United Airlines bullish on air travel despite inflation

United Airlines reported strong third-quarter results Tuesday and said it does not expect inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds to derail the travel industry's comeback. United pointed to three "durable" industry-wide trends that it expects to override economic headwinds: continuing pent-up travel demand after the coronavirus pandemic; the beneficial impact of hybrid work on travel demand; and "external supply challenges" that will limit industry supply.
Bill Gates Says Rich Countries Must Drive Climate Change Innovation

Poorer countries should not be expected to slow the development of their economies for the sake of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions, Bill Gates said. It is the responsibility of the richest countries, like the United States, to fund the innovation process of technologies to decarbonize all sectors of the economy, Gates said.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Netflix — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
Bill Gates Says Investment in Innovation Is the Important Part of ESG

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday addressed the issue of businesses that exaggerate environmental, social and governance credentials, arguing that though corporate sustainability credentials are often controversial, they are still critical for assessing whether to invest in a company. "The part that I believe in is where you accelerate the...
