Food & Drinks

Popculture

Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled

Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
ALABAMA STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week

Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Steak 'N Shake's CEO Just Won A Years-Long War With Cracker Barrel

At first thought, Steak 'n Shake and Cracker Barrel seem like two franchises totally apart from one another. Steak 'n Shake is a fast food burger and shake chain that recently made a profit for the first time in four years, finding its groove by shifting to a grab-and-go service method rather than sit-down service. On another side of the food chain entirely, Cracker Barrel is a casual sit-down spot known for its Southern favorites like biscuits and fried chicken.
BUSINESS
ConsumerAffairs

Here's why you should do the drive-thru at fast-food restaurants

What fast food restaurants meet consumer expectations the best when it comes to drive-thrus? The findings of Intouch Insight Ltd.’s 22nd Annual Drive-Thru Study might surprise you. After setting up data collection at over 1,500 drive-thru mystery shops across the country, measurements were taken on everything from the average...
RESTAURANTS
L. Cane

Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its Origins

"Pub Subs" are arguably a quintessential Florida favorite. The iconic sandwiches that come from the grocery chain's deli are made with fresh meats, bread, and vegetables and are fully customizable. They're large, and you can usually get one for under $10, even if you upgrade to premium Boars Head meats. Publix also regularly puts one variety up for sale each week.
FLORIDA STATE
nrn.com

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries return to menus with an added kick from Truff

Taco Bell is bringing back its wildly successful Nacho Fries and adding some extra heat this time around. The item returns to menus Oct. 13 for a limited time and will feature a new option with Truff’s Hotter Hot Sauce. The two Southern California brands tested the product last year and are now bringing it systemwide while supplies last.
RESTAURANTS
The Daily South

Fried Apples

When many Americans think about Southern comfort food, one restaurant chain comes to mind quickly and regularly: Cracker Barrel. This Tennessee-based collection of rustically-decorated eateries specializes in classic Southern fare like fried chicken, catfish, and mac & cheese, along with enormous breakfast spreads. Cracker Barrel breakfasts are arguably their most...
FOOD & DRINKS

