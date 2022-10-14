ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Central Dauphin volleyball sweeps Red Lion

Central Dauphin swept Red Lion, 3-0, in girls volleyball Monday. Scores were 25-16, 25-22, 25-20. Autumn Henry had 14 kills and eight digs for the Rams, Kinsey Reuwer had four kills, two aces and one dig, and Mean Thomas had 13 assists, four digs and two aces. Lilly Stockum also had six kills for the Rams, Peyton Maas had three kills and two digs and Jordan McDonnell had 16 digs. Amber Hank had seven digs and two aces.
BetMGM bonus code unleashes Bet $10, Get $200 offer for NBA

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our BetMGM promo code, new customers betting on the NBA can get a Bet $10, Win $200 offer by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️....
Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan's status to be determined for Penn State; Lions still drawing New Year's Six projections, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the latest bowl projections for the Lions and a look at the latest on the health of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. Despite Saturday’s 41-17 smackdown at the hands of Michigan, Penn State is still drawing some New Year’s Six attention in the latest batch of bowl projections, which Daniel Gallen compiled for Lions247. Two prominent national writers still have the Lions playing in the Orange Bowl, which could be helped by projecting Ohio State into the College Football Playoff. Also working in Penn State’s favor is its reputation for drawing big crowds and TV ratings, which tends to bump the Lions up the lists of bowl committees.
76ers vs. Celtics prediction, betting odds for NBA on Tuesday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics in the NBA at TD Garden on Tuesday, commencing at 7:30 p.m. ET. This betting analysis for...
Game 5 between Guardians-Yankees postponed until 4:07 p.m. Tuesday

NEW YORK -- Game 5 of the American League Championship Series scheduled for Monday at 7:07 p.m. has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The Guardians and Yankees have split the first four games of the series. The winner of Game 5 will advance to play Houston in the American League Championship Series starting Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

