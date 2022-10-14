ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him

The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence. Jordan Poole says Draymond […] The post Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns

After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately after he was accused of rejecting a Patrick Beverley-led huddle during a preseason game. The clip went completely viral — and understandably so — as it put Russ in a bad light with regard to his supposed willingness to work with […] The post Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘We gotta hit singles’: James Harden reveals patient mindset ahead of Sixers’ Opening Night showdown vs. Celtics

The 2022 MLB postseason is heating up, so James Harden can be excused for using a baseball term to describe his thoughts about the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers kick off their season Tuesday night on the road at TD Garden against the reigning and defending Eastern Conference champions, Boston Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Golden State Warriors 2022-23 season win total prediction

The Golden State Warriors will be looking to run it back as NBA champions in 2022-23 after a thrilling run through the playoff gauntlet last season. Before they can make their push for the 2023 NBA Finals, they’ll need to get the job done in the regular season. After posting a regular-season record of 53-29, the Warriors earned the third seed in the Western Conference last year. They’ll be looking to improve upon that and grab one of the top two seeds in the West this season. With the season set to get underway Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors regular-season win total is set at an over/under of 52.5 wins on FanDuel Sportsbook.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s fiery message to the doubters ahead of Blazers’ 2022-23 season

Damian Lillard doesn’t have time for doubters. The Portland Trail Blazers star endured a difficult season last year playing through a painful abdominal injury while watching as his squad fell short of the playoffs. Well, Lillard spoke to the media on Tuesday and delivered this fiery message to his doubters, per Sean Highkin on Twitter. […] The post Damian Lillard’s fiery message to the doubters ahead of Blazers’ 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

‘We got our work cut out’: Kevin Durant’s warning to Nets ahead of ‘tough’ season opener vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets face a tough test when they open the 2022-23 season Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets looked sharp in wins over Milwaukee and Minnesota to close the preseason as the new-look roster gained chemistry on both ends of the floor. They now face a New Orleans team headlined by Zion […] The post ‘We got our work cut out’: Kevin Durant’s warning to Nets ahead of ‘tough’ season opener vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, NY
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets will be without 2 key role players to start season

The Brooklyn Nets will be without two key role players to start the 2022-23 season. Head coach Steve Nash announced Sunday that Joe Harris and Seth Curry have both been ruled out for Brooklyn’s home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 19. Harris missed the Nets’ final three preseason games while dealing with […] The post Kevin Durant, Nets will be without 2 key role players to start season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Suns’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns are once again pursuing the franchise’s first NBA title. In 2020-21, they got very close but fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. Last season, Phoenix had the best record in the league at 64-18. Unfortunately, the last taste in fans’ mouths was sour due to a blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Warriors prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022

The NBA season kicks off tonight with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Warriors prediction and pick. The Lakers enter the 2022/23 season after one of the more disastrous regular seasons in recent […] The post NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Warriors prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy