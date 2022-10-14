As I've been discussing for a while, there are not two or three regions in New Jersey. It's too easy to divide at 195 and say there's a north and south part of the state. Culturally, people who live in Princeton and Flemington will say definitively that they live in Central Jersey. But if you stop there, and draw horizontal east/west lines, that puts Brick and Asbury Park in Central Jersey.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO