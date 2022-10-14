Daily on Energy: About those California gas prices noted by Biden yesterday

President Joe Biden says his policies will lead to the creation of tens of thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs. His claims are a fantasy. Because of the comparative advantage in energy, the U.S. manufacturing sector, which tends to be energy intensive, has the potential to be an engine of growth for the U.S. economy . In the United States, manufacturing accounts for $2.3 trillion in GDP, about 10% of aggregate GDP. The manufacturing sector employs about 12 million people. The sector accounts for 20% of the nation’s capital investment, 35% of productivity growth, 60% of exports, and 70% of business R&D spending.

12 HOURS AGO