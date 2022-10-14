Read full article on original website
While Global Central Banks Take on Jumbo Hikes, Australia Took a Smaller Step
The Australian central bank's board members said they "recognized the benefits of a smaller increase," according to minutes released from its Oct. 4 meeting. The RBA raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to 2.6%, a nine-year high, marking the bank's sixth consecutive hike in its tightening cycle to tame global inflation rates.
This Is the Worst Year for Stock and Bond Investors Since 1969—Here's What to Do With Your Money
So far in 2022, both the stock and bond markets have posted serious losses. To find another market that looks like this one, you'd have to go all the way back to 1969, according to data from BlackRock. The S&P 500 is down nearly 24% year-to-date, and the Bloomberg Barclays...
Bitcoin Is Higher to Start the Week But Continues Holding Sideways Pattern
Cryptocurrencies were higher on Monday after recovering from a sharp drop in the previous week. Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $19,555.00, according to Coin Metrics, while ether traded 2.4% higher at $1,328.34. Prices have held steady since rebounding from a big drop that followed the release of the latest reading on...
Mississippi River Water Woes, Retail Overstock Trailers: Latest Supply Chain Stresses for Economy
Mississippi River water levels are so low it is impacting commodities transport. Retailers are using portable containers to store unsorted returns, furniture, and tires as warehouse inventory overstock piles up. East Coast port congestion led by Savannah results in up to 70% of vessels arriving late on the Transpacific trade...
Asia Could Be a Bright Spot Amid Global Downturn Next Year, Economists Say
Asia — especially Southeast Asia — remains a bright spot, even as the global economy looks set to head into recession next year, economists say. The IMF has forecasted growth for Asia and the Pacific at 4% this year and 4.3% next year, with both below the 5.5% average over the last two decades.
Turkey Prices Are 73% Higher Than Last Year and Might Stay That Way Through Thanksgiving, Commodities Strategist Says
The ongoing spread of bird flu will likely affect the price and availability of turkeys this Thanksgiving. Right now the price per pound of an 8 to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year, according to USDA data. This is a 73% increase. Typically bird flu spreads...
Adobe Stock Jumps on Estimates for Next Year as Strong Dollar Cuts Into Growth
Adobe called for about 9% growth in the upcoming fiscal year, compared with almost 13% growth in the most recent quarter. But the forecast would have been 4% higher if it were not for the stronger U.S. dollar, Adobe said. CEO Shantanu Narayen said the company continues to succeed in...
Bill Gates Says Rich Countries Must Drive Climate Change Innovation
Poorer countries should not be expected to slow the development of their economies for the sake of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions, Bill Gates said. It is the responsibility of the richest countries, like the United States, to fund the innovation process of technologies to decarbonize all sectors of the economy, Gates said.
Apple Stock Ticks Down on Report of Cut to iPhone 14 Plus Production
Shares of Apple dipped Tuesday after reports that the company is reducing production of its iPhone 14 Plus. One of Apple's manufacturers in China has been instructed to immediately halt production of the iPhone less than two weeks after its debut, according to the report. Shares of Apple dipped Tuesday...
Facebook Parent Meta Admits Defeat After $400 Million Giphy Deal Is Blocked by UK Regulators
Citing the risk of a substantial lessening of competition in social media and display advertising, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Meta must "sell GIPHY, in its entirety, to a suitable buyer." In a statement, Meta said it was "disappointed by the CMA's decision but accept today's ruling as...
United Airlines Shares Surge on Higher Profit and Strong Demand Forecast
United said unit revenues were up more than 25% from 2019 levels. Airlines have been upbeat about consumer demand despite high inflation. United executives will hold an analyst call on Wednesday morning. United Airlines forecast another profit for the end of the year and said consumer appetite for travel is...
Goldman Shares Jump After Topping Analysts' Expectations on Strong Bond Trading Results
The company said profit fell 43% to $3.07 billion, or $8.25 a share, topping the $7.69 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue also beat expectations. The bank's new divisions will be called Asset & Wealth Management, Global Banking & Markets, and Platform Solutions, Solomon said Tuesday in a staff memo obtained by CNBC.
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Wells Fargo Stock to Capitalize on the Fed's Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to add Wells Fargo to their shopping lists. "Wells Fargo has now taken the lead as the best net interest margin play in the group, and their multi-year turnaround plan is finally bearing fruit," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors...
Bill Gates Says Investment in Innovation Is the Important Part of ESG
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday addressed the issue of businesses that exaggerate environmental, social and governance credentials, arguing that though corporate sustainability credentials are often controversial, they are still critical for assessing whether to invest in a company. "The part that I believe in is where you accelerate the...
Activist Investor Starboard Reveals Stake in Salesforce, Sees Significant Opportunity
Starboard Value has taken a stake in Salesforce, with founder Jeff Smith saying a significant opportunity remains in the enterprise software maker, according to CNBC's David Faber. Dow-component Salesforce jumped more than 4% Tuesday on the news. Still, shares of Salesforce have fallen nearly 40% this year. The company in...
American Airlines Pilot Union Moves Toward Seeking Federal Mediation as Contract Talks Drag on
The Allied Pilots Association said it is taking steps to seek federal intervention in its contract talks with American Airlines. Many U.S. airline unions are in the middle of negotiating new contracts after Covid. Alaska Airlines pilots just ratified their new contract agreement. American Airlines' pilot union is taking steps...
These Are the Top 10 Best Employers in the World—and Amazon Isn't One of Them
For the sixth year in a row, Forbes released its ranking of the world's best employers. The 2022 list was compiled in partnership with Statista. The market research company surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from multinational companies across 57 countries to determine which ones excel in:. impact and image.
