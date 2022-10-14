Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Weinberg’s new PAC make first round of campaign contributions
Stressing the importance of supporting “the next generation of troublemakers,” a political action committee founded by former Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg has contributed $9,000 to eighteen women running for local office in New Jersey, the opening round of he new group aimed at electing women running as Democrats and in non-partisan elections.
Weeks before big election, this is what NJ voters worry about most
Although their priorities are split in several ways, New Jerseyans list the economy as their top voter issue in a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll, released with a little more than three weeks left until the Congressional midterms. Ashley Koning, Rutgers assistant professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy backs Gusciora in Trenton mayoral race
Gov. Phil Murphy has endorsed Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora for re-election in the capital city’s November 8 general election. “Over the past four years, Mayor Gusciora has put the City of Trenton on a new path: keeping his promises and working directly with residents to restore confidence in City Hall,” said Murphy. “He’s worked tirelessly to realize an economic revitalization in the city, invested in recreational opportunities for youth, and worked to make the city safer by taking illegal guns off our streets.”
New Jersey Globe
Norcross warchest at $1.2 million in NJ-1 re-election bid
Rep. Donald Norcross (D-Camden) has $1,185,898 cash-on-hand after raising $256,402 in the third quarter of 2022 as he seeks re-election to a sixth in New Jersey’s 1st district. Norcross spent $1,185,898 in July, August and September, and $2,206,092 so far this cycle. He’s raised $1,850,271 for his 2022 campaign....
New Jersey Globe
Corrado calls for resignation of Passaic prosecutor
A Republican state senator has called for the resignation of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, joining a group of local police unions and some activists angered by her refusal to investigate Paterson police officers who were later convicted of corrupt acts in federal court and allegations that she abused a low-level court employee.
A high-profile Pa. candidate is from New Jersey – and it’s not Dr. Oz
HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. — By now, you’ve probably heard a lot about the debate over whether Dr. Mehmet Oz is “too New Jersey” to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. But the Garden State’s influence on the 2022 Pennsylvania political season doesn’t really stop there, you know.
NJ communities joining a campaign to stamp out hate
An anti-hate program that was launched earlier this year in Monmouth County is expanding to other parts of New Jersey. The Safe Place Initiative, which began in Seattle in 2015 has spread across the country and is now taking hold in parts of Monmouth, Middlesex, Morris and Union counties as well.
Fast-tracked concealed carry bill in N.J. narrowly moves closer to becoming law
A measure looking to strictly limit the concealed carry of firearms in New Jersey, fast-tracked by Democratic leaders, was advanced by a state Assembly committee on Monday, bringing it one step closer to becoming law. New Jersey has long had among the most restrictive gun control laws in the nation....
Murphy in Florida: GOP to blame for ‘activist judges’ who ‘force their unpopular agenda’ on women
Gov. Phil Murphy ripped into top Florida Republicans in a speech there Saturday night, saying the GOP is to blame for “activist judges” who dismantled many women’s right to seek an abortion in the nation. The Democratic governor was in West Palm Beach to support gubernatorial hopeful...
nypressnews.com
2024 Watch: Christie argues GOP is not dominated by Trump but rather by ‘conservative principles’
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was back in his element, working the crowds and exhibiting his strong retail campaigning skills. The 2016 Republican presidential candidate and possible 2024 contender was on a 2022 mission last week, stumping at the Scituate Art Festival in Rhode Island along with former Cranston mayor Allan Fung, the GOP nominee who has a very good shot at becoming the first Republican in over three decades to win election in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District.
What recession? A look at how much NJ has collected from its major taxes
TRENTON – Though there are concerns that a recession has begun or is looming, there still aren’t signs of an economic contraction in New Jersey revenue collections. The state Department of the Treasury announced Monday that September revenues were nearly 12% higher than the same month a year earlier. Collections for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 are 14% ahead of last year, an increase of more than $1 billion.
Top 5 Jersey Shore region restaurants voted by NJ 101.5 listeners
As I've been discussing for a while, there are not two or three regions in New Jersey. It's too easy to divide at 195 and say there's a north and south part of the state. Culturally, people who live in Princeton and Flemington will say definitively that they live in Central Jersey. But if you stop there, and draw horizontal east/west lines, that puts Brick and Asbury Park in Central Jersey.
New Jersey Globe
Fast-tracked concealed carry reform bill begins moving through legislature
A new gun control bill, designed to address the Supreme Court’s June decision striking down state concealed carry laws, advanced this morning from the Assembly Judiciary Committee on a 3-2, party-line vote. The bill, spearheaded by Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-Franklin), was unveiled less than a week ago and is on a fast track through the legislature.
WNYC
This Week in Politics: A New Jersey congressional race in the national spotlight
With just over three weeks to go before the midterm elections, the race in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District is drawing a lot of national attention. WNYC's Nancy Solomon joins Weekend Edition host David Furst to bring us the latest on a race that could determine the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Plus, a look at how the redrawing of congressional district lines is impacting politics in New Jersey.
NJ controversy: State may officially say whether Central Jersey exists (Opinion)
With all the state's problems - and I think you'll agree there are many, I wonder why our state Legislature is choosing now to tackle the question of, "Does South Jersey exist?" If you ask 10 people in New Jersey "Does Central New Jersey exist?", you'll probably get 10 very...
New Jersey Globe
Opinion: Critical need for private duty nursing
The health of our elderly and infirm is increasingly threatened by a shortage of homecare nurses and inadequate payment for their services. As elected representatives of two diverse districts, we have united in support and recognition of our state’s nurses who work in home care taking great care of our most vulnerable population.
New Jersey Globe
Sellinger announces settlement over NJ Transit accessibility
U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced this morning that his office and New Jersey Transit have reached a settlement over the accessibility of the state’s train stations, with NJ Transit agreeing to make five of its major stations along the Northeast Corridor line – Newark Penn, MetroPark, New Brunswick, Princeton Junction, and Trenton – accessible to those with disabilities.
Don’t Move Out Of State, New Jersey! Life Is Not Cheaper Down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
The Pennsylvania suburbs are not OK. It’s why GOP support has grown there. | Opinion
For families living in Pennsylvania’s suburbs, things are not OK. The prosperity enjoyed by suburbanites is in peril, and they know it. Soccer field small talk has moved beyond gas prices. Polite conversation has moved into something more urgent: survival. Two recent studies help explain why suburbanites feel they...
Police: Campaign signs in Pa. found booby-trapped with razor blades
Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said.
