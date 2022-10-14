ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Weinberg’s new PAC make first round of campaign contributions

Stressing the importance of supporting “the next generation of troublemakers,” a political action committee founded by former Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg has contributed $9,000 to eighteen women running for local office in New Jersey, the opening round of he new group aimed at electing women running as Democrats and in non-partisan elections.
Weeks before big election, this is what NJ voters worry about most

Although their priorities are split in several ways, New Jerseyans list the economy as their top voter issue in a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll, released with a little more than three weeks left until the Congressional midterms. Ashley Koning, Rutgers assistant professor and director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest...
Murphy backs Gusciora in Trenton mayoral race

Gov. Phil Murphy has endorsed Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora for re-election in the capital city’s November 8 general election. “Over the past four years, Mayor Gusciora has put the City of Trenton on a new path: keeping his promises and working directly with residents to restore confidence in City Hall,” said Murphy. “He’s worked tirelessly to realize an economic revitalization in the city, invested in recreational opportunities for youth, and worked to make the city safer by taking illegal guns off our streets.”
Norcross warchest at $1.2 million in NJ-1 re-election bid

Rep. Donald Norcross (D-Camden) has $1,185,898 cash-on-hand after raising $256,402 in the third quarter of 2022 as he seeks re-election to a sixth in New Jersey’s 1st district. Norcross spent $1,185,898 in July, August and September, and $2,206,092 so far this cycle. He’s raised $1,850,271 for his 2022 campaign....
Corrado calls for resignation of Passaic prosecutor

A Republican state senator has called for the resignation of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, joining a group of local police unions and some activists angered by her refusal to investigate Paterson police officers who were later convicted of corrupt acts in federal court and allegations that she abused a low-level court employee.
2024 Watch: Christie argues GOP is not dominated by Trump but rather by ‘conservative principles’

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was back in his element, working the crowds and exhibiting his strong retail campaigning skills. The 2016 Republican presidential candidate and possible 2024 contender was on a 2022 mission last week, stumping at the Scituate Art Festival in Rhode Island along with former Cranston mayor Allan Fung, the GOP nominee who has a very good shot at becoming the first Republican in over three decades to win election in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District.
What recession? A look at how much NJ has collected from its major taxes

TRENTON – Though there are concerns that a recession has begun or is looming, there still aren’t signs of an economic contraction in New Jersey revenue collections. The state Department of the Treasury announced Monday that September revenues were nearly 12% higher than the same month a year earlier. Collections for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 are 14% ahead of last year, an increase of more than $1 billion.
Top 5 Jersey Shore region restaurants voted by NJ 101.5 listeners

As I've been discussing for a while, there are not two or three regions in New Jersey. It's too easy to divide at 195 and say there's a north and south part of the state. Culturally, people who live in Princeton and Flemington will say definitively that they live in Central Jersey. But if you stop there, and draw horizontal east/west lines, that puts Brick and Asbury Park in Central Jersey.
Fast-tracked concealed carry reform bill begins moving through legislature

A new gun control bill, designed to address the Supreme Court’s June decision striking down state concealed carry laws, advanced this morning from the Assembly Judiciary Committee on a 3-2, party-line vote. The bill, spearheaded by Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-Franklin), was unveiled less than a week ago and is on a fast track through the legislature.
This Week in Politics: A New Jersey congressional race in the national spotlight

With just over three weeks to go before the midterm elections, the race in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District is drawing a lot of national attention. WNYC's Nancy Solomon joins Weekend Edition host David Furst to bring us the latest on a race that could determine the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Plus, a look at how the redrawing of congressional district lines is impacting politics in New Jersey.
Opinion: Critical need for private duty nursing

The health of our elderly and infirm is increasingly threatened by a shortage of homecare nurses and inadequate payment for their services. As elected representatives of two diverse districts, we have united in support and recognition of our state’s nurses who work in home care taking great care of our most vulnerable population.
Sellinger announces settlement over NJ Transit accessibility

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced this morning that his office and New Jersey Transit have reached a settlement over the accessibility of the state’s train stations, with NJ Transit agreeing to make five of its major stations along the Northeast Corridor line – Newark Penn, MetroPark, New Brunswick, Princeton Junction, and Trenton – accessible to those with disabilities.

