Daily on Energy: About those California gas prices noted by Biden yesterday

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Democrats urge retribution as Biden 'humiliated' by Saudi-led oil cut
A decision by Gulf energy producers to cut oil output in the lead-up to the midterm elections has placed the White House at the center of a public spat with Saudi Arabia, leaving President Joe Biden “humiliated” after his outreach to the kingdom this summer. The move has...
Washington Examiner
Congress eyes cutting off foreign markets from US strategic reserve oil
Republicans and Democrats in Congress want to cut off foreign countries' access to crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after China, India, and others bought up barrels that some lawmakers said should have stayed home. The parties have largely diverged over the wisdom of President Joe Biden's use of...
Washington Examiner
Biden's justified semiconductor restrictions bring a war with China closer
As Chris Miller observed , semiconductors are to the 21st century what oil and steel were to the 20th century. Between 1937 and 1941, Japan ’s war against China influenced U.S. relations with Tokyo. After 1940, the United States began to impose export controls on the trade of all items useful to the Japanese military. This motivated imperial Japan to lash out before it lost the means of waging effective war. The U.S. is now imposing similar controls on Communist China. And although necessary, the Biden administration 's restrictions on semiconductor exports to Beijing bring a war with China closer.
Washington Examiner
Biden's business investment fantasy
President Joe Biden says his policies will lead to the creation of tens of thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs. His claims are a fantasy. Because of the comparative advantage in energy, the U.S. manufacturing sector, which tends to be energy intensive, has the potential to be an engine of growth for the U.S. economy . In the United States, manufacturing accounts for $2.3 trillion in GDP, about 10% of aggregate GDP. The manufacturing sector employs about 12 million people. The sector accounts for 20% of the nation’s capital investment, 35% of productivity growth, 60% of exports, and 70% of business R&D spending.
Washington Examiner
Biden planning new oil reserve sale announcement this week
President Joe Biden is planning to release another 10 million to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, multiple news outlets reported, as the administration seeks to prevent another spike in gasoline prices ahead of the midterm elections. The release would be the latest sale from the...
Washington Examiner
China urges all citizens to evacuate Ukraine
China is urging its citizens to evacuate from war-torn Ukraine. Beijing's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine announced on Saturday that all Chinese citizens should evacuate the country, according to the Global Times, a Chinese state news agency. The embassy said it would assist its citizens in this capacity.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Underwater images reveal 50-meter hole in Nord Stream 1 pipeline
The explosion at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month caused a 50-meter hole through the pipe, underwater footage showed on Tuesday. The pipeline, which transports gas from Russia to Germany, was damaged in an explosion that no country has claimed responsibility for. "It is only an extreme force that...
Washington Examiner
US intercepts two Russian bombers off Alaskan coast, proven no threat
The U.S. military tracked and intercepted two Russian bomber pilots flying off the Alaskan coast on Monday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. The two Russian Tu-95 Bear-H bomber aircraft were “entering and operating within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ),” the release explained, and “remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace.”
Washington Examiner
Democrats are rightly embarrassed at their inflationary spending
"Democrats Spent $2 Trillion to Save the Economy," the New York Times states in the top headline on its current front page. "They Don’t Want to Talk About It." In a sense, you could say, "Sure, that makes sense. Democrats did something stupid, and they regret it." But why...
Washington Examiner
Nearly half-billion dollars in checks mailed to New Yorkers
(The Center Square) – The checks are in the mail for nearly 2 million New Yorkers, or soon will be. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced it started sending out $475 million worth of checks to 1.8 million residents. The funding is additional state child and earned income credit payments from the state’s Tax Department.
Washington Examiner
Biden's economic fairy tale
Pete Buttigieg, President Joe Biden's secretary of transportation, was recently asked about high inflation and the worsening state of the U.S. economy. In response, he spun a lovely tale. "Remember, we have our challenges right now," Buttigieg admitted on ABC’s This Week. "But when the president took office, we were...
Washington Examiner
Trump rants about US Jews needing 'to get their act together' and 'appreciate' Israel
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized Jews in the United States over a perceived lack of support for Israel. In a Truth Social post, he contrasted the support for Israel among "our wonderful Evangelicals" to that of American Jews, whom he urged to appreciate Israel more. He also stressed his track record of support for Israel, even saying he could easily be the country's prime minister given his approval rating there, which he says is the highest "in the World."
Washington Examiner
Virginia has about 250,000 illegal immigrants, five sanctuary localities
(The Center Square) – More than a quarter of a million people in Virginia immigrated to the country illegally, according to estimates, and five localities do not fully work with federal law enforcement regarding deportations. Although the government does not have data on the exact number of immigrants who...
Washington Examiner
Stop entrusting diplomacy to unconfirmed envoys
From the very beginning of his term, President Joe Biden prided himself as a foreign policy president. "Diplomacy is back," he declared. And yet, when historians assess Biden’s legacy, foreign policy will be among his worst areas. The problem is not simply Biden or even Secretary of State Antony...
Washington Examiner
San Francisco mayor slams Elon Musk for snubbing California and moving Tesla to Texas
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has lashed out at Elon Musk over Tesla’s relocation to Texas, calling him “part of the problem” regarding the city’s struggles with blight. As crime and cost of living have skyrocketed along with businesses leaving the area, the once-dazzling city has...
USDA announces $1B debt relief for 36,000 farmers
The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure.
Washington Examiner
Gov. Whitmer wields vetoes on emergency power limit, deer harvesting bills
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed two GOP plans over the weekend. Whitmer vetoed an eight-bill package that aimed to limit the governor’s emergency powers more than two years after she triggered a 1945 law to declare a state of emergency for as long as she thought necessary.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Low-income households may still be eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments
A large number of U.S. citizens are still eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments. Families and individuals who don't pay taxes due to having little or no income have until Nov. 15 to fill out simplified tax returns, according to the Government Accountability Office. Unfortunately, the deadline has passed for those who do pay taxes. Their last chance was Oct. 17.
Washington Examiner
North Korea fires artillery barrage into bordering seas
North Korea fired an artillery barrage into the seas on its western and eastern borders, South Korean officials say. The shells were fired near the sea border of the two countries, according to Reuters. North Korea fired 100 rounds from its western sea border and 150 from its eastern sea border just one day after South Korea began its annual military drills to increase military readiness, according to South Korean officials.
Comments / 0