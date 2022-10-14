Read full article on original website
BREAKING: 2021 NBA First Round Pick Reportedly Arrested
According to Kyle Bailey of Sports Radio WFNZ, Charlotte Hornets player James Bouknight was arrested.
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday
The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Need To Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star
DeMarcus Cousins played for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets last season, and I believe the Bucks need to bring him back.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns
After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.
Robert Horry Calls Out Anthony Davis For His Reluctance To Play As Center: “They should Label Him As The Power Forward And Label LeBron James As The Center."
Robert Horry has an issue with Anthony Davis' reluctance to play as center for the Lakers.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Jordan Poole addresses Draymond Green incident: 'He apologized... we're here to win a championship'
For the first time since being punched in the face by Draymond Green during training camp, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole took questions from the media and addressed the situation which has put the defending champions front and center for all the wrong reasons. "[Draymond] apologized," Poole said. "[It...
Lakers will be unable to sign 1 player despite speculation
Despite the potential for a Hollywood reunion, the Los Angeles Lakers will be barred by a little thing called the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Utah Jazz announced over the weekend that they have waived veteran wing Stanley Johnson as part of their final roster cuts before the regular season. Johnson was acquired from the Lakers along with Talen Horton-Tucker as part of the Patrick Beverley trade in July.
OKC Thunder Sign Recent Philadelphia 76ers Player
On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced the signing of Isaiah Joe. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Sekou Doumbouya with Philadelphia 76ers (sort of)
Sekou Doumbouya was seen as one of the brightest young talents in the Detroit Pistons organization only a few years ago. While things have not gone well lately for the Frenchman, it seems he might be getting another shot with the Philadelphia 76ers organization. If someone had told a Pistons...
Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest
The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
Lakers News: L.A. Waives Three Training Camp Players
Your Los Angeles Lakers have announced in a press release that, as expected, they have opted to release their three remaining Exhibit 10 training camp signings, guards Shaquille Harrison and Nate Pierre-Louis, as well as center Jay Huff. Given that the NBA requires teams to field rosters of no more ...
Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris Support Isaiah Joe’s Next Step
Sixers standouts Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris show support for the recently-waived Isaiah Joe.
Bucks legend Brandon Jennings will be visiting these Milwaukee bars ahead of the team's season opener
Bucks' legend Brandon Jennings, the inventor of "Bucks in 6," will be stopping by a handful of Milwaukee bars on Thursday ahead of the team's season opener. This is one of the events/promotions the Bucks announced Monday for tipoff week, presented by Michelob ULTRA. Milwaukee is taking on the 76ers...
Eagles fans won’t like these hot takes from ESPN talking heads
The Eagles are good. Like, undefeated good. But 6-0 is not enough for all sports fans. Some people don’t think Philadelphia will emerge as the greatest powerhouse late in the season. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN’s “Get Up!” to announce...
TNT makes big announcement about ‘Inside the NBA’ crew
America’s favorite TV quartet is officially running it back for several more years to come. TNT announced Monday that their famed “Inside the NBA” crew of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson have all agreed to long-term contract extensions with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared for opener
Murray (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray's hamstring injury prevented him from playing in Denver's final three preseason games, but the guard is ready to go for his first regular-season action since April of 2021. Don't be surprised if he sees a muted workload as he gets eased back into things.
NBA All-Star Will Reportedly Miss Start Of Season
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Khris Middleton will likely miss the start of the season after undergoing wrist surgery over the offseason.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Full participant in practice
Murray (hamstring) was a full participant in Monday's practice session, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was unavailable for the Nuggets' final three preseason games due to a sore left hamstring, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old face a minutes restriction early in the year, especially after he missed all of last season due to an ACL injury.
