Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
3 Shops in Lancaster, PA Worth Checking Out This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Best Small City in America? Lancaster, PA, according to WalletHubMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
A Delicious Weekend in Lititz, PAMarilyn JohnsonLititz, PA
La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery: A Lovely Pastry Shop in the Heart of Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Milwaukee Admirals' organist warming up ahead of the hockey season
It is a sign that hockey season is back in Milwaukee! The Milwaukee Admirals' organist is warming up at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
Aubrey Strohecker’s 3 goals lead Mifflin County girls soccer past Hershey
Aubrey Strohecker scored three goals Monday to lead Mifflin County to a 3-1 girls soccer win over Hershey. Brynn Knepp and Leah Alexander each had an assist for the Huskies.
Micah Parsons flashes coverage abilities in loss to Philadelphia Eagles
It wasn’t an overly glamorous day on the stat sheet for Micah Parsons, and wasn’t a fruitful day for his Dallas Cowboys. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Eagles improve to 6-0, beat Cowboys behind 2 Jalen Hurts TDs
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns, C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two of Philadelphia’s three interceptions of Cooper Rush, and the Eagles stayed undefeated with a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. The Eagles held on after their 20-0 lead shrank to...
Mid-Penn boys and girls soccer stars for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys and girls soccer Monday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
DraftKings promo code delivers Bet $5, Get $200 offer for any sport on NBA opening night
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new users looking for the best way to bet on any game today can earn a Bet $5, Win...
Central Dauphin volleyball sweeps Red Lion
Central Dauphin swept Red Lion, 3-0, in girls volleyball Monday. Scores were 25-16, 25-22, 25-20. Autumn Henry had 14 kills and eight digs for the Rams, Kinsey Reuwer had four kills, two aces and one dig, and Mean Thomas had 13 assists, four digs and two aces. Lilly Stockum also had six kills for the Rams, Peyton Maas had three kills and two digs and Jordan McDonnell had 16 digs. Amber Hank had seven digs and two aces.
BetMGM bonus code unleashes Bet $10, Get $200 offer for NBA
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our BetMGM promo code, new customers betting on the NBA can get a Bet $10, Win $200 offer by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️....
At 6-0, Eagles need to do 3 things to remain undefeated after bye week
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was heading into the locker room Sunday night, smiling because his team had just defeated the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on national television in front of a sold-out Lincoln Financial Field. Seizing the opportunity, Sirianni tweaked a saying made famous by former Cowboys...
How to get Phillies 2022 NLCS playoff gear online: T-shirts, hoodies, hats and more
After more than 10 years, the Philadelphia Phillies has clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB National League Championship Series after defeating the Atlanta Braves 8-3 in Game 4 of the NLDS on October 15. Fans can catch the matchup between the Phillies and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego, California on Tuesday, October 18.
Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan’s status to be determined for Penn State; Lions still drawing New Year’s Six projections, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the latest bowl projections for the Lions and a look at the latest on the health of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. Despite Saturday’s 41-17 smackdown at the hands of Michigan, Penn State is still drawing some New Year’s Six attention in the latest batch of bowl projections, which Daniel Gallen compiled for Lions247. Two prominent national writers still have the Lions playing in the Orange Bowl, which could be helped by projecting Ohio State into the College Football Playoff. Also working in Penn State’s favor is its reputation for drawing big crowds and TV ratings, which tends to bump the Lions up the lists of bowl committees.
76ers vs. Celtics prediction, betting odds for NBA on Tuesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics in the NBA at TD Garden on Tuesday, commencing at 7:30 p.m. ET. This betting analysis for...
Game 5 between Guardians-Yankees postponed until 4:07 p.m. Tuesday
NEW YORK -- Game 5 of the American League Championship Series scheduled for Monday at 7:07 p.m. has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The Guardians and Yankees have split the first four games of the series. The winner of Game 5 will advance to play Houston in the American League Championship Series starting Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.
With trouble on and off the field, Tom Brady is losing more than his cool: analysis
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. Games are starting to slip from his grasp and so, too, is his touch. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay’s training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers’ 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Phillies vs. Padres NLCS Game 1 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Tuesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies face the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the MLB NLCS at PETCO Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at...
It will be Phils vs. Padres as MLB’s Championship Series matchups take shape
The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Luis Garcia worked five innings for the win, finishing a stellar effort by the Astros bullpen.
Central Dauphin edges Lower Dauphin in marquee girls soccer tilt
In a marquee Mid-Penn girls soccer showdown, Central Dauphin picked up a tightly-contested 2-0 victory against Lower Dauphin Monday. Kayden Williams set the tone early for the Rams with a goal less than two minutes into the first half. Nia Chinapoo extended the lead, and ultimately sealed the win, when...
Commanders’ Carson Wentz has surgery to repair broken finger on throwing hand
WASHINGTON — Carson Wentz underwent surgery Monday to repair a broken right ring finger, sidelining the Washington Commanders starting quarterback six games into his tenure with the team. The Commanders announced Wentz had surgery in Los Angeles, but did not provide a specific timeframe of how much time Wentz...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0