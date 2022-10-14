ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Frederick, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Cosmic Symphony Finalizes Upcoming 2022-2023 Season Dates

LUSBY, Md. — Cosmic Symphony, Southern Maryland’s only community orchestra, has finalized its upcoming 2022-2023 season dates and venues. The community orchestra will kick off its new season with “A Haunting Return” on Oct. 29. Here are the dates and venues for the 2022-2023 season:. Season...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Charles Mark Corbin

Charles “Mark” Corbin, 62, of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Abell, MD, passed away in Fayetteville, NC on October 6, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Born on January 2, 1960 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Audrey Lucille Coffren Corbin and the late Charles W. Corbin. Mark grew up in District Heights, MD, and met his sweetheart and future wife, Sheila Rae Irvin Corbin, in 1975. They wed on September 8, 1979, and just recently celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Randy (Christine) Corbin of Martinsburg, WV, Megan Riley (Christopher) of Fayetteville, NC, and Dixie (Paul) Deehan of Honolulu, HI, five grandsons, Zakk (Alejandra) Corbin, his namesake, Jacob Charles Corbin, Gabriel Riley, Jackson Riley, and another namesake, Charles “Charlie” Deehan, and a great number of other family and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Kenith Laverne Corbin, Sr., in 1984.
ABELL, MD
Bay Net

Francis “Pee Wee” Aloysius Jenifer

Francis Aloysius Jenifer received his wings at home on October 2, 2022. Francis was known to family and friends as “Pee Wee”, born on March 21, 1938, in Charlotte Hall, Maryland to Gertrude B. Meredith and William A. Jenifer. Francis was the third born to five siblings. He...
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

Susan Marie Cusic

Susan Marie Cusic, “Sue”, 56, of Clements, MD, formerly of LaPlata, MD, passed away on October 10, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Born on January 6, 2022 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Joan F. Dement and the late James L. Dement, Sr. She was the life partner of Joseph R. Cooper.
CLEMENTS, MD
Bay Net

LaRue Hodges Bowen

LaRue Hodges Bowen, 91, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on October 10, 2022 in Hollywood, MD. Born on April 21, 1931 in Prince Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Rawlings and the late William Hodges. LaRue was the loving wife of the late Irving A. Bowen, whom she married on September 28, 1953 and who preceded her in death on August 1, 2009.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
soundingsonline.com

Krogen 36 Manatee

I met Mary and Chris Kelleher aboard their Krogen 36 Manatee on a hot, sunny afternoon in Annapolis, Maryland. They were only days away from realizing a longtime dream—crossing their own wake in New York Harbor to complete their first Great Loop, which began in May of 2021. Both had grown up near the water, and when they moved to the south shore of Long Island in New York, they bought their first boat, a Boston Whaler Montauk 17. This was followed by a Luhrs 28, on which they introduced their three children to boating, exploring the coast all the way out to Montauk.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Early week cold blast will bring killer frost

The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Calvert County Congratulates New And Expanded Businesses

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Couple missing in Bethesda found

Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
BETHESDA, MD
tvnewscheck.com

Nexstar Quietly Starts ‘DC News Now’ From Scratch

Nexstar put news operations of two of its stations together at one location in the nation’s capital and branded it as DC News Now. Now, 100 days into the expansion, it has begun a branding campaign that outlines the central points of its news coverage philosophy. On July 11,...
WASHINGTON, DC
travelawaits.com

17 Reasons To Visit This Charming Town Just West Of Baltimore

Question: What do you get when you cross a historic downtown with a scenic river with the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States?. Answer: Ellicott City, Maryland. Ellicott City is the sixth largest city in Maryland. Located in Howard County, it’s about 15 miles west of Baltimore...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Washingtonian.com

9 of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage Around DC

As leaves turn vibrant throughout the Washington area, with peak fall foliage predicted for DC around October 24, here are some spots to enjoy the season’s beautiful scenery. Northwest DC. Botanist Ana Chuquin recommends checking out both Picnic Grove 1 in the park, to see a panorama of trees...
WASHINGTON, DC
chainstoreage.com

Trader Joe’s expects to open three more stores by yearend

Trader Joe’s continues to expand its reach across the U.S. The grocery retailer is putting the finishing touches on a location in College Park, Md., which is about four miles from the nation’s capital. Trader Joe’s currently operates eight stores in Maryland, including sites in Annapolis and Bethesda, and has five locations in D.C. proper.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy