What 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said about the upcoming trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is on November 1. It's the last chance for teams to try to improve their rosters by dealing players with one another, getting ready for the final stretch of the regular season. The San Francisco 49ers will have just played the Los Angeles Rams and be entering their bye week when the deadline arrives, so they'll have a good idea of any glaring roster needs.
49ers Notebook: Shanahan praises Garoppolo’s performance vs. Falcons; Don’t blame The Greenbrier; What play was the turning point?

While most of what came out of the 49ers locker room after their 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday centered around wondering what went wrong and where things could have gone better and what the latest injury news was for an already banged-up team, there were also some other bits and pieces of news worth discussing before closing the book on Week 6 of the 2022 season.
PFF examines if a 49ers trade for Christian McCaffrey makes sense

The San Francisco 49ers rank No. 12 in rushing this season. That's down from No. 7 last year. In 2019, the team's run game ranked second in the NFL. Could head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch look to make a move ahead of the November 1 trade deadline to bolster the run?
49ers-Falcons: Nick Bosa among 6 inactives for Niners

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) On Friday, the 49ers ruled out defensive lineman Arik Armstead, safety Jimmie Ward, and tackle Trent Williams. On Saturday, San Francisco placed defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee) on the injured reserve list. The team activated linebacker Curtis Robinson (ankle) from the injured reserve list. In addition, the 49ers elevated cornerback Dontae Johnson and wide receiver Willie Snead IV from the practice squad.
49ers-Falcons Injury Updates: Charvarius Ward, Mike McGlinchey ruled out

The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Niners entered the matchup without defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and Nick Bosa (groin), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee), safety Jimmie Ward (hand), and tackle Trent Williams (ankle). They were among the 49ers' six inactive players in Week 6.
49ers not blaming defensive injuries for loss to Falcons

It's tempting to point at the fact the 49ers were without over half of their starters on defense as the main reason they fell 28-14 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but the team wasn't interested in going that route following the game. The 49ers were without defensive linemen Nick...
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 7 matchup vs. Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
Charvarius Ward expects 49ers to bounce back after tough loss

The Atlanta Falcons upset the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, winning 28-14. It certainly surprised fans, especially when the Niners looked to be rolling, coming off two consecutive wins. The injury-plagued 49ers defense couldn't stop anything the Falcons threw at them. Quarterback Marcus Mariota had just one incompletion against them,...
12 observations from the 49ers ugly loss in Atlanta

The San Francisco 49ers threw the ball 47 times on Sunday. They ran the ball only 16 times. Do I need to tell you the outcome?. In case you haven't heard, the 49ers lost to the Atlanta Falcons 28-14 in an ugly game that highlighted the Falcons' strengths and exposed the 49ers' weaknesses.
Key stats from the 49ers’ 28-14 Week 6 loss to the Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers dropped to 3-3 on the season after a 28-14 Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Below are several statistics and notes from Sunday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. Defense. DL Drake Jackson registered 3 tackles...
3 More 49ers Keys to Victory against the Falcons

The 49ers are set to face off against the Atlanta Falcons in the second leg of their East Coast road trip, having already defeated the Panthers 37-15. This marks the fourth year in a row that the Niners have taken an early two-game road trip to the East Coast, and the fourth year in a row they seek to sweep their cross-country competitors. But to do that, they'll need to overcome a feisty Atlanta team that's already exceeded expectations in 2022.
