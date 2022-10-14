Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
‘Heavy With Frustration': Attorneys Release Surveillance Video in Homestead Daycare Tragedy
The family of a 9-month-old boy who died after he was found unresponsive at a Homestead daycare is pushing for charges to be filed as their attorneys released surveillance video they say proves staff members weren’t properly trained to do CPR, potentially costing the child's life. Tayvon Tomlin stopped...
Louisiana man arrested after allegedly taking cell phone videos up woman's skirt
A casino-goer in Louisiana is under arrest after allegedly shooting intrusive video of a woman without her consent. John T. Metoyer, 56, was taken into custody Monday for an incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, October 1.
