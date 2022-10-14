ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Esther Mullaney, 89

Esther Mullaney, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. She was 89. She was born in Boston to Mary (O’Sullivan) and William Murphy and raised in Quincy. Esther graduated from Quincy High School. She later went on to raise a family, having 5 children. Her love of fashion led her to 25 years of employment at Lord & Taylor where she formed friendships and created lifelong memories.
QUINCY, MA
Monica Hart

Monica (Rielly) Hart of Newfound Lake, NH and Naples, FL, and a longtime resident of Hingham, MA, passed into eternal life on Oct. 16, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Monica was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Richard N. Hart, Jr. She was the loving mother...
HINGHAM, MA
Shannon A. Menslage, 49

Shannon A. Menslage, 49, of Londonderry, NH, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in her home, after a period of declining health. She was born in Boston, MA on May 16, 1973, a daughter of Thomas and Ann (McCallum) Mellor. She had been a resident of Londonderry since 1998, formerly living in North Quincy, MA. Shannon loved spending time in York Beach, ME and North Conway, NH, and traveling to Atlantis in the Bahamas. She also enjoyed quilting and ceramics.
LONDONDERRY, NH
Aurora Abardo

Aurora (Deduque) Abardo, of Milton, died Oct. 13, 2022. Aurora adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic with a strong faith and would pray for anyone in need. Originally from the Philippines, she enjoyed traveling back home to visit her sisters. Aurora was an excellent cook, especially lumpia and other authentic Filipino dishes. She worked for the Newport Police Department as a records clerk for many years and also at Bishop Connolly High School in Fall River doing fundraising and as a nurse for the retired nuns at St. Philomena’s Convent. Aurora enjoyed reading, calligraphy, and helping others. She was the ultimate caregiver who was fiesty and a friend to all. She will be greatly missed.
NEWPORT, RI
69th Parade Theme Selected: “Christmas Through The Decades”

The Christmas Festival Committee announces that the theme for the Quincy Christmas Parade has been selected from over 50 entries submitted to name the theme for the 69th edition of the City of Quincy’s annual parade. This year’s theme winner is “Christmas Through the Decades.”. The winning...
QUINCY, MA

