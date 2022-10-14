Aurora (Deduque) Abardo, of Milton, died Oct. 13, 2022. Aurora adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic with a strong faith and would pray for anyone in need. Originally from the Philippines, she enjoyed traveling back home to visit her sisters. Aurora was an excellent cook, especially lumpia and other authentic Filipino dishes. She worked for the Newport Police Department as a records clerk for many years and also at Bishop Connolly High School in Fall River doing fundraising and as a nurse for the retired nuns at St. Philomena’s Convent. Aurora enjoyed reading, calligraphy, and helping others. She was the ultimate caregiver who was fiesty and a friend to all. She will be greatly missed.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO