, there may actually be a connection between online candle reviews and the next wave of Covid-19. Initial claims about a link between Yankee Candle reviews on Amazon and a rise in cases of Covid were posted on Twitter and later explored on the platform during the Omicron surge in December 2021.
Rarely-Humbled Goldman Sachs Concedes Missteps in Plan to Take on Megabanks in Retail Finance
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon on Tuesday said the bank was pivoting away from its previous strategy of building a full-scale digital bank with Marcus. During an hour-plus long conference call, Solomon was forced to admit missteps as analysts, one after another, peppered him with critical questions. Even one of...
Rolls-Royce Says It Already Has Hundreds of U.S. Orders for Its $413,000 Spectre Electric Vehicle
Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos told CNBC the buyers visited the company's headquarters in England to get a sneak peak at the Spectre. The company's first electric vehicle was publicly revealed Tuesday and comes starting price tag of $413,000. General Motors this week unveiled its Celestiq electric vehicle, which starts at...
Bill Gates Says Rich Countries Must Drive Climate Change Innovation
Poorer countries should not be expected to slow the development of their economies for the sake of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions, Bill Gates said. It is the responsibility of the richest countries, like the United States, to fund the innovation process of technologies to decarbonize all sectors of the economy, Gates said.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Netflix — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Johnson & Johnson, Goldman Sachs, FuboTV and More
Here are the companies making headlines before the bell:. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – Johnson & Johnson shares rose 1.4% in the premarket after beating top and bottom line estimates for the third quarter, helped by growth in pharmaceutical sales. J&J did narrow its earnings outlook, as it maintains caution due to the impact of a strong U.S. dollar.
The EU Wants to Limit Spiking Gas Prices After ‘Excessive' Moves This Summer
LONDON — The European Union is working on new measures to prevent extremely high gas prices after "excessive" levels seen this summer, in a move that could have major implications for European consumers. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, proposed Tuesday setting a limit on daily...
Bill Gates Says Investment in Innovation Is the Important Part of ESG
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday addressed the issue of businesses that exaggerate environmental, social and governance credentials, arguing that though corporate sustainability credentials are often controversial, they are still critical for assessing whether to invest in a company. "The part that I believe in is where you accelerate the...
Activist Investor Starboard Reveals Stake in Salesforce, Sees Significant Opportunity
Starboard Value has taken a stake in Salesforce, with founder Jeff Smith saying a significant opportunity remains in the enterprise software maker, according to CNBC's David Faber. Dow-component Salesforce jumped more than 4% Tuesday on the news. Still, shares of Salesforce have fallen nearly 40% this year. The company in...
China's Military Is Trying to Recruit Ex-British Air Force Pilots for Training and Intel, UK Says
While training and recruiting pilots is not illegal under U.K. law, the practice presents an intelligence risk as U.K. officials suspect China's military aims to learn about tactics and operations employed by Western pilots. Some 30 former British military pilots are believed to have gone to work for China to...
