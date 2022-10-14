The Golden State Warriors will be looking to run it back as NBA champions in 2022-23 after a thrilling run through the playoff gauntlet last season. Before they can make their push for the 2023 NBA Finals, they’ll need to get the job done in the regular season. After posting a regular-season record of 53-29, the Warriors earned the third seed in the Western Conference last year. They’ll be looking to improve upon that and grab one of the top two seeds in the West this season. With the season set to get underway Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors regular-season win total is set at an over/under of 52.5 wins on FanDuel Sportsbook.

