wbrc.com
Teen shot at apartment complex in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is in the area of Sunrise Lane. They are investigating a teenager shot at this location. Just before 7 p.m. officers were called to the location on reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, according to BPD.
wvtm13.com
Hoover apartment residents share compelling video and pictures of neighbor's shootout with police
HOOVER, Ala. — We now know a road rage incident on Interstate 459 is what sparked a shootout with Hoover police on Sunday. Charges are pending for Evan Lucas of Bessemer. That’s who Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says shot a Hoover police officer. Learn more in the video above.
Four arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Four people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 11 – 17, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Suspect who allegedly shot Hoover police officer identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A day after an officer with the Hoover Police Department was shot in the line of duty, a suspect has been taken into custody with charges expected to be put against him. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, of Bessemer, was allegedly shot during an incident where the officer was also shot, according […]
wvtm13.com
17-year-old shot several times at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot several times on Monday evening. The Birmingham Police Department says the teen was standing outside of an apartment building on Sunrise Lane when a car drove up. He was shot several times. The teen was...
Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
17-year-old boy critically wounded in drive-by shooting at Birmingham apartment complex, police say
A teenage boy is fighting for his life in Children’s Hospital after a drive-by shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex Monday night, police said. Just before 7 p.m., Birmingham 911 received a call of a person shot in the 7700 block of Sunrise Lane, said Sgt. Monica Law with Birmingham police.
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
2 killed in Sunday traffic crashes on Birmingham-area interstates
A man and woman were killed in separate traffic crashes Sunday in Jefferson County. The first wreck happened at 12:59 a.m. on Interstate 59/20 near the Five Points West Avenue exit in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 55-year-old Douglas Edward Washington, of Center Point, stopped his Chevrolet...
Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks
A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.
wvtm13.com
Suspect in custody after Hoover police officer shot
HOOVER, Ala. — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the suspect as 31-year-old Evan Rashad Lucas of Bessemer. Officials said the initial shots fired on the interstate are a road rage incident. Charges will be determined by the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office. ----- A suspect is...
WAFF
Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
71-year-old man with gun shot by police after ‘suspicious person’ call
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday morning. According to ALEA, the incident occurred Saturday at 4:30 a.m. when Homewood Police officers received a call regarding a suspicious person with a gun. Offices then noticed James Logan, 71, of […]
wbrc.com
5-year-old boy drowns in pool at Birmingham Embassy Suites
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service are investigating after a 5-year-old boy drowned at the Embassy Suites in Birmingham on October 15, 2022. Officials said when crews arrived on the scene, they found bystanders performing CPR on the child. The boy was then taken...
Man shot, killed near Birmingham nightclub identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, two off duty officers working at a nearby nightclub were notified that a person was shot around 2:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 4th Street North. North Precinct […]
wvtm13.com
Child in critical condition after near drowning at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A child is in critical condition Saturday night after being pulled from a swimming pool. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews responded to a call that a child had drowned at the Embassy Suites Hotel at 2300 Woodcrest Place n Birmingham. When crews arrived they saw bystanders...
ABC 33/40 News
Two people shot, killed after altercation outside food truck in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department has started a double homicide investigation after an incident early Sunday morning near 3rd Avenue North and 1st Street North in Birmingham. Police said an altercation happened outside the Stay Fresh food truck around 2 a.m. which turned physical and led to gunfire. The truck was across the street from the Empire Night Club.
Birmingham Residents on Crime: ‘Fear of gunplay’ one reason to not leave home
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. At about 1:45 a.m. one day in the first week of August of this year, 25-year-old Jonathan Devon Glenn...
wvtm13.com
Salvation Army battles record inflation
BESSEMER, Ala. — Pantries at the Salvation Army running empty as many families deal with inflation. They need canned goods, pantry and nonperishable items because they’ve seen an increase in the number of people needing food right now. Officials with the Salvation Army said families are struggling to make ends meet because of the rise of inflation.
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking Sting
A middle-aged doctor tries to become a 17-year-old girl’s “Sugar Daddy” with inappropriate texting and is caught trying to meet her at a hotel with condoms and alcohol in tow. Thankfully, the police set up a sting to catch this man before he is able to harm the teenage girl.
