NBC Los Angeles
Armored Van Guard Shot in Attempted Heist Outside Carson Bank
An armored van guard was shot and wounded Monday in an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in the Carson area. No arrests were reported early Monday afternoon in the shooting reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Several evidence markers could be seen near the white armored cargo van.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested in Connection With Car-to-Car Shooting in Long Beach
A driver was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence, including casings, that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Outlaw Suspected of Being Drunk Leads Pursuit on Horseback in Whittier
An outlaw suspected being under the influence while riding a horse through city streets was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in Southern California, authorities said. Officers in a patrol car chased the suspect Saturday in Whittier, about 20 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to police. “An...
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Ana Man Killed in Alleged Gang-Related Shooting
A man who killed in a gang-related shooting Saturday in Santa Ana was a resident of that city. He was identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Todd Hylton. Officers were dispatched at 2:40 a.m. to the area of Warren and South Lyon streets, where...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Scary Experience': Yorba Linda Homeowner Watches Burglary Unfold in Real-Time
An Orange County woman could only watch helplessly on her home security camera system as a burglary unfolded Thursday night inside her home. Tamara Schlachter was out with her daughter eating dinner when the crime happened. She recalled watching as the burglars ransacked her house in Yorba Linda. "Just a...
NBC Los Angeles
Southbound 110 Closed After Person Struck and Killed on Freeway in West Adams
A man was struck and killed on Sunday by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
NBC Los Angeles
Some Riverside County Voters Get Duplicate Ballots for Nov. 8 Election
Riverside County officials are reminding registered voters to cast their ballot only once for the Nov. 8 general election after duplicate mail-in-ballots were sent out. The Riverside County Registrar of Voters announced that about 5,000 duplicate ballots were erroneously mailed to some residents in western Riverside County, including absentee voters in Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar and Winchester.
NBC Los Angeles
Oh K! Iconic Knott's Berry Farm Neon to Glow on in Glendale
While neon can exert a powerful shine, and detecting a distant motel or diner sign from a dark highway is a time-honored road-tripping tradition, it just isn't possible to spot neon's distinctive illumination from 30 miles away. But a certain celebrated neon artwork will now glow on some 30 or...
