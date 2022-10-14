Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the latest bowl projections for the Lions and a look at the latest on the health of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. Despite Saturday’s 41-17 smackdown at the hands of Michigan, Penn State is still drawing some New Year’s Six attention in the latest batch of bowl projections, which Daniel Gallen compiled for Lions247. Two prominent national writers still have the Lions playing in the Orange Bowl, which could be helped by projecting Ohio State into the College Football Playoff. Also working in Penn State’s favor is its reputation for drawing big crowds and TV ratings, which tends to bump the Lions up the lists of bowl committees.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO