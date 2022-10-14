ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Kasey Damori Announces Bid for College Board of Trustees

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs resident Kasey Damori has announced her bid for a seat on the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees. Damori made her announcement in a letter shared with the public over the weekend. It states:. I am excited to announce my candidacy for the...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Castle Rock to Take Over Ambulance Services by November 21

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Castle Rock Hospital District CEO Bailie Dockter told the Sweetwater County Commission Tuesday morning that the transition to takeover ambulance services for the county will be complete by November 21. The County Commission voted to end its contract with Sweetwater Medics last year, and Castle Rock...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Rodriguez Named New Dialysis Director at Sweetwater Memorial

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Dialysis Center’s new director brings with him years of experience and a true love for what he does. Juan Rodriguez, a registered nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, recently joined Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s dialysis team. “Mr. Rodriguez brings...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Commissioners to Hear Fire Season Update

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Fire Warden Jim Zimmerman will provide an update on the 2022 fire season during Tuesday’s Sweetwater County Commission meeting. According to meeting documents, the Sweetwater County Cooperating Fire Agencies had 94 calls total in 2022. The agencies include Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, Green River Fire Department (GRFD), and Wamsutter.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Sweetwater County Treasurer warns of potential scam

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Treasurer Joe M Barbuto advises taxpayers to be aware of a potential scam circulating via U.S. Mail. A business contacted the County Treasurer’s Office to report that they had received a letter from the ‘Tax Processing Unit’ of Sweetwater County, Public Judgement Records. The envelope included an official-looking emblem and the phrase “IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUIRED.” The enclosed document was a ‘Distraint Warrant’ informing the recipient of unpaid tax debt that had resulted in a lien against their property.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Wolves’ Stevenson Finishes Fourth at Conference Championships

LANDER — The Green River Wolves cross country team spent last weekend at the 3A West Conference Championships in Lander. Green River was one of eight schools in the competition. Cody, Evanston, Lander, Lyman, Mountain View, Powell and Riverton made up the other seven teams. With the conference championships...
GREEN RIVER, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10201, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property. Status: PENDING,...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Nola, Blake & Coal

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Nola. Hi!...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

