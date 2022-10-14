ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

While Global Central Banks Take on Jumbo Hikes, Australia Took a Smaller Step

The Australian central bank's board members said they "recognized the benefits of a smaller increase," according to minutes released from its Oct. 4 meeting. The RBA raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to 2.6%, a nine-year high, marking the bank's sixth consecutive hike in its tightening cycle to tame global inflation rates.
Bitcoin Is Higher to Start the Week But Continues Holding Sideways Pattern

Cryptocurrencies were higher on Monday after recovering from a sharp drop in the previous week. Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $19,555.00, according to Coin Metrics, while ether traded 2.4% higher at $1,328.34. Prices have held steady since rebounding from a big drop that followed the release of the latest reading on...
Asia Could Be a Bright Spot Amid Global Downturn Next Year, Economists Say

Asia — especially Southeast Asia — remains a bright spot, even as the global economy looks set to head into recession next year, economists say. The IMF has forecasted growth for Asia and the Pacific at 4% this year and 4.3% next year, with both below the 5.5% average over the last two decades.
Adobe Stock Jumps on Estimates for Next Year as Strong Dollar Cuts Into Growth

Adobe called for about 9% growth in the upcoming fiscal year, compared with almost 13% growth in the most recent quarter. But the forecast would have been 4% higher if it were not for the stronger U.S. dollar, Adobe said. CEO Shantanu Narayen said the company continues to succeed in...
Bill Gates Says Rich Countries Must Drive Climate Change Innovation

Poorer countries should not be expected to slow the development of their economies for the sake of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions, Bill Gates said. It is the responsibility of the richest countries, like the United States, to fund the innovation process of technologies to decarbonize all sectors of the economy, Gates said.
Apple Stock Ticks Down on Report of Cut to iPhone 14 Plus Production

Shares of Apple dipped Tuesday after reports that the company is reducing production of its iPhone 14 Plus. One of Apple's manufacturers in China has been instructed to immediately halt production of the iPhone less than two weeks after its debut, according to the report. Shares of Apple dipped Tuesday...
United Airlines Shares Surge on Higher Profit and Strong Demand Forecast

United said unit revenues were up more than 25% from 2019 levels. Airlines have been upbeat about consumer demand despite high inflation. United executives will hold an analyst call on Wednesday morning. United Airlines forecast another profit for the end of the year and said consumer appetite for travel is...
Goldman Shares Jump After Topping Analysts' Expectations on Strong Bond Trading Results

The company said profit fell 43% to $3.07 billion, or $8.25 a share, topping the $7.69 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue also beat expectations. The bank's new divisions will be called Asset & Wealth Management, Global Banking & Markets, and Platform Solutions, Solomon said Tuesday in a staff memo obtained by CNBC.
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Wells Fargo Stock to Capitalize on the Fed's Rate Hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors...
Bill Gates Says Investment in Innovation Is the Important Part of ESG

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday addressed the issue of businesses that exaggerate environmental, social and governance credentials, arguing that though corporate sustainability credentials are often controversial, they are still critical for assessing whether to invest in a company. "The part that I believe in is where you accelerate the...
Activist Investor Starboard Reveals Stake in Salesforce, Sees Significant Opportunity

Starboard Value has taken a stake in Salesforce, with founder Jeff Smith saying a significant opportunity remains in the enterprise software maker, according to CNBC's David Faber. Dow-component Salesforce jumped more than 4% Tuesday on the news. Still, shares of Salesforce have fallen nearly 40% this year. The company in...

