WMBF
Downtown Conway has transformed into the City of Halloween
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Halloween has taken over the city of Conway. Downtown Conway is getting a makeover and being transformed into the City of Halloween. Come along with Halley Murrow as she sees what spooky secrets lie behind every corner.
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Finnagan
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 15-16 is Finnagan, a 5-month-old male kitten from the Grand Strand Humane Society. When Finnagan arrived at the humane society, one of his back legs was in bad shape. That leg was amputated, but he did not let that hurt his spirit. […]
WMBF
Chicken, rice, sausage & spice! Don’t miss the Loris Bog-Off Festival this weekend
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - You can join the more than 30,000 people who will flood into the city of Loris for the 43rd annual Loris Bog-Off Festival. Bog is a dish generally made with chicken, rice, sausage and a variety of spices. The city of Loris counts down to the...
The Fairmont Farmers’ Festival now and then
FAIRMONT — The 2022 Farmers’ Festival in Fairmont marked the resumption of a local tradition dating back half a century.
sharkattackonline.com
hcs schools set to install litter boxes in bathrooms
Horry County Schools are set to install litter boxes in all student bathrooms starting Tuesday, November 1st. The boxes are to be used by students who identify as animals, otherwise known as “furries.”. This comes after a group of students enrolled in the “Furry Club” start a petition to...
Lowe’s Foods shopper in Little River wins $50,000 Powerball prize
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River grocery shopper won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing after matching all but one number, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Lowe’s Foods on 111 Pavilion Drive near Little River. The odds of matching four white ball […]
WMBF
A local restaurant is shining bright at Broadway at The Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Melt is locally owned and operated restaurant in Broadway at the Beach!. They specializes in wood-fired pizza, artisan grilled sandwiches and specialty drinks!. Our Halley Murrow went to check out these flavorful dishes that ‘melt’ in your mouth.
Beach Bites: Very gracious at the Gracious Pig
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — When it comes to the coast, people usually don’t think about barbecue as seafood reigns supreme. We are keeping on the Beach Bites trail to check out some smoky goodness in Surfside Beach. Trying too hard isn’t something they have to do at the Gracious Pig. It’s about sticking to […]
wpde.com
Popular sports restaurant opening 2nd Myrtle Beach location
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular sports-themed restaurant and bar is opening its second Myrtle Beach location this month. Walk-On’s is set to host the grand opening of its new location at 101 North Strand Parkway on Oct. 24. Located across from Target in the Surfside area,...
sharkattackonline.com
Queen Elizabeth spotted in a McDonalds in Conway SC
Queen Elizabeth was spotted in a McDonalds in south carolina. Since the “passing of the queen” Which took a toll on the whole world Queen Elizabeth was spotted wearing a striped yellow and black shirt and wearing red sunglasses. “ Was she trying to be unnoticed?” Blueberry Star...
PHOTOS: Wooden Boat Show underway in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for something to float your boat this weekend, the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show along the waterfront in the city’s historic downtown district. might just do the trick. The 33rd annual event, which is held annually on the third weekend in October in the area of Front and Broad […]
WMBF
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new motorcycle shop owner is ready to pave the way for more bikers in Horry County. Kelli Williams found a love for motorcycles at just the age of four and is now watching plans come to fruition as a new business owner. “I would probably...
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News Oct. 15
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
WMBF
SCDNR report provides cause of Cherry Grove boat fire that hurt 3 adults, 1 child
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly-obtained report shows what may have caused a huge boat explosion during Labor Day in Cherry Grove. The explosion at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Intracoastal Waterway sent three adults and a child to the hospital. A report from the South...
visitmyrtlebeach.com
The History of the Withers Swash Neighborhood
A Disc Golf Course, Dog Park and a 200 Year Old Legend. The Great Storm of 1822 wrought unprecedented damage to the Myrtle Beach area when its wind and waves pounded our coastline two centuries ago. In addition to the devastation left behind it also originated one of Myrtle Beach’s little-known legends that was popular in the early twentieth century.
WMBF
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.
columbuscountynews.com
940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw
Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant
CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
myhorrynews.com
Elderly Conway beagle escapes death then travels over 1,000 miles to new home
Fergus the beagle, with his stout stature and graying chops, is thought to be about 8-years-old. With his kind demeanor and gentle hugs, one might not guess that he was ever considered for euthanization. Fergus was saved from such a fate by Kathy Morella, a Conway local who runs a...
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
