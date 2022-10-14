Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him
The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence. Jordan Poole says Draymond […] The post Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns
After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.
Warriors star Jordan Poole reacts to Andrew Wiggins’ massive $109 million extension
$249 million. That’s how much money the Golden State Warriors committed to over the span of a few hours on Saturday as they signed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to massive extensions. Poole got $140 for four years, while Wiggins is now set to put pen to paper on a four-year, $109 million deal.
Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately after he was accused of rejecting a Patrick Beverley-led huddle during a preseason game. The clip went completely viral — and understandably so — as it put Russ in a bad light with regard to his supposed willingness to work with […] The post Patrick Beverley breaks silence on Russell Westbrook allegedly refusing to join Lakers huddle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s All-Star declaration will make Stephen Curry, Warriors fans smile
Klay Thompson has big plans this 2022-23 season, and it should excite not only Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors but also the whole fan base. In a Q&A with NBA.com, Thompson was asked about his expectations for the season. The Warriors sharpshooter didn’t hold back in expressing his personal goal, which is to recapture his All-Star form.
Stephen A. Smith drops bonkers Kyrie Irving prediction that will even have Nets fans scratching their heads
Stephen A. Smith put his chips on the table for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets. While he doubled down on his prediction that the Golden State Warriors would likely repeat as NBA champions, he put his stake on the Nets as the team coming out of the East.
Knicks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Julius Randle
One of the teams under the most pressure in 2022-23 is certainly the New York Knicks. After a long-awaited playoff appearance in 2020-21, fans expected an improvement in 2021-22. However, things did not go as planned. The Knicks went just 37-45, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference. Part of it...
‘We gotta hit singles’: James Harden reveals patient mindset ahead of Sixers’ Opening Night showdown vs. Celtics
The 2022 MLB postseason is heating up, so James Harden can be excused for using a baseball term to describe his thoughts about the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers kick off their season Tuesday night on the road at TD Garden against the reigning and defending Eastern Conference champions, Boston Celtics.
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 'can't wait' to play in season opener at Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS — This was supposed to be a storybook start to Chet Holmgren’s NBA career, a debut in Minneapolis against his hometown Timberwolves. Instead, the season has arrived and the Thunder’s No. 2 draft pick is stuck shooting one-legged jumpers in the practice facility. Holmgren has progressed from a scooter to a boot as...
NBA Odds: Golden State Warriors 2022-23 season win total prediction
The Golden State Warriors will be looking to run it back as NBA champions in 2022-23 after a thrilling run through the playoff gauntlet last season. Before they can make their push for the 2023 NBA Finals, they’ll need to get the job done in the regular season. After posting a regular-season record of 53-29, the Warriors earned the third seed in the Western Conference last year. They’ll be looking to improve upon that and grab one of the top two seeds in the West this season. With the season set to get underway Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors regular-season win total is set at an over/under of 52.5 wins on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Zach LaVine’s eye-opening injury status for Bulls season opener vs. Heat
It sure seems like Zach LaVine’s surgically repaired left knee isn’t 100 percent after all. The star shooting guard has been listed as questionable for the Chicago Bulls’ opener against the Miami Heat on Wednesday due to injury management of his knee. LaVine fought valiantly through persistent...
Damian Lillard’s fiery message to the doubters ahead of Blazers’ 2022-23 season
Damian Lillard doesn’t have time for doubters. The Portland Trail Blazers star endured a difficult season last year playing through a painful abdominal injury while watching as his squad fell short of the playoffs. Well, Lillard spoke to the media on Tuesday and delivered this fiery message to his doubters, per Sean Highkin on Twitter. […] The post Damian Lillard’s fiery message to the doubters ahead of Blazers’ 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We got our work cut out’: Kevin Durant’s warning to Nets ahead of ‘tough’ season opener vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets face a tough test when they open the 2022-23 season Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets looked sharp in wins over Milwaukee and Minnesota to close the preseason as the new-look roster gained chemistry on both ends of the floor. They now face a New Orleans team headlined by Zion […] The post ‘We got our work cut out’: Kevin Durant’s warning to Nets ahead of ‘tough’ season opener vs. Zion Williamson, Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022
The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will open the 2022-23 NBA season with a Tuesday night matchup at the Garden in Boston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a 76ers-Celtics prediction and pick, laid out below. The Philadelphia 76ers...
Kevin Durant, Nets will be without 2 key role players to start season
The Brooklyn Nets will be without two key role players to start the 2022-23 season. Head coach Steve Nash announced Sunday that Joe Harris and Seth Curry have both been ruled out for Brooklyn’s home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 19. Harris missed the Nets’ final three preseason games while dealing with […] The post Kevin Durant, Nets will be without 2 key role players to start season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on contract extension amid Warriors’ massive payroll
Klay Thompson has two years left on his contract with the Golden State Warriors, so naturally, there are questions about his future with the franchise. It has also become an even bigger question after the Dubs handed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins with $100+ million extensions. It is basically...
Suns’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns are once again pursuing the franchise’s first NBA title. In 2020-21, they got very close but fell to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. Last season, Phoenix had the best record in the league at 64-18. Unfortunately, the last taste in fans’ mouths was sour due to a blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Robert Williams gets ominous knee injury update after latest procedure
The Boston Celtics are going to be without their defensive backstop in Robert Williams III for the early part of the upcoming NBA season. While the expectations has been that he’d likely miss the first couple of months, there are fears that point to him potentially being out for longer.
Anthony Davis’ strong response to Charles Barkley calling him ‘street clothes’
The Los Angeles Lakers officially begin their 2022-23 campaign on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors. Many question marks surround this team as they look to return to the playoffs, but most importantly, Anthony Davis needs to stay healthy. In a recent interview with Brad Turner of The LA...
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Warriors prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022
The NBA season kicks off tonight with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Warriors prediction and pick. The Lakers enter the 2022/23 season after one of the more disastrous regular seasons in recent […] The post NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Warriors prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0