WSVN-TV
South Beach Seafood Festival shores up big, diverse lineup to celebrate 10th anniversary
It’s time to come out of your shell. The South Beach Seafood Festival is back. This is the place for you — whether you want it boiled, grilled, fried or shucked … and you know that you love getting it shucked. SoFlo foodies, it’s party time. The...
NBC Miami
‘Real Housewives of Miami' Stars Honor Their Latin Roots for Hispanic Heritage Month
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, two South Florida women, best known for their roles on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Miami," are opening doors for others in the Latinx community by sharing their experiences. Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are famous for their roles on Peacock’s reality TV show, but...
This Miami Beach Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Florida
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
secretmiami.com
The 9 Most Haunted Places In And Around Miami
There’s something strange in the 305 and it’s these nine spots in which people have reported inexplicable temperature drops (a rather unusual happening for Miami, no doubt). And no, it wasn’t the AC, but the chilling result of paranormal activity! Not everything is sunshine and beautiful beaches in the Magical City, some of its most inconspicuous buildings hide some dark, ghoulish secrets and we’re here to uncover them.
Click10.com
Driver of black Mustang taken into custody following brief pursuit in Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies took a driver into custody after a short pursuit ended with a crash in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Viper Task Force tried to stop a car matching the description of a homicide suspect vehicle out of Orlando when authorities said the driver sped away.
Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami
Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
WSVN-TV
Authorities respond to possible migrants landing in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a possible migrant landing on the shore of Fort Lauderdale Beach. 7SkyForce captured a makeshift boat found on the sand near Sunrise Boulevard just after 8 a.m., Monday. 7News has reached out to the coastguard for more information. Please check back on...
WSVN-TV
7News viewer offering $5K for safe return of baby goat stolen from Davie farm
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer has stepped up to provide a $5,000 reward for the safe return of Tonka the goat. The 5-month-old goat was stolen over the weekend from HAPPI Farm, located along Orange Drive in Davie. Surveillance video shows two men going into her pen in...
Click10.com
1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami
MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
Click10.com
Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami-Dade County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday evening. Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 38th Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson...
WSVN-TV
Shopper releases pepper spray inside Aventura Mall store, causing panic
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A moment of panic at Aventura Mall sent shoppers running. Video posted to social media by Only in Dade showed shoppers running through the food court, Sunday evening. According to a spokesperson for the mall, a shopper released pepper spray inside a store, but it...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Inside RH’s plans for $100M renovation of Miami Beach Hotel
Details were revealed in a recently-settled lawsuit over RH’s Miami Design District lease. The high-end furnishings retailer formerly known as Restoration Hardware planned to spend $100 million to renovate and brand the historic Savoy hotel in Miami Beach. RH, led by CEO Gary Friedman, was finalizing a lease for...
WSVN-TV
Torch Relay 5K Run/Walk benefiting Nicklaus Children’s Hospital returns after COVID pause
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Many South Floridians laced up their sneakers to run miles for miracles. The Torch Relay 5K Run/Walk, benefiting Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, returned Sunday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The Ritz-Carlton in Coconut Grove hosted the event, which was...
secretmiami.com
You Can Soar Through The Trees At This Zipline Adventure Park In Miami
An exhilarating new ziplining experience is finally here and it’s putting your bravery to the test, sending you sailing over a tropical jungle while you take in the panoramic views of downtown and the bay!. Treetop Trekking Miami, located inside Jungle Island, spans six acres and is packed with...
Click10.com
Police: Man follows 10-year-old home from Miami-Dade convenience store, molests him
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man faces a lewd and lascivious molestation charge after police said he followed a 10-year-old boy home from a northwest Miami-Dade convenience store and then molested him. According to an arrest form, on Oct. 7, Marquis Crawford saw the boy at the Bawa...
Miami New Times
"Captain Amphibious" Wants Semi-Aquatic Buses for Miami During Floods
Andy Langesfeld is obsessed with amphibious transportation. Cars that sail on water, ships with wheels — anything that can move between land and sea floats his boat. His kids ask him to park blocks away when he drops them off at school, so their friends don't laugh at his boat-car hybrid.
Click10.com
Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s leads to fatal shooting
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an argument inside a McDonald’s in Miami Beach led to a fatal shooting last week, authorities confirmed. Aleks Dimitrov, who police say lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade commissioners set to vote on proposal to expand Urban Development Boundary
(WSVN) - Miami-Dade commissioners are scheduled to vote on two resolutions to change the Urban Development Boundary. Commission Chair Jose “Pepe” Diaz proposed the idea and is set to be evaluated on Tuesday. The boundary was established nearly 40 years ago to limit the county’s westward expansion.
WSVN-TV
Police end search for woman missing from Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Special Victims has ended its search for a missing 31-year-old woman. Yuslay Gil was recovered by police in healthy condition, Monday. She was last seen in the area of Coral Way around 10 p.m., Sunday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
WSVN-TV
Woman charged with animal deprivation after over 100 cats found in Pompano Beach trailer
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is facing charges in a case of animal neglect. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, more than 100 cats were rescued last week from unhealthy living conditions. The felines were taken to the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center...
