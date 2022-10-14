Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
32 team 8-man football playoffs begin Thursday
NEBRASKA CITY - It's hard to believe it, but yes, the Nebraska high school football playoffs are set to begin Thursday for Classes D1 and D2 featuring 32 teams in each bracket. The 16 winners of the opening round will then be re-seeded into a new 16 team bracket that...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers enter AP Preseason Poll at No. 22
The Nebraska women's basketball team will enter the 2022-23 season at No. 22 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It is Nebraska's first Preseason AP Top 25 ranking since 2014. The Huskers are coming off a 24-9 campaign when they finished No. 23 in the NET rankings after earning a trip to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. NU, which was a No. 8 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, returned five starters from last year's unit before graduate guard Sam Haiby suffered a season-ending knee injury in September.
KETV.com
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts arrested Sunday in Sarpy County
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts was arrested early Sunday morning in Sarpy County. According to authorities, Betts was stopped for speeding around 1:30 a.m. by the La Vista Police Department. The former Husker had a misdemeanor warrant in Iowa for possession of a controlled...
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer, Nebraska WR, becomes first player in century to record mind-boggling stat
Trey Palmer was nothing short of unstoppable for Nebraska against Purdue Saturday night. Despite a loss, Palmer put up some of the best numbers the college game has ever seen. His 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards saw him become the first player with 225+ receiving yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game in well over a century.
doniphanherald.com
Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln
Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer snubbed? Huskers react to star WRs absence from weekly B1G awards
Trey Palmer’s name was not seen on the Players of the Week awards for Week 7. This was even after he had a 237 yards receiving performance against Purdue. Palmer also had a 60 yard rushing touchdown as well, which gave him more total yards than Illinois RB Chase Brown, who had 233 total yards.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
News Channel Nebraska
Thomas J. Percell
Thomas J. Percell, age 62 passed away on October 16, 2022 at the Heritage Care Center in Fairbury. He was born on March 12, 1960 in Lexington, Nebraska to Thomas E. and Sandra J. (Shaw) Percell. He graduated from Sargeant Bluff-Luton High School and attended trade school. He worked as a diesel mechanic and auto body repair for several trucking companies in the Sioux City area and was most currently employed by Sioux City Truck and Trailer. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Wymore and enjoyed watching Westerns, hunting, fishing, snowmobile riding, taxidermy, and tinkering with vehicles.
KETV.com
Mickey Joseph talks Huskers' loss on the road against Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In Mickey Joseph's fourth round as interim head coach for the Huskers, Purdue came out on top in a close game: 43-47. Nebraska is now 3-4 for the season after their loss on the road. Mickey Joseph shares his thoughts on Nebraska's execution against Purdue,...
KETV.com
Millard North Middle School awarded new fitness center
Don't Quit! — that is the motto behind a new fitness center inside Millard North Middle School. It was one of three schools in Nebraska to receive the $100,000 facility. "They keep asking if they can come in here. They say how often are we going to go in. And I said so often that you won't even want to use it anymore," said Marc Shultz, a PE teacher at Millard North.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers hope Keyshawn Blackstock could change game
Mickey Joseph has Nebraska football recruiting rolling quite hard these days. Back when he took over the Huskers’ head coaching job, he made it clear that he and what was left of the staff were not going to let recruiting fall by the wayside. He’s certainly held to that...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals postgame message to Nebraska following hard-fought loss to Purdue
Mickey Joseph and the Huskers couldn’t come up with a stop when they needed it, falling to Purdue 43-37 in a high-scoring affair Saturday night. However, Joseph did not sound disappointed with his team after the game. During his postgame press conference, Joseph said his message to the team...
News Channel Nebraska
Journey to 'Faithfully' stop in Lincoln for 2023 tour
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Journey will be making a stop in Lincoln during their 2023 tour. Journey will be doing a show on March 25, 2023 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena for their 'Freedom Tour 2023.'. This tour is part of the 50th anniversary, and they will be stopping in 38...
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska will be without key defender for matchup with Purdue
Nebraska will be without their leading tackler Luke Reimer when the Huskers take on Purdue in Week 7. Reimer, who leads the team with 49 tackles, will miss the game with a reported upper-body injury. The star linebacker will be a big loss for the pivotal conference matchup. Nebraska and Purdue are both 2-1 in B1G play this season.
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge
Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
News Channel Nebraska
Lanny J. Burr, 62 of Syracuse, NE
Lanny J. Burr, age 62 of Syracuse, NE passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. Lanny John Burr was born on January 25, 1960, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Robert A. and Ruth Ann (Heng) Burr. He graduated from Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca High School with the Class of 1978. He farmed with his Dad and brother, and was a member of Young Farmers. He later attended Peru State College from 1985 to 1987 where he received a degree in Accounting. He passed the exam to become a Certified Public Accountant in 1987.
KETV.com
Casino gaming in Nebraska racks up more than $285,000 in revenue in less than a month
LINCOLN, Neb. — WarHorse Lincoln earned $285,963.03 in revenue in a matter of weeks, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The commission released the numbers Monday evening in its first monthly report. The report also broke down the revenue distribution, which included:. 70% to the Nebraska Property...
kfornow.com
New Segments Open Today For Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS October 18, 2022) Starting today (Tuesday), 120th Street, north of Saltillo Road, will reopen to through traffic in a new configuration. Traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 will continue in the single-lane configuration in both directions, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Highway 2 eastbound traffic will continue to use the new Nebraska Highway lanes, take a left turn onto the N-2 eastbound ramp, and continue east on N-2 or to 120th Street. N-2 westbound traffic will continue to use the off-ramp to the new Nebraska Highway, take a right turn onto Nebraska Highway, and continue onto the existing N-2 westbound lanes.
