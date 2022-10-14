Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Chicago Cubs may open offseason with shocking free agent signing
For the first time since the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish in 2018, the team is expected to swim in the deep of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters at the end of the season that the team...
What If Cubs, Anthony Rizzo Can Go Home Again?
What if Cubs, Anthony Rizzo can go home again? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jose Abreu to the Cubs to fill their first-base void until Matt Mervis or somebody else in the system is ready?. Not bad. But what about a reunion with an old friend — specifically, the...
5 Free agent catchers the Cardinals should check out
Yadier Molina has retired after 19 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals have a difficult task ahead in replacing him. Yadier Molina will not be replaced. There is no replacing Yadier Molina. The Cardinals will seek a new catcher. And finding a new catcher will be a difficult...
Report: 2 managerial candidates have 'impressed' White Sox in interviews
Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol have impressed the White Sox in their search for a new manager, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported.
MLB Rumors: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs' Offseason Wish List
Report: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs’ offseason wish list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Could José Abreu make the move up the Red Line this winter?. Already speculated as an obvious fit, Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, is “high on list of players the Cubs would like to add in free agency” this winter, according to WSCR’s Bruce Levine.
Report: Guillén 'not ruled out' for White Sox manager
No one is out yet for the White Sox manager position – including ex-manager and NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillén, according to MLB analyst Bruce Levine. "All I know from what I hear is he [Guillén] has not been ruled out," Levine said on 670 the Score. "Does that mean he's the next manager of the White Sox? No. I'm just saying they are considering anybody and everybody."
Red Sox Outfielder Elects Free Agency After Lackluster Stint In Boston
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte chose free agency over remaining in the organization after being designated for assignment.
Report: Cubs showing interest in former MVP 1B Jose Abreu
The Cubs could be looking across town for a lineup boost, as Bruce Levine of 670 The Score (Twitter link) reports that longtime White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu may be a free agent target for the Wrigleyville club. 2022 was the last season of Abreu’s three-year, $50MM contract with the Sox.
Three players that could help lift the Chicago Bulls this season
With the start of NBA season just days away, here are three players that could make a major impact for the Chicago Bulls this upcoming basketball season.
Yardbarker
White Sox Manager Search Updates: 2 Candidates Impress, Decision Could Come Soon
It will likely be a busy week for the Chicago White Sox regarding their managerial search. So far, the process has not been disappointing, according to reports. Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently provided updates on South Siders' interviews. Morosi states that the White Sox were impressed with the two...
Twins face important third base decision in offseason
The Twins were one of baseball’s most aggressive teams last spring, and they’re in for another active offseason over the coming months. Carlos Correa has already implied plans to opt out of the final two years of his contract, as expected. How to proceed at shortstop may be the biggest question facing president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and his staff, but they’ll also have a call to make at the other position on the left side of the infield.
Phillies vs. Padres NLCS: Game times, TV, ticket info and more
The NLCS matchup is set, with the No. 6 seed Philadelphia Phillies facing the No. 5 seed San Diego Padres for a trip to the 2022 World Series. The last-seeded Phillies advanced through the Wild Card Series after upsetting the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game sweep. They defeated their division rivals in the NLDS, the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, winning three of four games.
How much money will the Cubs spend this offseason?
Rumors of the Cubs being in on top free agents are already swirling, even before the postseason is over. Will they really be big spenders this winter? They’d better be. The Chicago Cubs enter the offseason and free agency with little to no financial limitations, according to team owner Tom Ricketts. This would be exciting news to fans – if they were not told the exact same thing last year. In a year with a historically large pool of talent, Chicago made just two noteworthy signings: Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Marcus Stroman, who signed a three-year $71million deal. Although great pick-ups for the Cubs, it was not enough to make them competitive – even in a very mediocre NL Central. As we turn the page to 2023, we are all expecting more moves with better results.
Phillies Release NLCS Roster
The Philadelphia Phillies have released their 26-man roster for their NLCS matchup against the San Diego Padres.
Espada, Grifol have 'impressed' White Sox in manager search
The White Sox could reach a decision on their ongoing managerial search by the end of the month, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi. Meanwhile, Morosi reported Monday Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol have "impressed" the team in the interview process, adding additional candidates "are believed to be involved." The White...
Chronicle
Duke in the MLB: Mervis dazzles in minors, looks to potential early 2023 majors debut with Cubs
The minor league season has wrapped up and the lone Blue Devil major leaguer failed to reach the postseason. Duke has sent plenty of talent to the pros, so let’s take a look at what they have done:. The Chicago Cubs’ Marcus Stroman finished his season with a 6-7...
Padres fans perform the worst rap song ever ahead of NLCS
One of the ubiquitous scenes when teams make a deep playoff run is the local TV live shots, featuring superfans of all shapes, sizes, and colors, displaying their fandom the best way they know how. Sometimes these are super entertaining, for all the right reasons, and, often, for some wrong...
Guardians-Yankees Game 5 postponed due to rain
The Yankees-Guardians series won't be decided for another day. Game 5 of the American League Division Series set for Monday night at Yankee Stadium has been postponed due to rain in the New York area. The postponement came following a delay of two hours and 29 minutes. The decisive game...
Bulls' City Edition jerseys for this year may have leaked
The Chicago Bulls' City Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season have yet to be officially announced by the team. But, as these things tend to do, the design for the jerseys may have leaked on Reddit. Here is a look at the jersey design from a poster who says...
Blackhawks prospect Frank Nazar to have surgery
Frank Nazar – the No. 13 overall pick for the Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL draft – will have surgery to address a lower-body injury, according to The Athletic. The University of Michigan center will miss "significant time" from the surgery. According to Michigan interim coach Brandon Naurato,...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0