Detroit, MI

The Spun

NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns

After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers will be unable to sign 1 player despite speculation

Despite the potential for a Hollywood reunion, the Los Angeles Lakers will be barred by a little thing called the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Utah Jazz announced over the weekend that they have waived veteran wing Stanley Johnson as part of their final roster cuts before the regular season. Johnson was acquired from the Lakers along with Talen Horton-Tucker as part of the Patrick Beverley trade in July.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Sekou Doumbouya with Philadelphia 76ers (sort of)

Sekou Doumbouya was seen as one of the brightest young talents in the Detroit Pistons organization only a few years ago. While things have not gone well lately for the Frenchman, it seems he might be getting another shot with the Philadelphia 76ers organization. If someone had told a Pistons...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Christian McCaffrey trade talks heating up with 4 teams expressing interest

The Carolina Panthers are expected to press forward with a rebuild and potentially blow up the roster ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. That could see star running back Christian McCaffrey on the move via trade, and soon. With the deadline looming, McCaffrey trade talks have reportedly begun to heat up, and the latest reports, via, indicate there are four teams at the forefront of his market. According to Jonathan Jones, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos are among the teams that have shown interest in a trade for the Panthers RB.
CHARLOTTE, NC
AllLakers

Lakers News: L.A. Waives Three Training Camp Players

Your Los Angeles Lakers have announced in a press release that, as expected, they have opted to release their three remaining Exhibit 10 training camp signings, guards Shaquille Harrison and Nate Pierre-Louis, as well as center Jay Huff. Given that the NBA requires teams to field rosters of no more ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

TNT makes big announcement about ‘Inside the NBA’ crew

America’s favorite TV quartet is officially running it back for several more years to come. TNT announced Monday that their famed “Inside the NBA” crew of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson have all agreed to long-term contract extensions with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared for opener

Murray (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray's hamstring injury prevented him from playing in Denver's final three preseason games, but the guard is ready to go for his first regular-season action since April of 2021. Don't be surprised if he sees a muted workload as he gets eased back into things.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Full participant in practice

Murray (hamstring) was a full participant in Monday's practice session, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was unavailable for the Nuggets' final three preseason games due to a sore left hamstring, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old face a minutes restriction early in the year, especially after he missed all of last season due to an ACL injury.

