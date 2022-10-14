ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst facing Rangers injury crisis ahead of Motherwell game

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ur4U2_0iZA69Kt00

Rangers face a central defensive crisis ahead of the crunch cinch Premiership game against Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday.

Gers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is under increasing pressure following the humiliating 7-1 defeat by Liverpool at Ibrox on Wednesday night and he will be without mainstay Connor Goldson for longer than just the weekend.

The 29-year-old picked up a reported thigh injury challenging Reds forward Darwin Nunez in the first half of the Gers’ Champions League nightmare in Govan and was spotted leaving the stadium on crutches.

Ben Davies is reportedly struggling after a chasing by the English giants while fellow centre-backs Filip Helander and John Souttar are out long term.

To add to Van Bronckhorst’s worries, midfielder Ryan Jack also came off injured and will miss the trip to Fir Park.

Without the hugely influential Goldson, and with Helander and Souttar also sidelined, 18-year-old Leon King is the only recognised centre-back available, although James Sands, naturally a holding midfielder, has played in defence this season and John Lundstram has occasionally been deployed in a back-three.

Van Bronckhorst will have to come up with something special to appease an angry Gers support who have seen their side crumble previously this season against Old Firm rivals Celtic at Parkhead in the league and in their Champions League opener against Ajax in Amsterdam, losing both games 4-0.

The Light Blues are two points behind the Hoops at the top of the table but it could be five if Celtic beat Hibernian at Parkhead on Saturday.

Skipper James Tavernier knows Rangers must lift themselves for the trip to Lanarkshire.

He told the club’s official website: “Any defeat at this club is a hard one to take, the benefit is we have a game around the corner in the league and we are coming off the back of two strong league performances.

“It is about brushing ourselves down and getting this out of our system which we are definitely going to do.

“If you look at the Champions League defeats that we have had, we have always come back in the league and put in a good performance.

“The Champions League is a great bonus for us as players and, as a club, we obviously want to do our best in it, but our main focus is the league and domestic cups.

“We know what it takes and we know what we demand from each other and we will continue to do that.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jim Goodwin convinced Aberdeen should be reaching Hampden ‘year on year’

Jim Goodwin is determined to secure the first of many trips to Hampden as Aberdeen manager when his side host Partick Thistle in Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final. The Irishman is striving to build a team who continually reach the business end of domestic knockout tournaments. Victory over cinch...
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Rangers’ Euro defeats don’t add extra pressure

Giovanni van Bronckhorst still believes the Champions League is the place to be for Rangers despite the trauma of this season’s campaign. The Ibrox men made it into European football’s elite club competition for the first time in 12 years but have found it tough going with the demoralising 7-1 hammering by Liverpool last week their worst-ever defeat at Ibrox and joint-worst of all time.
newschain

Nottingham Forest frustrate goal-shy Brighton in stalemate on south coast

Nottingham Forest climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table following a battling goalless draw which extended Roberto De Zerbi’s winless start as Brighton manager. Seagulls forward Leandro Trossard rattled the crossbar in the first half on a frustrating evening for the dominant hosts at the Amex Stadium, while Pascal Gross was denied a late winner by a superb save from visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
newschain

Leon King determined to grasp his Rangers opportunity with both hands

Leon King may have found himself a regular feature of the Rangers defence due to injuries but he is determined to make his mark. The 18-year-old has made most of his appearances for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side this season off the bench as he learns the ropes but is set for an extended run in the side following the injury to Connor Goldson.
newschain

Ibrox trip is no ‘jolly boys’ outing’ for Gary Bowyer and Dundee

Gary Bowyer insists Dundee will not be on a “jolly boys’ outing” to Ibrox on Wednesday night. The Dark Blues boss accepts his Championship side face their toughest test of the season when they face Rangers in their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final. Bowyer believes a positive mindset...
newschain

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child. Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.
newschain

Arrests after body found and police probe if pair ‘taken against their will’

Three arrests have been made after the discovery of a man’s body in woodland in Essex as police investigate whether two people were taken against their will. The body is believed to be that of a man in his 40s who had gone missing from an address in north London, alongside a woman in her 30s who has since been found physically unharmed.
newschain

Gary O’Neil remains fully focused on Bournemouth caretaker role despite links

Gary O’Neil maintains he has received no approaches about any other jobs as he remains fully focused on his caretaker role at Bournemouth. Since taking over from Scott Parker, who was sacked just four Premier League games into the season on the back of a 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool, former midfielder O’Neil has steadied the ship with a six-game unbeaten run.
newschain

Christian Eriksen could return against Tottenham but Anthony Martial still out

Anthony Martial remains sidelined for Manchester United’s clash against Tottenham but Erik ten Hag says Christian Eriksen could return to face his former club. Having been held to a frustrating 0-0 home draw by Newcastle on Sunday, the Red Devils return to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening against one of their Champions League qualification rivals.
newschain

Aaron Hickey to miss Brentford’s clash with Chelsea due to ankle injury

Brentford will be without Aaron Hickey for the visit of west London rivals Chelsea. The Scotland full-back has an ankle problem which will keep him out until after the World Cup. Christian Norgaard is still out after an Achilles injury but he is running again. Pontus Jansson (hamstring) and Thomas...
newschain

N’Golo Kante out of World Cup after hamstring surgery

France and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing an operation on his hamstring which will see him sidelined for four months. The 31-year-old suffered the injury in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham back on August 14 and had surgery after suffering a setback in his rehabilitation.
newschain

Jurgen Klopp awaits referee’s report regarding further punishment after red card

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must await referee Anthony Taylor’s report to learn whether he faces additional punishment for his red card in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City. The Reds boss was dismissed from the technical area late in the game after exploding in anger at...
newschain

Liverpool without forward Diogo Jota through calf injury

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been added to the injury list ahead of the visit of West Ham. The Portugal international is out for a number of months with a calf problem. Centre-backs Joel Matip (calf) and Ibrahima Konate (muscle) and forward Luis Diaz (knee) are still absent, but Trent Alexander-Arnold should be fit enough to start after coming off the bench at the weekend after an ankle injury.
newschain

A look at the animosity between Liverpool and Man City after latest flashpoint

The bad blood that has surfaced between Liverpool and Manchester City in recent years is now in full view after a feisty Premier League clash between the two clubs at Anfield on Sunday. Here, the PA news agency looks at the origins of this animosity. Firstly, what happened on Sunday?
newschain

Middlesbrough close in on deal to appoint Michael Carrick new boss

Middlesbrough are closing in on a deal to make Michael Carrick their new manager. The PA news agency understands there is work still to be done to secure an agreement with the 41-year-old former Manchester United assistant, but Boro are hopeful of doing just that within days. The Teessiders have...
newschain

I am misunderstood – Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims his pre-match comments about Manchester City inflamed tensions ahead of Sunday’s win at Anfield. The Reds’ performance in inflicting the Premier League champions’ first defeat of the season was overshadowed by scenes off the pitch which saw coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and visiting fans singing songs and writing graffiti about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.
newschain

Anthony Martial to miss Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham

Anthony Martial will be absent when Manchester United host Tottenham but Christian Eriksen could return against his former club. Forward Martial remains out with a back complaint and playmaker Eriksen returned to training on Tuesday after illness saw him miss Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle. Scott McTominay (suspension) and...
newschain

David Moyes defends Jurgen Klopp’s touchline outburst against Manchester City

David Moyes has defended Jurgen Klopp’s touchline outburst which saw the Liverpool manager sent off in Sunday’s Premier League win over Manchester City. Klopp was shown a red card after fuming at assistant referee Gary Beswick for not flagging for a foul during the 1-0 victory at Anfield.
newschain

Jonas Eidevall expecting ‘reality check’ as Arsenal prepare for Lyon clash

Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal’s upcoming Women’s Champions League clash against Lyon will be a “reality check” for his side. Arsenal are currently unbeaten in this season’s Women’s Super League after three matches, having scored nine goals and not conceded any so far in the campaign.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
161K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy