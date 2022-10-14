Read full article on original website
Why Smartphones Are Getting Cheaper While Everything Else Is Skyrocketing, According to the Government
One product category monitored in the consumer price index recorded a 22% plunge, showing deflation: smartphones. Normally, the CPI, published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compares prices for identical items that don't change much from year to year. So, it might compare eggs with eggs. But in the case...
Goldman CEO David Solomon Says There's a Good Chance of a Recession and So It's Time to Be Cautious
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon cautioned Tuesday that the U.S. economy might be headed for a downturn that could make investing and business decisions more difficult. "That environment heading into 2023 is one that you've got to be cautious and prepared for," he told CNBC. His remarks came just a...
Watch Live: UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt Delivers Emergency Policy Statement
[The stream is slated to start at 6 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. New U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is announcing parts of his medium-term fiscal plan, bringing forward the policy statement in an effort to calm financial markets.
Adobe Stock Jumps on Estimates for Next Year as Strong Dollar Cuts Into Growth
Adobe called for about 9% growth in the upcoming fiscal year, compared with almost 13% growth in the most recent quarter. But the forecast would have been 4% higher if it were not for the stronger U.S. dollar, Adobe said. CEO Shantanu Narayen said the company continues to succeed in...
Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions
On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
Rarely-Humbled Goldman Sachs Concedes Missteps in Plan to Take on Megabanks in Retail Finance
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon on Tuesday said the bank was pivoting away from its previous strategy of building a full-scale digital bank with Marcus. During an hour-plus long conference call, Solomon was forced to admit missteps as analysts, one after another, peppered him with critical questions. Even one of...
Bill Gates Says Rich Countries Must Drive Climate Change Innovation
Poorer countries should not be expected to slow the development of their economies for the sake of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions, Bill Gates said. It is the responsibility of the richest countries, like the United States, to fund the innovation process of technologies to decarbonize all sectors of the economy, Gates said.
South Korea's Top Instant Messenger Plunges After Outage Prompts Calls for Monopoly Probe
Shares of South Korea's top messaging app fell Monday after a major data center outage over the weekend disrupted service for more than 53 million users worldwide. KakaoTalk is not only South Korea's top messaging app, it is also heavily relied on for everything ranging from online payments, gaming and ride hailing as well as log-in verification for other major websites.
Facebook Parent Meta Admits Defeat After $400 Million Giphy Deal Is Blocked by UK Regulators
Citing the risk of a substantial lessening of competition in social media and display advertising, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Meta must "sell GIPHY, in its entirety, to a suitable buyer." In a statement, Meta said it was "disappointed by the CMA's decision but accept today's ruling as...
Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Could Be the New Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that financial stocks are replacing tech names as the new market leaders. "The banks could never pull it off because the Fed kept rates so low that it was hard for them to make money. Now that's over," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Goldman Shares Jump After Topping Analysts' Expectations on Strong Bond Trading Results
The company said profit fell 43% to $3.07 billion, or $8.25 a share, topping the $7.69 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue also beat expectations. The bank's new divisions will be called Asset & Wealth Management, Global Banking & Markets, and Platform Solutions, Solomon said Tuesday in a staff memo obtained by CNBC.
United Airlines Shares Surge on Higher Profit and Strong Demand Forecast
United said unit revenues were up more than 25% from 2019 levels. Airlines have been upbeat about consumer demand despite high inflation. United executives will hold an analyst call on Wednesday morning. United Airlines forecast another profit for the end of the year and said consumer appetite for travel is...
Bank of America Tops Estimates on Better-Than-Expected Bond Trading, Higher Interest Rates
Bank of America's third-quarter results topped expectations. The company reported better-than-expected fixed-income trading and gains in interest income thanks to choppy markets and rising rates. Like its Wall Street rivals, investment banking revenue posted steep declines. Bank of America said Monday that quarterly profit and revenue topped expectations on better-than-expected...
Microsoft Confirms Job Cuts After Calling for Growth to Slow
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the move, which comes three months after the company announced a round of layoffs affecting less than 1% of employees. The software maker called for the slowest revenue growth in more than five years in the quarter that ended Sept. 30. A Microsoft spokesperson on Monday...
How to Get the ‘Best of Both Worlds' for Series I Bond Interest Rates Before November
Investors have poured money into Series I bonds, a nearly risk-free and inflation-protected asset paying a record 9.62% annual interest rate through October. While I bond rates change twice yearly based on inflation, you can still lock in 9.62% annual interest for six months — as long as you complete the purchase by Oct. 28.
Activist Investor Starboard Reveals Stake in Salesforce, Sees Significant Opportunity
Starboard Value has taken a stake in Salesforce, with founder Jeff Smith saying a significant opportunity remains in the enterprise software maker, according to CNBC's David Faber. Dow-component Salesforce jumped more than 4% Tuesday on the news. Still, shares of Salesforce have fallen nearly 40% this year. The company in...
American Airlines Pilot Union Moves Toward Seeking Federal Mediation as Contract Talks Drag on
The Allied Pilots Association said it is taking steps to seek federal intervention in its contract talks with American Airlines. Many U.S. airline unions are in the middle of negotiating new contracts after Covid. Alaska Airlines pilots just ratified their new contract agreement. American Airlines' pilot union is taking steps...
These Are the Top 10 Best Employers in the World—and Amazon Isn't One of Them
For the sixth year in a row, Forbes released its ranking of the world's best employers. The 2022 list was compiled in partnership with Statista. The market research company surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from multinational companies across 57 countries to determine which ones excel in:. impact and image.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Continental Resources (CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.
Mastercard Will Help Banks Offer Cryptocurrency Trading
Mastercard is launching a program to let financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading to their clients. The payments giant will act as a "bridge" between Paxos, a crypto trading platform already used by PayPal, and banks. Mastercard's program will handle regulatory compliance and security -- two core reasons banks cite for avoiding the asset class.
