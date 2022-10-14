Read full article on original website
Republican Women hear about ballot integrity
Ridgecrest Republican Women, Federated were treated to an informative presentation by Aimee Espinoza, assistant auditor controller and county clerk for Kern County last Friday during a regularly scheduled luncheon at Casey's BBQ. Espinoza spoke about the processes and procedures that take place in the Ridgecrest voter precincts during election periods.
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Oct. 17
Occurred on W Moyer Av. Documenting call only. . Disposition: Log Note Only. Occurred on W Drummond Av. South door perimeter/ /no rp/oper 6nac. . Disposition: False Alarm. Occurred at Ridgecrest Senior Apartments on W Church Av. . Logging call only. . Disposition: Log Note Only. 05:34 INFORMATION 2210170004. Officer...
Missing Cal City boy’s trial delayed
In a case that has attracted national attention trial has been postponed for the adoptive parents until next year for the two missing California City youths Orin and Orson West. New trial date is January 30, 2023. The delay was approved by Judge John Lua over the objection of the...
