Foxborough, MA

Yardbarker

NFL Rumors: Cam Akers, Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey

Welcome to another edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. The NFL trade deadline is just a few weeks away and as week six is set to kick off, it is starting to become a bit clearer who the contenders and pretenders are. Most notably, after firing their head coach, the Carolina Panthers, who sit at 1-4, are heading toward a Top 5 pick and have several pieces they could unload in the coming weeks, including running back Christian McCaffrey. In addition, Rams running back Cam Akers will miss this weekend’s matchup against the Panthers for “personal reasons” but is there more to it than that?
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

One player can remake the Cleveland Browns defense in a single trade

The Cleveland Browns need to trade for Bradley Chubb. Over the last few days, we’ve looked at the Cleveland Browns and their need for a new presence on the defense. Deion Jones, the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker, was already dealt to the Cleveland Browns this week, but he’s more of a traditional middle linebacker that doesn’t really rush the quarterback. The Browns are one of the worst teams at getting to the quarterback. Myles Garrett isn’t doing his job, Jadeveon Clowney for all his hype isn’t known for his ability to get the quarterback, and the defense as a whole is just lackluster.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘They see Bill Belichick and it’s over!’ - Browns fan says after blowout loss (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After six games, the Browns possess a dismal 2-4 record for the 2022 season. Sunday’s loss was the most lopsided thus far, with the New England Patriots handing them a 38-15 smackdown at home at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns fans being interviewed by cleveland.com this season have repeatedly lamented the lack of running plays given to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

The Cleveland Browns should be all in on Brian Burns

The Cleveland Browns should be all in on Carolina Panthers’ Brian Burns. The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule and will give former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks a shot to turn around the season. Wilks should instantly get the most out of this team, and should right many of the wrongs that Rhule had. Who knows, maybe the offense will start being competent, if not, dare I say, good.
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn (Again) Amid Struggles Against Browns

CLEVELAND — Isaiah Wynn played his way out of the Patriots lineup Sunday afternoon. New England benched its starting right tackle before the offense’s third drive against the Cleveland Browns. Prior to the benching, Wynn had given up a Myles Garrett strip-sack and committed his NFL-leading eighth penalty of the season — all in the first quarter.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What went wrong in Browns’ 38-15 loss to the Patriots

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to the Patriots, 38-15, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to fall to 2-4 on the season. It was a difficult day for the defense and for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe diced up the Browns defense for his first career 300-yard game....
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Boston

Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful

BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
MassLive.com

J.C. Jackson benched by Chargers 6 games into $82.5M deal: ‘Wasn’t good enough’

So far, the Los Angeles Chargers haven’t been getting their money’s worth from J.C. Jackson, who finished Monday night’s game on the bench. The former New England Patriots cornerback has had a rough start in L.A., where he signed a five-year, $82.5 million free agent contract this past offseason. His struggles got to the point where Chargers coaches chose to bench the prize cornerback during their Monday Night Football win over the Denver Broncos.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/17/22)

It is another Misery Monday for Cleveland Browns fans. It is Monday, October 17, 2022, and the Browns seem to be self-destructing week after week. This marks the third straight week we start with a Browns team loss. The news byte from an ESPN Cleveland personality headlines the Monday edition...
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Celtics Keep Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts

Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster moves before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
