Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Downtown Conway has transformed into the City of Halloween

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Halloween has taken over the city of Conway. Downtown Conway is getting a makeover and being transformed into the City of Halloween. Come along with Halley Murrow as she sees what spooky secrets lie behind every corner.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Finnagan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 15-16 is Finnagan, a 5-month-old male kitten from the Grand Strand Humane Society. When Finnagan arrived at the humane society, one of his back legs was in bad shape. That leg was amputated, but he did not let that hurt his spirit. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
sharkattackonline.com

hcs schools set to install litter boxes in bathrooms

Horry County Schools are set to install litter boxes in all student bathrooms starting Tuesday, November 1st. The boxes are to be used by students who identify as animals, otherwise known as “furries.”. This comes after a group of students enrolled in the “Furry Club” start a petition to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Beach Bites: Very gracious at the Gracious Pig

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — When it comes to the coast, people usually don’t think about barbecue as seafood reigns supreme. We are keeping on the Beach Bites trail to check out some smoky goodness in Surfside Beach. Trying too hard isn’t something they have to do at the Gracious Pig. It’s about sticking to […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Popular sports restaurant opening 2nd Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular sports-themed restaurant and bar is opening its second Myrtle Beach location this month. Walk-On’s is set to host the grand opening of its new location at 101 North Strand Parkway on Oct. 24. Located across from Target in the Surfside area,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
sharkattackonline.com

Queen Elizabeth spotted in a McDonalds in Conway SC

Queen Elizabeth was spotted in a McDonalds in south carolina. Since the “passing of the queen” Which took a toll on the whole world Queen Elizabeth was spotted wearing a striped yellow and black shirt and wearing red sunglasses. “ Was she trying to be unnoticed?” Blueberry Star...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: Wooden Boat Show underway in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for something to float your boat this weekend, the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show along the waterfront in the city’s historic downtown district. might just do the trick. The 33rd annual event, which is held annually on the third weekend in October in the area of Front and Broad […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News Oct. 15

As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Be sure to send your Halloween events to Columbus County News for publication. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

The History of the Withers Swash Neighborhood

A Disc Golf Course, Dog Park and a 200 Year Old Legend. The Great Storm of 1822 wrought unprecedented damage to the Myrtle Beach area when its wind and waves pounded our coastline two centuries ago. In addition to the devastation left behind it also originated one of Myrtle Beach’s little-known legends that was popular in the early twentieth century.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.
CALABASH, NC
columbuscountynews.com

940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw

Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County firefighters help fight overnight fire at North Carolina pizza restaurant

CALABASH, N.C. (WBTW) — Horry County firefighters joined crews from several other departments to help fight an overnight fire that damaged a pizza restaurant in neighboring Brunswick County, North Carolina. No one was hurt in the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Drive in Calabash, North Carolina, authorities said. The Calabash Fire Department, along with […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC

