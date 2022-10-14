Department Of The Interior Announces Proposed Changes To The 'Native American Grave Protection & Repatriation Act'

The Department of the Interior (DOI) has announced proposed changes to the 'Native American Grave Protection and Repatriation Act.'

The act includes a process to return remains and funeral or cultural objects to Native American and Alaskan Native Tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations.

The DOI says the proposed changes would streamline the requirements for museums and agencies to inventory remains and items. It says it consulted with 71 tribes on the proposal.