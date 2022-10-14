Where to celebrate all that fall has to offer in Tennessee

Fall is in the air! And with the wonderful sweater weather comes fun fall events!

All across the state you can enjoy the festivities! From ghost walks, to pumpkin patches to concerts, there's something for everyone!

Below you can see what's going on throughout the month of October and if you think we missed a spot, let us know!

Friday, October 14:

Halloween Movie Night: Hocus Pocus

Head to the Hard Rock to catch this flick!

Cost: Free

Time: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: 100 Broadway Nashville, TN 37201

Ghostbusters in Concert with the Nashville Symphony

Cost: Varies

Time: 7 p.m.

Address: One Symphony Place, Nashville, TN

Ghostbusters (PG) (1984)

The Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St.

Head to the Franklin Theatre to watch this classic!

Cost: $5

Saturday, October 15:

Fall on the Hancock Family Farm

7114 Highway 49 East, Springfield, TN 37172

Head here if you love all things fall! You can enjoy free apple cider samples, pumpkin painting and more!

Cost: Free

Time: Begins at 9 a.m.

Best of Nashville Festival (hosted by Nashville Scene)

Celebrate the best of Nashville at the Walk of Fame Park! It's family and pet-friendly and there will be food truck, live music and more!

Cost: Free

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shade Tree Farm & Orchard’s Fall Festival!

2087 Kinneys Road, Adams, TN

Check out this fall festival and enjoy a yummy cider donut while you play some festive games!

Cost: Free

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991)

The Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St.

Head to the Franklin Theatre to watch this classic! There will be no previews, show starts at the posted time.

Cost: $10 per adult, $8 per child

Time: 10 a.m. (9:30 doors)

Ghostbusters in Concert with the Nashville Symphony

Cost: Varies

Time: 7 p.m.

Address: One Symphony Place, Nashville, TN

Sunday, October 16:

Ghostbusters in Concert with the Nashville Symphony

Cost: Varies

Time: 2 p.m.

Address: One Symphony Place, Nashville, TN

Tuesday, October 18:

All That Jazz Fall Concert

Byrum-Porter Senior Center 9123 Tennessee Highway 49, Orlinda, TN 37141

Cost: Free

Time: 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 19:

Spooky Literary Trivia (hosted by Nashville Public Library Foundation)

Vinyl Tap 2038 Greenwood Avenue, Nashville, TN

Cost: Varies

Times: 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Friday, October 21:

Nashville Improv Presents: A Spooky Musical Occurrence

City Winery Nashville, 609 Lafayette St.

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Time: 9 p.m. doors, 9:30 p.m. start

Fall Family Block Party 2022

White House Soccer Complex, 2784 Hwy 31, White House, TN

Costumes, face painting, food and fun! What's not to love?



Vendors Booths: 3:30 - 7PM

Costume Contest: 3:30-6:30PM

Movie: 7 PM

Saturday, October 22:

Cheekwood Halloween Pooch Party

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

Who doesn't love seeing dogs in costumes? Bring your furry friends in their favorite outfits on Saturday and Sunday to enjoy all the vendors!

Cost: Varies

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GOODFest and Fall Market

Moss-Wright Park, 745 Caldwell Drive, Goodlettsville

This event is fun for all ages and features a wide variety of local sponsors, vendors and food!

Cost: Free

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hospice 5K Turkey Trot Run and One Mile Fun Run

570 Tims Ford Dr. Tims Ford State Park

Cost: $35

Time: 9 a.m.

Portland Fall Festival

100 S Russell St., Portland, TN 37148

Visit the Portland Fall Festival for food, live music, kids’ activities and more!

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dr. FREAKuency's Major Monster Bash w/ Nashville Symphony

One Symphony Place, Nashville, TN

Before the concert, families can enjoy activities such as art and crafts and their interactive instrument petting zoo! There will also be a costume contest!

Cost: Varies

Time: Starts at 11 a.m.

Ghost & Lantern Tour

Goodlettsville Visitor's Center, 705 Caldwell Dr., Goodlettsville, TN

Travel back in time and tour through the grounds of the Bowen Plantation Home and Historic Mansker's Station.

Cost: $10

Time: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Nashville Tequila Festival

8 City Blvd., Nashville, TN 37203

Enjoy and sample more than 30 types of tequila while celebrating spooky season!

Cost: Varies

Time: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 23:

Cheekwood Halloween Pooch Party

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

Who doesn't love seeing dogs in costumes? Bring your furry friends in their favorite outfits on Saturday and Sunday to enjoy all the vendors!

Cost: Varies

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 29:

2022 El Día de los Muertos

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

Enjoy the traditions of Mexico and Latin America with a festival that brings traditional music and dance, activities and cuisine to Nashville!

Cost: Varies

Time: Kicks off at 9 a.m.

Sunday: October 30:

2022 El Día de los Muertos

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

Enjoy the traditions of Mexico and Latin America with a festival that brings traditional music and dance, activities and cuisine to Nashville!

Cost: Varies

Time: Kicks off at 9 a.m.

Monday, October 31:

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Franklin Theatre, 419 Main St.

You have two chances to catch this show!

Cost: $15

Time: 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

All Month Long:

Goblins and Giggles

Gaylord Opryland & Convention Center

Every day through October 31, this fun fall event features live entertainment, family-friendly fun and a bunch of different activities! Costs for each activity varies, but all the activities and tickets can be found in the link above.

Pumpkin Patch Party at Mill Ridge Park

Here you'll be able to paint pumpkins, build scarecrows, play lawn games and eat seasonal treats!

Cost: Free

Address: 2944 Old Hickory Blvd., Antioch, TN



October 14 at 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (Friday)

October 21 at 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (Friday)

October 28 at 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (Friday)

October 30 at 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. (Sunday)

Gallatin Ghost Walk

Join a historic and eerie guided walk through downtown Gallatin!

Cost: $20/adult, $10/child (under 10)

Address: 122 W Franklin St., Gallatin, TN 37066



October 15 at 7 p.m.

October 21 at 7 p.m.

October 22 at 7 p.m.

October 28 at 7 p.m.

October 29 at 7 p.m.

Click, Clack, Boo: A Tricky Treat!

The Nashville Children's Theatre will be putting on this special production throughout the month of October!

Times and cost vary for this event.

Address: Nashville Children's Theatre, 25 Middleton St., Nashville, TN

Shuckle's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Here you can enjoy a corn maze, a mega ride-n-slide and many more activities!

Cost: $14.55 ($2 off after 5 p.m.)

FREE Admission/Children 2 & Under

Address: Fiddle Dee Farms, 7526 Swift Rd., Greenbrier, TN



October 15 at 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Saturday)

October 16 at 12 pm - 8 p.m. (Sunday)

October 22 at 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Saturday)

October 23 at 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Sunday)

October 29 at 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Saturday)

October 30 at 12 pm - 8 p.m. (Sunday)

BOOze at the ZooNashville Zoo at Grassmere

Put on your best costume and celebrate Halloween at the Zoo!

Cost:



Fridays - Sundays: $21 for everyone ages 2+

$21 for everyone ages 2+ Mondays - Thursdays : $18 for everyone ages 2+

: $18 for everyone ages 2+ Children under age 2 are always free

Address: Nashville Zoo at GrassmereTakes place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. nightly from October 14 through 30.

Nashville Pumpkin Festival

Through October 30, attendees can pick the perfect pumpkin at the state's largest petting farm! Check out their livestock and explore their cornmaze as well.

Cost: Varies

Address: Lucky Ladd Farms 4374 Rocky Glade Rd. Eagleville, 37060

Times: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Musicians Corner Fall Market

Throughout the month of October you can enjoy music for free at Centennial Park! Click the link above to check out the schedules!

Cost: Free

Times: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday Night Frights

Every Friday in October you can enjoy movie screenings of your favorite scary movies!

Cost: Free (& Dog Friendly!)

Friday, October 14 | 8 pm | It

Friday, October 21 | 8 pm | Corpse Bride

Friday, October 28 | 7 pm | Casper (1995) | 9 pm | A Nightmare on Elm Street

