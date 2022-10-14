Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Is ADM (ADM) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com
Is Incyte (INCY) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Iron Mountain (IRM)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Icon PLC (ICLR): Can Its 5.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
ICLR - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.3% higher at $183.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 15% loss over the past four weeks. Icon scored a strong price rise...
Zacks.com
Inspire (INSP) Soars 7.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
INSP - Free Report) shares soared 7.9% in the last trading session to close at $176.89. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.4% loss over the past four weeks. Inspired scored a strong...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Zacks.com
Why Should You Hold Assurant (AIZ) Stock in Your Portfolio?
AIZ - Free Report) has been favored by investors on the back of continued organic growth across distribution channels, inorganic and organic growth strategies and effective capital deployment. Earnings Estimate. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Assurant’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $12 and $14.22, indicating year-over-year...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Greif (GEF) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Zacks.com
Will Cost Headwinds Mar Fortune Brands' (FBHS) Q3 Earnings?
FBHS - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FBHS’s third-quarter earnings has been revised 0.2% upward in the past 60 days. FBHS has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 4.5%.
Zacks.com
Is Haynes International (HAYN) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
HAYN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CIVI - Free Report) closed at $64.82, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had...
Zacks.com
4 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Bet on Amid Market Uncertainties
The year so far has been highly volatile for the U.S. stock market. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has increased worries for investors who were already concerned about global economic recovery due to increasing crude oil prices, rising inflation and a hawkish policy adopted by the Fed, leading to high volatility in the equity market.
Zacks.com
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
PXS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3.88, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Soars 5.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
ASC - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.1% higher at $11.04. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5% gain over the past four weeks. The uptick was owing to the...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Zacks.com
Why Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Zacks.com
Can Value Investors Consider Vector Group (VGR) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) to Report Q3 Results: What Awaits?
HONE - Free Report) to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
The First Bancshares (FBMS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
FBMS - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
United States Steel (X) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
X - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.73, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had lost...
Comments / 0