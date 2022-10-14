ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

What If Cubs, Anthony Rizzo Can Go Home Again?

What if Cubs, Anthony Rizzo can go home again? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jose Abreu to the Cubs to fill their first-base void until Matt Mervis or somebody else in the system is ready?. Not bad. But what about a reunion with an old friend — specifically, the...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

5 Free agent catchers the Cardinals should check out

Yadier Molina has retired after 19 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals have a difficult task ahead in replacing him. Yadier Molina will not be replaced. There is no replacing Yadier Molina. The Cardinals will seek a new catcher. And finding a new catcher will be a difficult...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Chicago

MLB Rumors: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs' Offseason Wish List

Report: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs’ offseason wish list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Could José Abreu make the move up the Red Line this winter?. Already speculated as an obvious fit, Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, is “high on list of players the Cubs would like to add in free agency” this winter, according to WSCR’s Bruce Levine.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Guillén 'not ruled out' for White Sox manager

No one is out yet for the White Sox manager position – including ex-manager and NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillén, according to MLB analyst Bruce Levine. "All I know from what I hear is he [Guillén] has not been ruled out," Levine said on 670 the Score. "Does that mean he's the next manager of the White Sox? No. I'm just saying they are considering anybody and everybody."
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins face important third base decision in offseason

The Twins were one of baseball’s most aggressive teams last spring, and they’re in for another active offseason over the coming months. Carlos Correa has already implied plans to opt out of the final two years of his contract, as expected. How to proceed at shortstop may be the biggest question facing president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and his staff, but they’ll also have a call to make at the other position on the left side of the infield.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Phillies vs. Padres NLCS: Game times, TV, ticket info and more

The NLCS matchup is set, with the No. 6 seed Philadelphia Phillies facing the No. 5 seed San Diego Padres for a trip to the 2022 World Series. The last-seeded Phillies advanced through the Wild Card Series after upsetting the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game sweep. They defeated their division rivals in the NLDS, the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, winning three of four games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

How much money will the Cubs spend this offseason?

Rumors of the Cubs being in on top free agents are already swirling, even before the postseason is over. Will they really be big spenders this winter? They’d better be. The Chicago Cubs enter the offseason and free agency with little to no financial limitations, according to team owner Tom Ricketts. This would be exciting news to fans – if they were not told the exact same thing last year. In a year with a historically large pool of talent, Chicago made just two noteworthy signings: Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Marcus Stroman, who signed a three-year $71million deal. Although great pick-ups for the Cubs, it was not enough to make them competitive – even in a very mediocre NL Central. As we turn the page to 2023, we are all expecting more moves with better results.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Guardians-Yankees Game 5 postponed due to rain

The Yankees-Guardians series won't be decided for another day. Game 5 of the American League Division Series set for Monday night at Yankee Stadium has been postponed due to rain in the New York area. The postponement came following a delay of two hours and 29 minutes. The decisive game...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks prospect Frank Nazar to have surgery

Frank Nazar – the No. 13 overall pick for the Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL draft – will have surgery to address a lower-body injury, according to The Athletic. The University of Michigan center will miss "significant time" from the surgery. According to Michigan interim coach Brandon Naurato,...
CHICAGO, IL
