ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED HIT AND RUN
Roseburg Police cited a man following an alleged hit and run accident on Monday night. An RPD report said just after 9:20 p.m. the 29-year old allegedly drove his pickup into the back of the victim’s sedan while in the drive through of a business in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The suspect drove away without providing insurance information.
Suspect in multiple armed robberies arrested
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who is a suspect in four robberies, including at least two where police say a shot was fired, was arrested Thursday, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their property and financial crimes unit had identified Dustin William Lindsay, 49, as a suspect in four armed robberies that occurred in September and August. Police said they asked for and received a search warrant for Lindsay's home in north Eugene on October 11, and carried out that warrant at 7 a.m. on October 13. Police said Lindsay was arrested without incident during the search warrant.
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said the 32-year old’s disruptive and violent behavior generated several calls for service throughout the day. He was contacted just after 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street. The suspect was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief. Bail was set at $3,750.
ROSEBURG POLICE MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 10:15 p.m. an employee of a business in the 3100 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, watched on video as a 43-year old man, recently evicted from a guest’s room, caused a disturbance outside by kicking a bucket, punching the air and his own vehicle, then getting a firearm from the trunk and pointing it a the building. A tenant reported hearing pellets hit the wall outside her window.
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was cited for an alleged criminal trespass incident by Roseburg Police Friday night. An RPD report said at about 11:30 p.m. the 55-year old was asked by staff members of a business in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street to leave multiple times. The suspect refused but was eventually pushed out the back door. The suspect claimed he left when asked. He was cited for second-degree criminal trespass and then was released.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a man following alleged criminal mischief early Sunday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted the 27-year old near the sally port outside the Douglas County Jail after he told jail staff that he had damaged multiple vehicles in the parking lot. The suspect said he threw the rocks at the vehicles because he wanted to be taken to jail.
Man who police say fired shots on bike path arrested
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man reported to have fired a gun near bystanders on Fern Ridge Path is in custody after attempting to run from the police, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, police responded to a call of shots fired at the Fern Ridge Path near Oak Patch Road at about 1:28 p.m. on October 15. Police said a man was reported to have fired off a gun on the bike path, yelled at bystanders, and jumped into some bushes. Police said that when officers arrived, one of them spotted a man matching the description of the suspect running behind homes along west 14th Avenue.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING DRIVER FOLLOWING PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver of a vehicle following a pursuit Monday night. A DCSO report said shortly before 10:00 p.m. a deputy was parked near the intersection of Willis Creek Road and Rice Creek Road near Winston, when a pickup passed him traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The deputy caught up to the vehicle near the intersection of Willis Creek Road and Brockway Road, where he saw it drive through the intersection without stopping.
Man arrested after DUII crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A 22-year-old man is in custody after Springfield Police said he crashed into another car while driving under the influence. Police have identified the man as Rodney McElhone. Crews responded to the crash at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Q Street....
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY VIOLATING RESTRAINING ORDER
A transient was jailed after allegedly violating a restraining order, in an arrest by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The DCSO report said a caller indicated the 51-year old was parked in their driveway in the 300 block of Moonhill Road in Tenmile. The caller said the suspect is restrained from being within 150 feet of that property. The transient had a warrant for her arrest as well.
ROSEBURG POLICE INVESTIGATE ARSON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police are investigating a Saturday arson incident. An RPD report said just before 1:15 a.m. officers spotted smoke and flames in the wildlife area of the duck pond near the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. A camp belonging to a 43-year old transient was burning. The Roseburg Fire Department responded to assist officers in knocking down the fire with extinguishers.
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, IN ALLEGED DUII CRASH
One person was jailed and one was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Saturday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 7:50 p.m. units responded to the 2000 block of Bilger Creek Road in the Myrtle Creek area after a caller said there had been an injury crash.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ESCAPE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man, following his escape from a traffic stop on Saturday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a sedan in the 1000 block of Roberts Creek Road near the Green District. During the stop the deputy encountered 27-year old Derick Langley who was allegedly acting strangely. A records check showed that the transient had a no contact order barring him from contact with the individual in the vehicle.
Armed suspect in local bar robbery now in custody
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.- An armed suspect in a local bar robbery is now in custody, police say. At around 3:01 p.m. on September 21, 2022, Dustin William Lindsay, age 50 of Junction City, walked into 'Cherries' bar located at 1710 Ivy Street. Police said he pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register.
UNOCCUPIED THREE-VEHICLE NON-INJURY CRASH
Officers from the Myrtle Creek Police Department investigated an unoccupied three-vehicle non-injury wreck on Monday. The MCPD patrol log said at 3:40 p.m. a sedan was not in gear and the emergency brake was not set, in the 600 block of Craig Street. At some point the vehicle began rolling down the street and picked up significant speed before crashing into the rear of a parked pickup. The impact of that collision caused the pickup to move forward and run into the rear of another parked sedan.
Roseburg and Sutherlin police catch alleged Sutherlin Domino’s robbers
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two suspects accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint Tuesday were reportedly arrested after police say they were able to identify and locate the getaway vehicle. Sutherlin Police Department reported that on October 12 a suspect brandished a firearm at a Domino’s Pizza, demanded and...
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING HEAD-ON CRASH
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. a 66-year old man was traveling south in the 1200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway going through the “S” curves when he suffered some sort of medical emergency and his vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane of travel and struck an SUV. Both vehicles were totaled.
Coos Bay Male Killed in Hwy. 97 Accident, Klamath Co., Oct. 17
On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton. Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Rohner sustained minor injuries. Hwy 97 was affected for approximately 3 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
Suspected meth distributors busted after investigation, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people suspected to be distributing methamphetamine were arrested in late September after a narcotics investigation led law enforcement officers to their residence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had been conducting an investigation that led them to Vaea John...
