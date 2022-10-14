ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockmart, GA

Rivers Alive, Tori Luke Foundation cleanups coming up in Rockmart this weekend

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago

The Keep Polk Beautiful annual cleanup for Rivers Alive is coming to downtown Rockmart this weekend, as well as the Tori Luke Foundation’s annual trail cleanup event as well.

On Saturday, the annual Rivers Alive cleanup is set to start at 9 a.m. at Seaborn Jones Park. Volunteers will be asked to gather and register at 8:30 a.m. and then grab supplies provided to them before heading out to areas around the park and Euharlee Creek for the cleanup.

The first 100 volunteers to arrive will receive a free t-shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYSjl_0iZA8nre00

The event will also provide lunch for participants courtesy of the Cedartown Junior Service League.

The annual cleanup on Saturday, October 15 will be followed up by another annual event on Sunday.

The Tori Luke Foundation is gathering in the afternoon on October 16 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Van Wert trailhead for the Silver Comet Trail to clean their section the organization decided to take up as part of their service to the community for their annual Day of Service.

Organizers are asking for those who want to participate to gather at the trailhead and bring along brush trimmers, weed eaters and blowers.

It is suggested to wear pants, long sleeves, comfortable shoes and gardening or work gloves.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFsIK_0iZA8nre00

Polk Today

Polk Today

