Alabama is still ranked No. 1 — but in penalties. A now sixth-ranked Crimson Tide team that can hold its own with any college team in talent and has a seven-time national champion coach on the sideline hasn’t been able to get out of its own way at times. Nick Saban’s team finally couldn’t overcome a rash of mistakes in a 52-49 loss to No. 3 Tennessee. The tally included a school-record 17 penalties, with the first coming on the opening kick, one missed field goal, a botched punt return that infuriated Saban and six delay of game or false start flags. The No. 1 ranking had already disappeared even before that loss.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO