Bay Net
Cosmic Symphony Finalizes Upcoming 2022-2023 Season Dates
LUSBY, Md. — Cosmic Symphony, Southern Maryland’s only community orchestra, has finalized its upcoming 2022-2023 season dates and venues. The community orchestra will kick off its new season with “A Haunting Return” on Oct. 29. Here are the dates and venues for the 2022-2023 season:. Season...
Bay Net
Charles Mark Corbin
Charles “Mark” Corbin, 62, of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Abell, MD, passed away in Fayetteville, NC on October 6, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Born on January 2, 1960 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Audrey Lucille Coffren Corbin and the late Charles W. Corbin. Mark grew up in District Heights, MD, and met his sweetheart and future wife, Sheila Rae Irvin Corbin, in 1975. They wed on September 8, 1979, and just recently celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Randy (Christine) Corbin of Martinsburg, WV, Megan Riley (Christopher) of Fayetteville, NC, and Dixie (Paul) Deehan of Honolulu, HI, five grandsons, Zakk (Alejandra) Corbin, his namesake, Jacob Charles Corbin, Gabriel Riley, Jackson Riley, and another namesake, Charles “Charlie” Deehan, and a great number of other family and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Kenith Laverne Corbin, Sr., in 1984.
Bay Net
$50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Anne Arundel County
LAUREL, Md. – We have a winner! Check your Powerball tickets from Monday’s drawing, Maryland! Even though no one hit the jackpot, someone bought a $50,000-winning ticket at a Laurel retailer and 13,440 other players in Maryland won prizes ranging from $4 to $100. The third-tier winning ticket...
Bay Net
Francis “Pee Wee” Aloysius Jenifer
Francis Aloysius Jenifer received his wings at home on October 2, 2022. Francis was known to family and friends as “Pee Wee”, born on March 21, 1938, in Charlotte Hall, Maryland to Gertrude B. Meredith and William A. Jenifer. Francis was the third born to five siblings. He...
Bay Net
Susan Marie Cusic
Susan Marie Cusic, “Sue”, 56, of Clements, MD, formerly of LaPlata, MD, passed away on October 10, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Born on January 6, 2022 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Joan F. Dement and the late James L. Dement, Sr. She was the life partner of Joseph R. Cooper.
Eastern Shore Shipbuilder Readies “Coastal Cat” Multihulls for Spring Cruise Season
Chesapeake Shipbuilding has been busy churning out new river cruise boats on the Wicomico River at an ambitious pace. And its first catamaran, built for sister company American Cruise Lines, is set to debut in the spring. “We’ll be able to explore the Chester River to Chestertown, or the Wicomico,...
Bay Net
LaRue Hodges Bowen
LaRue Hodges Bowen, 91, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on October 10, 2022 in Hollywood, MD. Born on April 21, 1931 in Prince Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Rawlings and the late William Hodges. LaRue was the loving wife of the late Irving A. Bowen, whom she married on September 28, 1953 and who preceded her in death on August 1, 2009.
soundingsonline.com
Krogen 36 Manatee
I met Mary and Chris Kelleher aboard their Krogen 36 Manatee on a hot, sunny afternoon in Annapolis, Maryland. They were only days away from realizing a longtime dream—crossing their own wake in New York Harbor to complete their first Great Loop, which began in May of 2021. Both had grown up near the water, and when they moved to the south shore of Long Island in New York, they bought their first boat, a Boston Whaler Montauk 17. This was followed by a Luhrs 28, on which they introduced their three children to boating, exploring the coast all the way out to Montauk.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
WTOP
Early week cold blast will bring killer frost
The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
Bay Net
Calvert County Congratulates New And Expanded Businesses
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
mocoshow.com
Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
Baltimore's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Baltimore is a vibrant city of 2,343,000 with a rich history. But it also has some dangerous neighborhoods. Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD. Home baseball park of the American League's Baltimore Orioles.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
bethesdamagazine.com
Couple missing in Bethesda found
Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
tvnewscheck.com
Nexstar Quietly Starts ‘DC News Now’ From Scratch
Nexstar put news operations of two of its stations together at one location in the nation’s capital and branded it as DC News Now. Now, 100 days into the expansion, it has begun a branding campaign that outlines the central points of its news coverage philosophy. On July 11,...
All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State
Two HBCUs were among the top 10 of best schools in Maryland. The post All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State appeared first on 92 Q.
travelawaits.com
17 Reasons To Visit This Charming Town Just West Of Baltimore
Question: What do you get when you cross a historic downtown with a scenic river with the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States?. Answer: Ellicott City, Maryland. Ellicott City is the sixth largest city in Maryland. Located in Howard County, it’s about 15 miles west of Baltimore...
Washingtonian.com
9 of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage Around DC
As leaves turn vibrant throughout the Washington area, with peak fall foliage predicted for DC around October 24, here are some spots to enjoy the season’s beautiful scenery. Northwest DC. Botanist Ana Chuquin recommends checking out both Picnic Grove 1 in the park, to see a panorama of trees...
kentchamber.org
UM Shore Regional Health Announces Plans For New Regional Medical Center In Easton
The Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) has approved a plan by UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) to submit a Letter of Intent next month to the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) to construct a new Regional Medical Center in Talbot County. “Building a...
chainstoreage.com
Trader Joe’s expects to open three more stores by yearend
Trader Joe’s continues to expand its reach across the U.S. The grocery retailer is putting the finishing touches on a location in College Park, Md., which is about four miles from the nation’s capital. Trader Joe’s currently operates eight stores in Maryland, including sites in Annapolis and Bethesda, and has five locations in D.C. proper.
