McDaniel: Tua, Bridgewater Remain in Concussion Protocol

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The Dolphins quarterback situation is in flux ahead of Sunday game against the Vikings.

Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater remain in the league’s concussion protocol with just two days to go until the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Vikings, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday .

McDaniel did not expand upon Tagovailoa’s status, but did say that if Bridgewater is cleared, he will serve as the backup to rookie Skylar Thompson on Sunday. If the veteran does not clear protocols, Miami will elevate Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to serve as the No. 2 quarterback.

When asked whether there was a reason for Bridgewater moving down the depth chart for the week, McDaniel emphasized that he felt Thompson’s full week of practice gave the team the best chance to compete this weekend.

Bridgewater was ruled out of this past weekend’s game against the Jets under the league’s new concussion protocols–ones that were brought about by the situation involving Tagovailoa during the Week 4 Thursday night matchup against the Bengals. Thompson relieved Bridgewater and finished 19-for-33 for 166 yards and an interception in Miami’s 40–17 loss to its AFC East rival.

Sinnett, a former 2020 undrafted free agent out of San Diego, signed with the Dolphins practice squad on Oct. 3, after the injury to Tagovailoa. He previously spent time in Miami during the 2020 and ’21 seasons.

The Dolphins game against the Vikings is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

